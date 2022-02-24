U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.00
    -87.00 (-2.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,368.00
    -698.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,150.00
    -357.50 (-2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.00
    -40.10 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    +7.37 (+8.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    +61.30 (+3.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +1.02 (+4.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0126 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.50
    +7.69 (+26.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0119 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,223.18
    -2,940.62 (-7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.18
    -77.20 (-8.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.69
    -216.49 (-2.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Insights on the Mobile Data Protection Global Market to 2026 - by Solution, Deployment Type, End-user Industry and Geography

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Mobile Data Protection Market

Mobile Data Protection Market
Mobile Data Protection Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Protection Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile data protection market is evaluated at US$1.949 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.53% to reach a market size of US$13.999 billion by the year 2026.

Mobile Data Protection (MDP) is a technique that manages data encryption on a workstation's primary storage system in various data storage platforms, such as solid-state disks, portable media, and hard drives, and is used in conjunction with smartphones and workstations. It comprises a removable media offline/stand-alone agent, a target device active endpoint agent, and a central console. Data on mobile storage systems, such as removable media, cellphones, and laptops, is protected by mobile data protection (MDP). It also offers a single set of protection policies that may be used across various platforms.

Information technology managers must grasp the nuances of mobile operating systems, select which devices to allow in the office, and understand native data security to secure mobile data. Keeping business data safe from theft or loss is a top responsibility for every company. Data breaches are expensive and traumatic, with ramifications ranging from regulatory fines to brand harm. Secure device wipe and native device-level encryption are not always supported. As a result, it's usual for IT managers to take a two-pronged strategy to protect mobile data. First, they enforce and create minimal requirements for outside devices ready to connect to the corporate network, and then they backfill platform flaws with third-party mobile security technology. Remote data wipe for mobile devices, mobile device locks, mobile activity monitoring, and audit, and encryption of stored data on mobile devices are all options for safeguarding mobile data.

Benefits for the companies.

Mobile Data Protection (MDP) has been widely used by businesses to improve business efficiency while also ensuring data security. With the growing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies, there is an increased risk associated with data loss. This is leading to a growing implementation of MDP solutions to secure the enterprise data and minimize the threats.

Inclining adoption by the BFSI sector to contribute to market size.

Banks and financial institutions work in a sector that is heavily regulated. Over the last several years, the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) industry has seen several technological advances. Because of the perceived worth of the underlying data, the digitalization of financial services, insurance claims, and information collecting has resulted in huge data possession, making it one of the major data breach targets.

The escalating the amount of personal data available is to propel the market growth.

Much of the new online activity in the global information economy is now powered by personal data. Every day, huge volumes of data are transferred, stored, and gathered throughout the world, allowing tremendous advances in computer and communication capacity. Mobile phone use and increased Internet access have allowed online social, economic, and financial activity in developing nations.

Expanding online exposure to aid market development.

As more commercial and social activities move online, data privacy and protection are becoming increasingly important, not least in the context of international commerce, which is helping the market develop. Many companies have adopted cloud computing, which has resulted in a rise in data management problems. Furthermore, data transfer has increased the risk of data loss, illegal data processing, and theft. With all of the above risks, it's more important than ever to develop solutions to secure data.

Inclining usage of small devices to augment market growth.

Expanding usage patterns of small devices among businesses have resulted in a significant risk of data loss, prompting the adoption of mobile data security systems. Likewise, the evolving work culture in businesses of all sizes is typically adopting trends such as bring your own device, cloud, and online media, as well as strict rules for mobile data protection, which are likely to aid in the growth of the Mobile Data Protection Market.

Growth in the number of mobile payments creates lucrative opportunities in the market.

Growth in the number of mobile payments has resulted in a large increase in mobile data breaching incidents, which is driving the mobile data security industry. Mobile payments are growing at the fastest rate of all payment modalities. This expansion has resulted in a rise in mobile data. Furthermore, the market for mobile data protection is projected to grow as the number of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Walmart Pay grows. The need for mobile data protection is projected to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising usage of smartphones for payments.

Because of the early adoption of data security by companies in the United States, as well as the presence of a large number of mobile data protection vendors in the region, North America is expected to dominate the global mobile data protection market. This will help consolidate the majority of revenues in the mobile data protection market. In addition, cloud technology adoption is quite strong in this region. North America also contributes the most to the global IT BFSI industry, which is the major market for mobile data security. Furthermore, firms are trying to provide security services as a result of rigorous government requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Mobile Data Protection Market Analysis, By Solution
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
5.3. Mobile Data Protection (MDP)
5.4. Mobile Device Management (MDM)
5.5. Others

6. Global Mobile Data Protection Market Analysis, By Deployment Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. On-Premise
6.3. Cloud

7. Global Mobile Data Protection Market Analysis, By End-User Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. BFSI
7.3. Healthcare
7.4. Travel & Transport
7.5. Defense & Aerospace
7.6. Others

8. Global Mobile Data Protection Market Analysis, By Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. United States
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. UK
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. Japan
8.6.2. China
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. Thailand
8.6.5. Taiwan
8.6.6. Indonesia
8.6.7. Others

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Microsoft
10.2. Dell Inc.
10.3. NortonLifeLock Inc.
10.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
10.5. McAfee Corporation
10.6. Sophos Group Plc
10.7. Cisco
10.8. Trend Micro Incorporated
10.9. CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd.
10.10. Total Defense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yks28

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • George Weston (TSE:WN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • What a Roommate Saves You in 50 U.S. Cities – 2022 Edition

    With average housing costs adding up to almost 35% of all household expenditures in 2020, many renters nationwide are looking for roommates so they can afford short-term financial obligations, save for long-term financial goals or both. Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset … Continue reading → The post What a Roommate Saves You in 50 U.S. Cities – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • While shareholders of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Sharps Compliance Corp. ( NASDAQ:SMED ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • Here's Why I Think Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Is An Interesting Stock

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Russia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, including shelling from Belarus across northern border, have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanc

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a