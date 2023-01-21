U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,851.59
    +264.93 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Insights on the Modular Construction Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Requirement for Time and Cost-effective Construction Solutions Drives Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global modular construction market size reached US$ 76.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 109 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during 2021-2027.

Modular construction refers to the off-site development of prefabricated engineered buildings in controlled industrial conditions. It involves the use of individual modules or sections, such as kitchens, bathroom pods and complete or partial rooms, manufactured in a facility using standard materials and code of construction.

These modules are further assembled at the building site and are reinforced with a self-supporting structure or an independent structural framework for multi-story buildings. In comparison to the traditionally used construction methods, modular construction is faster, cost-effective, sustainable and causes minimal disturbances and waste generation. It can also be conveniently disassembled, refurbished and relocated with low resource requirements.

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for time and cost-effective construction solutions is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

With the rising environmental consciousness among the masses, consumers are widely adopting permanent modular constructions (PMC) for developing sustainable commercial, industrial and residential complexes. They are also used for establishing custom-built rehabilitation clinics, emergency rooms, operating rooms, hospital extensions, laboratories, diagnostic centers and other medical facilities.

In line with this, widespread adoption of steel-based frames, wall panels and hot-rolled frameworks is also contributing to the market growth. They offer enhanced structural integrity, design flexibility, security and fire resistance. Additionally, the increasing utilization of lean manufacturing techniques and technologically advanced equipment is also favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting infrastructural development, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Algeco, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues, Etex Group, Guerdon LLC, KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG, Laing O'Rourke, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lendlease Corporation, Red Sea International, Skanska AB and Taisei Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global modular construction market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global modular construction market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the module type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global modular construction market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5. Global Modular Construction Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6. Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Permanent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Relocatable
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7. Market Breakup by Module Type
7.1 Four Sided
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Open Sided
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Partially Open Sided
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Modules Supported by a Primary Structure
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8. Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Steel
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Concrete
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Wood
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Plastic
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9. Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Education
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Retail
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Hospitality
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Healthcare
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10. Market Breakup by Region

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Porters Five Forces Analysis

14. Price Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Algeco
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Balfour Beatty plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bouygues
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Etex Group
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Guerdon LLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Laing O'Rourke
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Larsen & Toubro Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Lendlease Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Red Sea International
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Skanska AB
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Taisei Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr45q6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-modular-construction-global-market-to-2027---increasing-requirement-for-time-and-cost-effective-construction-solutions-drives-growth-301726872.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • At AU$3.03, Is It Time To Put Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) On Your Watch List?

    While Enero Group Limited ( ASX:EGG ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share...

  • 10 Best Healthcare Stocks For Recession

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best healthcare stocks for recession. You can skip this part and go to 5 Best Healthcare Stocks For Recession. The healthcare sector in 2022 outperformed the market despite several headwinds and a negative macroeconomic backdrop. Data shows that the Health Care Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded […]

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023, Clearing Key Levels — Is It A Buy?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • Adding to 2 Stocks That Are Dividend Dynamos

    Despite what looks to be increasingly conservative top-line expectations, both names have retrenched in recent weeks.

  • A Tesla Debate Just Happened. Both Sides Were Wrong.

    Ross Gerber and Jim Chanos debated the merits of the company as an investment at a Wall Street Journal event on Friday.

  • 2022 Still Got You Down? 3 Dividend Stocks to Perk Up Your 2023 Income Stream.

    Three dividend stocks favored by a few Fool.com contributors are Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Magellan Midstream Partners): Some midstream companies, like Enterprise Products Partners or Kinder Morgan, have broadly diversified portfolios. Others, like Magellan Midstream Partners, are tightly focused on one business.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Got Crushed in 2022 but Are Poised for a Rebound

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), MP Materials (NYSE: MP), and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) fell 65%, 46.5%, and 23.5%, respectively, in 2022. What's more, all three growth stocks could work well in a diversified portfolio. MP Materials is a much smaller company that operates a rare-earth materials mine.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Finding young and growing tech stocks is crucial to any investor's portfolio. The explosive returns these investments can have on a portfolio can accelerate your financial goals faster than nearly any other investment -- if purchased for the right price. Unfortunately, many investors found themselves on the wrong side of this coin during 2021, as many growth names were unrealistically valued.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Years

    Most companies currently paying dividends are equipped to do so for the foreseeable future. Only a handful of dividend-paying companies, however, are built to continue dishing out dividends into the distant unknown as unforeseen changes arise. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks you can safely hold for years.

  • Microsoft Kicks Off Tech Earnings Set to Slump Most Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- US technology stocks are about to hit their next hurdle when earnings season for the most influential segment of the S&P 500 Index gets underway in the coming week: vanishing profits. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesJPMorgan Model Shows Recession Odds Fall Sharply Across MarketsBeyonce Launches $100,000-a-Night Dubai

  • As Markets Soared Friday, These 2 Stocks Jumped 20%

    As we've seen numerous times before, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to put up the biggest gains, but performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) wasn't anything to be disappointed with, either. Ally Financial's big gains came after the financial institution reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.