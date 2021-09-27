U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Insights on the Multi-Tenant Data Center Global Market to 2026 - by Solution Type, Application, Organization Size, End-use Industry and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multi-Tenant Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global multi-tenant data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Multi-tenant, or colocation, data centers (MTDCs) refer to a service that enables enterprises to rent physical space, network bandwidth and other data center resources simultaneously with multiple customers. These data centers are operated by a third party and are commonly available in two formats: retail colocation and wholesale colocation. They enable the organizations to set up their servers, storage and networking equipment and offer various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness through a shared environment, elaborate integrations of the cloud with other applications and minimal maintenance requirements. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, defense, manufacturing and retail.

Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, rising internet penetration into daily activities and the growing adoption of the software-defined data center (SDDCs) are also driving the market growth. MTDCs aid in overcoming the limitations of physical and organizational boundaries between the service providers and multiple enterprises. They are also used in healthcare centers to manage patients' records and health monitoring and laboratory systems. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of green data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious regarding the levels of carbon emissions into the environment and are widely adopting multi-tenant green data center facilities. Other factors, including increasing upgradation of existing data center facilities, along with significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global multi-tenant data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., CentriLogic Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Global Switch Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM, Internap Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) and Rackspace Technology Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global multi-tenant data center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multi-tenant data center market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global multi-tenant data center market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Multi-Tenant Data Center Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution Type
6.1 Retail Colocation
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wholesale Colocation
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Public Cloud
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Private Cloud
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
9.1 IT and Telecom
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Government and Defense
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Retail
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AT&T Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 CentriLogic Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 CenturyLink Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Digital Realty Trust Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Equinix Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Global Switch Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 HCL Technologies Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 IBM
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Internap Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 NTT Communications Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h853el

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-multi-tenant-data-center-global-market-to-2026---by-solution-type-application-organization-size-end-use-industry-and-region-301385709.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

