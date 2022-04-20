U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,858.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,202.75
    -14.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.70
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    +0.78 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.30
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -1.46 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8600
    -1.0540 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,490.74
    +800.39 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.59
    +18.03 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.19
    +34.91 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Insights on the Mild-hybrid System Global Market 2022 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mild-hybrid System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry has been under increasing pressure to improve fuel economy and emissions in the last few years. Emission reduction has become the primary goal with fuel economy being a secondary aspect, in line with the global demand for carbon-neutral mobility.

The focus on emission reduction has had a significant impact on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominated automotive powertrain industry. While improvements to optimise ICE from an efficiency and emissions perspective are ongoing, vehicle electrification, the end target, is on the rise.

However, IC engines will continue to be main type of propulsion during the next decade, and it is here that mild hybridisation will play a crucial role. By definition, mild hybridisation supports IC engines during acceleration and to recuperate energy during braking. However, the impact of mild-hybridisation is that the transient operation of ICE, during which emissions are the highest, gets reduced.

mHEVs come in different forms such as 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with the choice of system dependent on a combination of factors, such as IC engine performance, vehicle segment, type of OEM, and premium or mass market model. In general, an mHEV system with a higher voltage will offer higher the fuel economy and emissions benefits. Additionally, mHEVs play the role of an enabler for electrifying other systems in the vehicle such as pumps, accessories, and even ADAS systems.

OEM adoption of mHEVs has increased rapidly in the last few years, leading to mHEVs being the fastest growing electrification technology globally in the last 5 years. Significantly, this was also seen in 2020, when global vehicle sales were severely impacted by COVID-19, despite which powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs playing a leading role.

In short, mHEVs are expected to play a leading role in the overall powertrain electrification, although the adoption of mHEVs and indeed type of mHEVs varies by OEM and region.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Mild-hybrid Systems

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Growth Environment

  • Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture

  • Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020

  • Global mHEV Landscape by Region

  • 12V + 48V Architecture

  • mHEV Motor Topology

  • Key Conclusions

Growth Environment and Scope - mHEV

  • Research Scope

  • Vehicle Segmentation

  • Segmentation

xEV Market Overview - Sales and Trends

  • Global CO2 Emissions Legislation

  • ICE Technology Focus Areas

  • Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020

  • Global mHEV Landscape by Region

  • Global mHEV Landscape by Segment

  • mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries

  • mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs

Powertrain Electrification - xEV Classification, Functionality, and Cost

  • Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture

  • Functionality Comparison Between xEVs

  • Comparing CO2 Benefits of xEVs

  • Cost Analysis for xEVs

Mild-hybrid Architecture

  • 12V + 12V Architecture

  • 12V + 48V Architecture

  • mHEV as a Technology Enabler

mHEV Topology

  • mHEV Motor Topology

  • mHEV P0 System - Engine-mounted Belt-driven System

  • mHEV P1 System - Engine-mounted System

  • mHEV P2 Transmission Integrated Systems - Offset and Axial

  • mHEV P3 System - Transmission Mounted System

  • mHEV P4 System - Axle Mounted System

  • Performance Applications

mHEV Functionality and Impact on Vehicle Attributes

  • mHEV Architecture - Features and Functions

  • mHEV Architecture Impact on Vehicle Attributes

OEM Strategy for Mild Hybrids

  • OEM Powertrain Positioning

  • OEMs' mHEV Strategy

  • OEMs' mHEV Application Area

  • OEM Sourcing - Difference of mHEV

Regional Analysis

  • Regional MHEV Market - Europe

  • Regional MHEV Market - US

  • Regional MHEV Market - China

OEM 48V Profiling - BMW

  • BMW - Powertrain Portfolio

  • BMW - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Daimler

  • Daimler - 48V mHEVs Branded as 'EQ Boost'

  • Daimler - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Ford

  • Ford Group - Powertrain Portfolio

  • Ford - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Hyundai-Kia

  • Hyundai-Kia - Powertrain Portfolio

  • Hyundai-Kia - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Mazda

  • Mazda - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

  • Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Stellantis

  • Stellantis - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Suzuki

  • Suzuki - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Volkswagen

  • Volkswagen Group - Powertrain Portfolio

  • Volkswagen Group - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Volvo

  • Volvo Group - Powertrain Outlook

48V mHEV Supplier Outlook

  • System Overview - Key Participant

  • Supplier Benchmarking

  • Sourcing Strategy - Key Announcements

Supplier Profile - Valeo

  • Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid Solutions Roadmap

  • Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Continental

  • Continental 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Portfolio

  • Supplier Profile - BorgWarner(Including Delphi)

  • BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid Systems

  • BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Bosch

  • Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid Systems

  • Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Schaeffler

  • Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P0 and P1 System)

  • Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P2 System)

  • Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P3 and P4 System)

Engineering Service Provider - AVL

  • AVL 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Roadmap

Engineering Service Provider - FEV

  • FEV 48V Gasoline Mild-hybrid Systems

  • FEV 48V Diesel Mild-hybrid System

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships to Increase the Impact of Mild Hybridisation

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Scope of Vehicle Electrification From Mild Hybridisation

Conclusions and Future Outlook

  • Key Conclusions

Appendix

  • Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br39ft

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsCoking coal imports

  • Musk and Tesla Make a Change Their Customers Won't Like

    Elon Musk and the maker of high-end electric vehicles have just made a decision that is not going to delight many of their customers and fans.

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings

  • ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

    Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros. "We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with," chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement. The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • Cut Your Retirement Spending Now, Says Creator of the 4% Rule

    The combination of high inflation and high market valuations could require revisions to the retirement rule-of-thumb.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Oil giant Halliburton tops earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • Mercedes Has a Massive New Weapon to One Up Tesla

    German automaker Mercedes-Benz is building a veritable arsenal to challenge Tesla's leadership in high-end electric vehicles.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poiso

  • Billionaire Trade Desk CEO Gets $830 Million in Pay to Fight Google

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not a googol, but Trade Desk Inc.’s nine-figure compensation package for founder Jeff Green is the largest yet disclosed for any chief executive officer in 2021.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe Ventura, California-based ad-tech c

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • SAP Shutting Down Russia Operations After 30 Years in Country

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is taking steps toward an “orderly exit” of its operations in Russia with plans to stop offering support for on-premise products in the country while winding down cloud services.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe German

  • AT&T slips in patent rankings as exec says numbers can fluctuate, isn’t concerning

    AT&T lost some ground with patent numbers, a report shows — though an executive said fluctuations aren't anything new. The company saw the number of utility patents issued fall 26% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the Patent 300 List by Harrity Patent Analytics. The Dallas telecommunications giant’s ranking slipped to No. 36 from the No. 27 spot in the previous year, according to Rocky Berndsen, head of patent analytics at Harrity & Harrity LLP.