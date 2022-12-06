U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

Insights on the mRNA Therapeutics Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Translate Bio, GSK, Pfizer and AstraZeneca Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global mRNA Therapeutics Market

Global mRNA Therapeutics Market
Global mRNA Therapeutics Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mRNA Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), by Type (Prophylactic Vaccines, Therapeutic Drugs), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mRNA therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 37.76 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2022 to 2030.

One of the main factors propelling the market growth is the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases like diabetes, HIV, cancer, and CVDs. The growing need for therapeutic drugs and vaccinations to combat viral illnesses like Ebola, influenza, HIV, and most recently COVID-19 is expected to fuel industry growth. The COVID-19 virus has been the focus of numerous government organizations and vaccine producers, and it is anticipated that this will accelerate market expansion.

Furthermore, the availability of vaccination doses around the world is projected to increase during the forecast period as a result of multiple suppliers using novel techniques, such as combining the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trial stages and obtaining regulatory clearances more quickly from health agencies, thus contributing to the industry growth. With the use of cutting-edge technologies, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are generated in comparison to conventional medications.

These products are less expensive to produce, more powerful against infections, and have enhanced immunogenicity. A favorable outlook for market expansion is also being created by advancements in the compositions of lipid nanoparticles for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA.

For instance, in March 2022, The National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) launched a phase 1 clinical trial to assess three potential HIV vaccines using a messenger RNA (mRNA) platform due to its active component and direct the cells to make a protein (or perhaps a protein fragment) that stimulates an immune response using artificial mRNA created in a lab, which enhances the vaccine with more specificity as well as robust stability. Thus, it will increase the demand and further boost the industry growth.

As another significant growth-inducing element, pharmaceutical firms are spending on mRNA technology since they can combine numerous molecules into a therapeutic drug. The market is expected to be driven by additional factors, such as significant biotechnology-related research and development (R&D) initiatives and advancements in medical technology.

For instance, Moderna and AstraZeneca are working together on a myocardial ischemia therapy using mRNA (a form of cardiac disease that develops when there is a decrease in blood flow to the heart, depriving the heart muscle of necessary oxygen). Similarly, mRNA treatments for heart disease are also being tested by Arcturus Therapeutics. Such investments are likely to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

150

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$33.02 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$37.76 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

1.7%

Regions Covered

Global

mRNA Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

  • By application, the infectious diseases segment held a dominant share in 2021 owing to the increased patient population and awareness regarding infectious diseases

  • By type, the prophylactic vaccines segment led the market in 2021. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the prophylactic vaccines business is the rising demand for prophylactic vaccinations, particularly the new COVID-19 vaccines

  • By end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment is being driven by the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals and clinics

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to an increase in demand for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the existence of major players operating in the U.S., the availability of a technologically advanced healthcare research framework, and the presence of high R&D investment

  • Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising occurrence of new diseases, which has prompted efforts for immunization against specific infectious diseases like COVID 19

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Market Definitions

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Global mRNA Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
4.1 mRNA Therapeutics Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
4.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Regulatory Framework
4.4 Market Driver Analysis
4.4.1 Rise In Prevalence Of Cancer
4.4.2 Academic And Industrial Interest In mRNA
4.4.3 Advantages Of mRNA Vaccines
4.4.4 Growing Demand For Therapeutic Medicines
4.4.5 Outbreak of Covid-19
4.5 Market Restraint Analysis
4.5.1 Stringent Government Regulations For mRNA-Based Product Approvals
4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 5 mRNA Therapeutics - Segment Analysis, by Application, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 mRNA Therapeutic Market- Segment Analysis, By Type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 mRNA Therapeutic Market- Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 mRNA Therapeutic Market: - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Public Companies
9.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis
9.1.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.1.3 Strategic Framework
9.2 Private Companies
9.2.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators
9.2.2 Regional Network Map
9.3 Company Profiles
9.3.1 MODERNA, INC.
9.3.1.1 Company Overview
9.3.1.2 Alere, Inc.
9.3.1.3 Financial Performance
9.3.1.4 Product Benchmarking
9.3.1.5 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.2 BIONTECH SE
9.3.2.1 Company Overview
9.3.2.2 Financial Performance
9.3.2.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.3 CUREVAC N.V.
9.3.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.3.2 Financial Performance
9.3.3.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.4 ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
9.3.4.1 Company Overview
9.3.4.2 Financial Performance
9.3.4.3 Product Benchmarking
9.4.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.5 TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
9.3.5.1 Company Overview
9.3.5.2 Financial Performance
9.3.5.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.6 GSK PLC.
9.3.6.1 Company Overview
9.3.6.2 Financial Performance
9.3.6.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.7 ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC.
9.3.7.1 Company Overview
9.3.7.2 Financial Performance
9.3.7.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.8 SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
9.3.8.1 Company Overview
9.3.8.2 Financial Performance
9.3.8.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.9 PFIZER INC.
9.3.9.1 Company Overview
9.3.9.2 Financial Performance
9.3.9.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.10 ASTRAZENECA PLC.
9.3.10.1 Company Overview
9.3.10.2 Financial Performance
9.3.10.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.10.4 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.11 CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
9.3.11.1 Company Overview
9.3.11.2 Financial Performance
9.3.11.3 Product Benchmarking
9.3.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikocii

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


