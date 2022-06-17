Insights on the Molded Plastic Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Technology Type, End-use Industry and Region
Global Molded Plastic Market
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Plastic Market, by Product, by Technology Type, By End Use Industry and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process of using a rigid frame or mold for shaping of plastic is called plastic molding. The mold used in the process gives the desired shape and is made of steel or aluminum. Plastic molding helps in creation of objects of all sizes and shapes using both simple and complex designs. Molded plastics are synthetic compounds that can be made and molded into a variety of shapes depending on their utilization.
The polymers in these molded plastics can be customized by adding colors and pigments. Molded plastics are used to increase its durability, extend the shelf life of a product and protect it from damage. Molded plastics have desirable qualities that are required in car components and construction materials. Polyvinyl chloride is used to make insulation tapes, cable insulation and other building materials. Polypropylene and Polyethylene are used to make rainwater, and sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distribution pipes, windows, door and flooring tiles, and other products.
Government initiatives like taxation benefits and budgetary plans in regions like India and China to expand the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stream has helped in building up the molded plastics market. These regions also offer low-cost labor, which further helps in reducing the overall manufacturing cost for manufacturers of molded plastic.
However, this shift has led to an overutilization of various plastic products, thereby affecting their prices. Instability in prices of petrochemical raw materials like styrene, ethylene, and propylene benzene associated with growing environmental concerns with their disposal, may hinder the market sustainability.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global molded plastic market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global molded plastic market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global molded plastic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded plastic manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded plastic market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product
Market Snippet, By Technology Type
Market Snippet, By End Use Industry
Market Snippet, By Region
Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Molded Plastic Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting The Global Molded Plastic Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Product 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Polyvinyl chloride
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Polypropylene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Polystyrene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Low density polyethylene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
High density polyethylene
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Engineering Plastic
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
6. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Technology Type, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Injection molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Blow molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Compression molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Film insert molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Gas assist molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Rotational molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Structural form molding
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Thermoforming
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
7. Global Molded Plastic Market, By End Use Industry, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Building and Construction
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Electrical and Electronics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Automotive
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Packaging
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)
8. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
BASF SE
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Eastman Chemical Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
SABIC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Huntsman Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
LyondellBasell Industries N.V
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
INEOS Group AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Chevron Phillip Chemical Company LLC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Reliance Industries Limited
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Takween Advanced Industries
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
