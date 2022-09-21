U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0133 (-1.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0103 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0590
    +0.3560 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,691.23
    -280.46 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Insights on the Natural Gas Generator Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac Power Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

0
·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Rating (Low Power Genset, Medium Power Genset, High Power Genset), By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global natural gas generator market size is expected to reach USD 18.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report.

Growing demand for backup power coupled with increasing government regulation to reduce the carbon emission caused by diesel genset is likely to strengthen the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global electricity demand is anticipated to witness an increase of nearly two-thirds of the current demand during the forecast period. The current availability of natural gas in large quantities and its relatively lower prices, especially in regions, such as North America and Europe, has led to an increase in power generation using natural gas. Increasing focus on electricity generation through cleaner sources and environmental concerns arising from diesel gensets are the factors anticipated to increase the share of natural gas generators set in the coming years.

Conventional gensets, such as diesel gensets, emit harmful gases, including nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide, due to the combustion of diesel. As a result, different regulatory bodies have imposed strict regulations and thus making it difficult for diesel generators to be used. This has led to the growth of eco-friendly alternatives to diesel gensets, such as natural gas gensets.

Emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China, Japan, and others, have witnessed strong growth in their commercial sectors. The growth of demand for natural gensets over diesel gensets for backup power applications is owing to the increasingly stringent government regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions caused by diesel gensets.

Natural Gas Generator Market Report Highlights

  • The low power gensets segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2021 and is further expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period

  • For the application segment, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  • North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The abundance of natural gas in the U.S. coupled with developed infrastructure for transportation of natural gas within the country has played a vital role in driving the demand for gas generator sets in the U.S

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global Generator Set Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Raw Material Trends
3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis
3.3.1.1.1 Copper
3.3.1.1.2 Steel
3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices
3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends
3.3.2.1 Technology Trends
3.3.2.2 Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis
3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis
3.3.5 Profit Margin Analysis
3.3.6 List of Potential Key End-Users
3.4 Technology Overview
3.4.1 Technology Timeline
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Product Classification Code:
3.5.2 Standard & Compliances:
3.5.3 Safety
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.1 Reduction in the Prices of Natural Gas
3.6.1.2 Growing Demand for Electric Power Through Clean Energy Sources
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.2.1 Limited Natural Gas Reserves
3.6.2.2 High Cost of Gas Genset and Presence of Substitutes
3.6.3 Opportunity Assessment
3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Natural Gas Generator Market
3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter'S
3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.8 Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4 Global Natural Gas Generator Market: Power Rating Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Power Rating Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 - 2030
4.2 Low Power Genset
4.2.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for Low Power Genset, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)
4.3 Medium Power Genset
4.3.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for Medium Power Genset, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)
4.4 High Power Genset
4.4.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for High Power Genset, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)

Chapter 5 Global Natural Gas Generator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 - 2030
5.2 Industrial
5.2.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Application, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)
5.3 Commercial
5.3.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial Application, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)
5.4 Residential
5.4.1 Global Natural Gas Generator Market Estimates and Forecasts for Residential Application, 2019 - 2030 (Usd Million)

Chapter 6 Global Natural Gas Generator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2 Vendor Landscape
7.2.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
7.2.2 Key Company Market Ranking Analysis, 2021
7.2.2.1 Competitive Heat Map Analysis
7.2.3 Company Market Position Analysis
7.3 Competitive Landscape
7.4 Strategic Framework

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Caterpillar Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Product Benchmarking
8.1.3 Financial Performance
8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.2 Cummins Inc.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Product Benchmarking
8.2.3 Financial Performance
8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.3 Generac Power Systems
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Product Benchmarking
8.3.3 Financial Performance
8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Product Benchmarking
8.4.3 Financial Performance
8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.5 Kohler Co. Inc.
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Product Benchmarking
8.5.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.6 General Electric
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Product Benchmarking
8.6.3 Financial Performance
8.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.7 Mtu Onsite Energy GmbH
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Product Benchmarking
8.7.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.8 Mahindra Powerol
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Product Benchmarking
8.8.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.9 Yanmar Co. Ltd.
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Product Benchmarking
8.9.3 Financial Performance
8.10 Coopercorp Generators
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovr0lr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-natural-gas-generator-global-market-to-2030---players-include-caterpillar-cummins-generac-power-systems-and-mitsubishi-heavy-industries-301629969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) 4.1% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 36% as well as institutions

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • What's Going On With FedEx? (Revised)

    In a market-moving announcement last week, FedEx withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Investors digest volatility tied to the Fed's interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector reactions to the Fed's latest interest rate hike, as well as looking at volatility, bitcoin prices, and the Swedish kroner in currency markets.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Federal Reserve Expects Key Rate To Peak At 4.6%; Dow Jones Slides

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come. Policymakers' quarterly projections show the federal funds rate heading as high as 4.6% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained volatile, swinging lower then higher then lower again after the Fed meeting policy statement.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]