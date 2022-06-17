U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Insights on the Molded Plastic Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Technology Type, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Molded Plastic Market

Global Molded Plastic Market
Global Molded Plastic Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Plastic Market, by Product, by Technology Type, By End Use Industry and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process of using a rigid frame or mold for shaping of plastic is called plastic molding. The mold used in the process gives the desired shape and is made of steel or aluminum. Plastic molding helps in creation of objects of all sizes and shapes using both simple and complex designs. Molded plastics are synthetic compounds that can be made and molded into a variety of shapes depending on their utilization.

The polymers in these molded plastics can be customized by adding colors and pigments. Molded plastics are used to increase its durability, extend the shelf life of a product and protect it from damage. Molded plastics have desirable qualities that are required in car components and construction materials. Polyvinyl chloride is used to make insulation tapes, cable insulation and other building materials. Polypropylene and Polyethylene are used to make rainwater, and sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distribution pipes, windows, door and flooring tiles, and other products.

Government initiatives like taxation benefits and budgetary plans in regions like India and China to expand the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stream has helped in building up the molded plastics market. These regions also offer low-cost labor, which further helps in reducing the overall manufacturing cost for manufacturers of molded plastic.

However, this shift has led to an overutilization of various plastic products, thereby affecting their prices. Instability in prices of petrochemical raw materials like styrene, ethylene, and propylene benzene associated with growing environmental concerns with their disposal, may hinder the market sustainability.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global molded plastic market, and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global molded plastic market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include BASF SE., Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, INEOS Group AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Reliance Industries Limited, Obeikan Investment Group (OIG), and Takween Advanced Industries.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global molded plastic market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded plastic manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded plastic market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product

  • Market Snippet, By Technology Type

  • Market Snippet, By End Use Industry

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global Molded Plastic Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting The Global Molded Plastic Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Product 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Polyvinyl chloride

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Polypropylene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Polystyrene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Low density polyethylene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • High density polyethylene

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Engineering Plastic

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

6. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Technology Type, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Injection molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Blow molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Compression molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Film insert molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Gas assist molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Rotational molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Structural form molding

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Thermoforming

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

7. Global Molded Plastic Market, By End Use Industry, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Building and Construction

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Automotive

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Packaging

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (U$$ Million)

8. Global Molded Plastic Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (U$$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • SABIC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • INEOS Group AG

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Chevron Phillip Chemical Company LLC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Reliance Industries Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Takween Advanced Industries

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfdkqi

