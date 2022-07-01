U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Insights on the Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Global Market to 2027 - by Therapeutics, Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market

Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.94% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Natural killer (NK) cells therapeutics target multiple pathogenic antigens with efficient cytotoxicity and reduce the risk of cytokine storms. They can be produced from a variety of sources without relying on patient-specific immune cells. At present, several strategies have been developed, such as ex vivo pre-conditioning with cytokines or small molecular drugs and engineering a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK, which improve the efficacy of NK cells therapeutics. Moreover, researchers are focusing on maximizing the therapeutic effects of allogeneic NK cells through robust expansion, enhanced targeting, and extended persistence of potent immune cells. This can also help unleash a strong and sustained anti-cancer immune-mediated attack.

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Trends:

A significant rise in the number of individuals with cancer, infectious diseases, and liver disorders represents one of the primary factors fueling the market growth. This can be attributed to unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activities, growing air pollution, and the increasing number of individuals consuming alcohol and tobacco products.

Moreover, as the risk of developing cancer rises dramatically with age, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor catalyzing the demand for NK cells therapeutics. Apart from this, as the immune response of cancer patients is not adequate, health companies are developing novel methods and technologies to boost the immune response through allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell-based therapies.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of clinical studies that focus on tumor-targeted antibody strategies to enhance the therapeutic benefit of NK-cell-based therapy while minimizing risks and toxicities. In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are funding financial schemes for cancer patients, which is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on therapeutics, application and end user.

Breakup by Therapeutics:

  • NK Cell Therapies

  • NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Breakup by Application:

  • Cancer

  • Gastrointestinal Diseases

  • Immunoproliferative Disorders

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Research Centers and Institutes

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Affimed GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Fate Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech Inc., Glycostem Therapeutics, Innate Pharma S.A., Kuur Therapeutics Inc. (Athenex Inc.), Nkarta Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global natural killer cells therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global natural killer cells therapeutics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutics?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Therapeutics
6.1 NK Cell Therapies
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 NK Cell Directed Antibodies
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cancer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gastrointestinal Diseases
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Immunoproliferative Disorders
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Research Centers and Institutes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Affimed GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Fate Therapeutics
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Fortress Biotech Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Glycostem Therapeutics
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Innate Pharma S.A.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Kuur Therapeutics Inc. (Athenex Inc.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Nkarta Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Ziopharm Oncology Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojg029

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


