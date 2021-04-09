U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Novartis International, Pfizer & Shire Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Myasthenia Gravis Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Myasthenia Gravis Drugs estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Drug Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rapid Immunotherapies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $372.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Myasthenia Gravis Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$372.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$391.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Thymectomy Segment to Record 10.7% CAGR

In the global Thymectomy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$195.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$401.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$260.7 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • CSL Limited

  • Curavac Inc.

  • Cytokinetics, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Flamel Technologies S.A.

  • Galenica Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Grifols SA

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Shire PLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0jof3

