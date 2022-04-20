Insights on the Mild-hybrid System Global Market 2022 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

The automotive industry has been under increasing pressure to improve fuel economy and emissions in the last few years. Emission reduction has become the primary goal with fuel economy being a secondary aspect, in line with the global demand for carbon-neutral mobility.



The focus on emission reduction has had a significant impact on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) dominated automotive powertrain industry. While improvements to optimise ICE from an efficiency and emissions perspective are ongoing, vehicle electrification, the end target, is on the rise.



However, IC engines will continue to be main type of propulsion during the next decade, and it is here that mild hybridisation will play a crucial role. By definition, mild hybridisation supports IC engines during acceleration and to recuperate energy during braking. However, the impact of mild-hybridisation is that the transient operation of ICE, during which emissions are the highest, gets reduced.



mHEVs come in different forms such as 12V, 24V, and 48V systems, with the choice of system dependent on a combination of factors, such as IC engine performance, vehicle segment, type of OEM, and premium or mass market model. In general, an mHEV system with a higher voltage will offer higher the fuel economy and emissions benefits. Additionally, mHEVs play the role of an enabler for electrifying other systems in the vehicle such as pumps, accessories, and even ADAS systems.



OEM adoption of mHEVs has increased rapidly in the last few years, leading to mHEVs being the fastest growing electrification technology globally in the last 5 years. Significantly, this was also seen in 2020, when global vehicle sales were severely impacted by COVID-19, despite which powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs playing a leading role.



In short, mHEVs are expected to play a leading role in the overall powertrain electrification, although the adoption of mHEVs and indeed type of mHEVs varies by OEM and region.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Mild-hybrid Systems

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Growth Environment

Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture

Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020

Global mHEV Landscape by Region

12V + 48V Architecture

mHEV Motor Topology

Key Conclusions

Growth Environment and Scope - mHEV

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Segmentation

xEV Market Overview - Sales and Trends

Global CO2 Emissions Legislation

ICE Technology Focus Areas

Electrified Vehicles Sold Between 2010 and 2020

Global mHEV Landscape by Region

Global mHEV Landscape by Segment

mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 Countries

mHEV Growth and Penetration - Top 10 OEMs

Powertrain Electrification - xEV Classification, Functionality, and Cost

Market Definition - Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Architecture

Functionality Comparison Between xEVs

Comparing CO2 Benefits of xEVs

Cost Analysis for xEVs

Mild-hybrid Architecture

12V + 12V Architecture

12V + 48V Architecture

mHEV as a Technology Enabler

mHEV Topology

mHEV Motor Topology

mHEV P0 System - Engine-mounted Belt-driven System

mHEV P1 System - Engine-mounted System

mHEV P2 Transmission Integrated Systems - Offset and Axial

mHEV P3 System - Transmission Mounted System

mHEV P4 System - Axle Mounted System

Performance Applications

mHEV Functionality and Impact on Vehicle Attributes

mHEV Architecture - Features and Functions

mHEV Architecture Impact on Vehicle Attributes

OEM Strategy for Mild Hybrids

OEM Powertrain Positioning

OEMs' mHEV Strategy

OEMs' mHEV Application Area

OEM Sourcing - Difference of mHEV

Regional Analysis

Regional MHEV Market - Europe

Regional MHEV Market - US

Regional MHEV Market - China

OEM 48V Profiling - BMW

BMW - Powertrain Portfolio

BMW - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Daimler

Daimler - 48V mHEVs Branded as 'EQ Boost'

Daimler - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Ford

Ford Group - Powertrain Portfolio

Ford - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Hyundai-Kia

Hyundai-Kia - Powertrain Portfolio

Hyundai-Kia - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Mazda

Mazda - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Stellantis

Stellantis - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Suzuki

Suzuki - Powertrain Portfolio

OEM 48V Profiling - Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group - Powertrain Portfolio

Volkswagen Group - Mild-hybrid Systems

OEM 48V Profiling - Volvo

Volvo Group - Powertrain Outlook

48V mHEV Supplier Outlook

System Overview - Key Participant

Supplier Benchmarking

Sourcing Strategy - Key Announcements

Supplier Profile - Valeo

Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid Solutions Roadmap

Valeo 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Continental

Continental 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Portfolio

Supplier Profile - BorgWarner(Including Delphi)

BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid Systems

BorgWarner 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Bosch

Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid Systems

Bosch 48V Mild-hybrid System Analysis

Supplier Profile - Schaeffler

Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P0 and P1 System)

Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P2 System)

Schaeffler 48V Mild-hybrid Systems (P3 and P4 System)

Engineering Service Provider - AVL

AVL 48V Mild-hybrid Systems Roadmap

Engineering Service Provider - FEV

FEV 48V Gasoline Mild-hybrid Systems

FEV 48V Diesel Mild-hybrid System

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Wider Adoption for Reducing Fuel Consumption and Emissions

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM-Supplier Partnerships to Increase the Impact of Mild Hybridisation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Scope of Vehicle Electrification From Mild Hybridisation

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

