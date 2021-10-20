U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,301.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,405.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.50
    -5.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.85 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.70 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2420
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,143.57
    +1,929.27 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.51 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.81
    +6.28 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Insights on the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Global Market to 2026 - by Launch Vehicle, Caliber Type, Range, Pod Capacity and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a versatile automatic weapon used to fire guided rockets and missiles. The launcher is mounted on stretched chassis and comprises a fire control computer. MLRS delivers a large firepower volume to strike long-range and high payloads at all depths of the tactical battlefield. At present, modern wheeled systems, which are lightweight and have high mobility and speed compared to tracked systems, are gaining traction in the defense and military sector worldwide.

The rising cross-border tensions between various countries, in confluence with the increasing funding for advanced weapons by several governing agencies, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. These agencies are also spending on artillery modernization programs and the acquisition of new systems. Apart from this, the growing popularity of guided ammunition over unguided rocket artillery is positively influencing the sales of MLRS. Furthermore, the introduction of guided MLRS that relies on the global positioning system (GPS) and inertial guidance package to enhance positioning accuracy and fire from dispersed positions at a single target is strengthening the market growth. It also helps in reducing logistics load, chances of collateral damage and fratricide, while increasing the effective range of the MLRS rocket. Moreover, the development of a more sophisticated MLRS that uses radar data and one-way radio datalink to initiate a two-dimensional correction of the rocket flight path is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multiple launch rocket systems (mlrs) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, launch vehicle, caliber type, range and pod capacity.

Breakup by Launch Vehicle

  • Tracked

  • Wheeled

Breakup by Caliber Type

  • 70-180 mm

  • 180-300 mm

Breakup by Range

  • 10-100 km

  • 100-300 km

Breakup by Pod Capacity

  • Upto 16

  • More than 16

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avibras Industria Aeroespacial, BAE Systems Plc, Denel Land Systems (Denel SOC Ltd.), Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG), Hanwha Corporation, IMI Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited).

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the launch vehicle?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the caliber type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pod capacity?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Launch Vehicle
6.1 Tracked
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wheeled
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Caliber Type
7.1 70-180 mm
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 180-300 mm
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Range
8.1 10-100 km
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 100-300 km
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Pod Capacity
9.1 Upto 16
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 More than 16
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Avibras Industria Aeroespacial
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 BAE Systems PLC
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Denel Land Systems (Denel SOC Ltd.)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Hanwha Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 IMI Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Larsen & Toubro Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gw6vp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years

    Value stocks may be the one asset class you must have in your portfolio for the next decade. After a decade-plus of underperformance and decline, value investing began to rebound in September 2020. While the emergence of the Delta variant … Continue reading → The post This Is the Asset Class You Want in Your Portfolio Over the Next 10 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Verizon stock is rising after the communications giant reported earnings that topped analyst forecasts. Verizon reported an adjusted profit of 1.41 a share, beating forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $$32.9 billion, below expectations for $33.2 billion. Verizon also raised its guidance to a range of $5.35 to $5.40 from a range of $5.25 to $5.35.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

    Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the Fac

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet are a trio of stocks expected to head significantly higher over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Novavax, Tesla, Netflix, United: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Futures are flat as investors await another big batch of earnings reports. Novavax  shares plunged 26% premarket after Politico reported that the pharmaceutical company was running into difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards. United Airlines whose profit was boosted by federal aid, said the spread of the highly transmissible strain of Covid-19 slowed flying during the third quarter but hasn’t derailed its recovery.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

    Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature