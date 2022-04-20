Insights on the Mild-hybrid System Global Market 2022 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions Presents Opportunities
The automotive industry has been under increasing pressure to improve fuel economy and emissions in the last few years. Emission reduction has become the primary goal with fuel economy being a secondary aspect, in line with the global demand for carbon-neutral mobility.
The focus on emission reduction has had a significant impact on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominated automotive powertrain industry. While improvements to optimise ICE from an efficiency and emissions perspective are ongoing, vehicle electrification, the end target, is on the rise.
However, IC engines will continue to be main type of propulsion during the next decade, and it is here that mild hybridisation will play a crucial role. By definition, mild hybridisation supports IC engines during acceleration and to recuperate energy during braking. However, the impact of mild-hybridisation is that the transient operation of ICE, during which emissions are the highest, gets reduced.
mHEVs come in different forms such as 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with the choice of system dependent on a combination of factors, such as IC engine performance, vehicle segment, type of OEM, and premium or mass market model. In general, an mHEV system with a higher voltage will offer higher the fuel economy and emissions benefits. Additionally, mHEVs play the role of an enabler for electrifying other systems in the vehicle such as pumps, accessories, and even ADAS systems.
OEM adoption of mHEVs has increased rapidly in the last few years, leading to mHEVs being the fastest growing electrification technology globally in the last 5 years. Significantly, this was also seen in 2020, when global vehicle sales were severely impacted by COVID-19, despite which powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs playing a leading role.
In short, mHEVs are expected to play a leading role in the overall powertrain electrification, although the adoption of mHEVs and indeed type of mHEVs varies by OEM and region.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Mild-hybrid Systems
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
Growth Environment
Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture
Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020
Global mHEV Landscape by Region
12V + 48V Architecture
mHEV Motor Topology
Key Conclusions
Growth Environment and Scope - mHEV
Research Scope
Vehicle Segmentation
Segmentation
xEV Market Overview - Sales and Trends
Global CO2 Emissions Legislation
ICE Technology Focus Areas
Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020
Global mHEV Landscape by Region
Global mHEV Landscape by Segment
mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries
mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs
Powertrain Electrification - xEV Classification, Functionality, and Cost
Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture
Functionality Comparison Between xEVs
Comparing CO2 Benefits of xEVs
Cost Analysis for xEVs
Mild-hybrid Architecture
12V + 12V Architecture
12V + 48V Architecture
mHEV as a Technology Enabler
mHEV Topology
mHEV Motor Topology
mHEV P0 System - Engine-mounted Belt-driven System
mHEV P1 System - Engine-mounted System
mHEV P2 Transmission Integrated Systems - Offset and Axial
mHEV P3 System - Transmission Mounted System
mHEV P4 System - Axle Mounted System
Performance Applications
mHEV Functionality and Impact on Vehicle Attributes
mHEV Architecture - Features and Functions
mHEV Architecture Impact on Vehicle Attributes
OEM Strategy for Mild Hybrids
OEM Powertrain Positioning
OEMs' mHEV Strategy
OEMs' mHEV Application Area
OEM Sourcing - Difference of mHEV
Regional Analysis
Regional MHEV Market - Europe
Regional MHEV Market - US
Regional MHEV Market - China
OEM 48V Profiling - BMW
BMW - Powertrain Portfolio
BMW - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Daimler
Daimler - 48V mHEVs Branded as 'EQ Boost'
Daimler - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Ford
Ford Group - Powertrain Portfolio
Ford - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Hyundai-Kia
Hyundai-Kia - Powertrain Portfolio
Hyundai-Kia - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Mazda
Mazda - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Stellantis
Stellantis - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Suzuki
Suzuki - Powertrain Portfolio
OEM 48V Profiling - Volkswagen
Volkswagen Group - Powertrain Portfolio
Volkswagen Group - Mild-hybrid Systems
OEM 48V Profiling - Volvo
Volvo Group - Powertrain Outlook
48V mHEV Supplier Outlook
System Overview - Key Participant
Supplier Benchmarking
Sourcing Strategy - Key Announcements
Supplier Profile - Valeo
Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid Solutions Roadmap
Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Continental
Continental 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Portfolio
Supplier Profile - BorgWarner(Including Delphi)
BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid Systems
BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Bosch
Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid Systems
Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis
Supplier Profile - Schaeffler
Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P0 and P1 System)
Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P2 System)
Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P3 and P4 System)
Engineering Service Provider - AVL
AVL 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Roadmap
Engineering Service Provider - FEV
FEV 48V Gasoline Mild-hybrid Systems
FEV 48V Diesel Mild-hybrid System
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions
Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships to Increase the Impact of Mild Hybridisation
Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Scope of Vehicle Electrification From Mild Hybridisation
Conclusions and Future Outlook
Key Conclusions
Appendix
Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
