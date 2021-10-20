Insights on the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Global Market to 2026 - by Launch Vehicle, Caliber Type, Range, Pod Capacity and Region

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a versatile automatic weapon used to fire guided rockets and missiles. The launcher is mounted on stretched chassis and comprises a fire control computer. MLRS delivers a large firepower volume to strike long-range and high payloads at all depths of the tactical battlefield. At present, modern wheeled systems, which are lightweight and have high mobility and speed compared to tracked systems, are gaining traction in the defense and military sector worldwide.



The rising cross-border tensions between various countries, in confluence with the increasing funding for advanced weapons by several governing agencies, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. These agencies are also spending on artillery modernization programs and the acquisition of new systems. Apart from this, the growing popularity of guided ammunition over unguided rocket artillery is positively influencing the sales of MLRS. Furthermore, the introduction of guided MLRS that relies on the global positioning system (GPS) and inertial guidance package to enhance positioning accuracy and fire from dispersed positions at a single target is strengthening the market growth. It also helps in reducing logistics load, chances of collateral damage and fratricide, while increasing the effective range of the MLRS rocket. Moreover, the development of a more sophisticated MLRS that uses radar data and one-way radio datalink to initiate a two-dimensional correction of the rocket flight path is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multiple launch rocket systems (mlrs) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, launch vehicle, caliber type, range and pod capacity.



Breakup by Launch Vehicle

Tracked

Wheeled

Breakup by Caliber Type

70-180 mm

180-300 mm

Breakup by Range

10-100 km

100-300 km

Breakup by Pod Capacity

Upto 16

More than 16

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avibras Industria Aeroespacial, BAE Systems Plc, Denel Land Systems (Denel SOC Ltd.), Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG), Hanwha Corporation, IMI Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the launch vehicle?

What is the breakup of the market based on the caliber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pod capacity?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Launch Vehicle

6.1 Tracked

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Wheeled

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Caliber Type

7.1 70-180 mm

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 180-300 mm

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Range

8.1 10-100 km

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 100-300 km

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Pod Capacity

9.1 Upto 16

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 More than 16

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Avibras Industria Aeroespacial

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 BAE Systems PLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Denel Land Systems (Denel SOC Ltd.)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hanwha Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 IMI Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Larsen & Toubro Limited

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



