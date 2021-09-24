Insights on the Natural Sausage Casings Global Market to 2028 - Featuring World Casing, Fortis SRL and DeWied International Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source, by Application, by Distribution Channel - Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of natural sausage casings market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028. In terms of volume, the natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 36,213.3 million meters by 2028.



This market's growth is mainly attributed to increasing urbanization, meat production, & meat consumption; consumer preference for natural casings over artificial casings; and the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, manufacturers shift from natural to artificial casings due to operational challenges and increasing consumer interest in vegan products are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the natural sausage casings market based on source and geography. The natural sausage casings market is mainly segmented by source (hog, beef, sheep, and other sources), application (fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on source, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into hog, beef, sheep, and other sources. In 2021, the hog segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. However, the sheep segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its unique properties such as the highest quality small diameter, thinner wall, and tenderness.



Based on application, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages. In 2021, the fresh sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. This segment's dominant position is mainly attributed to increased consumer preference for minimally processed and fresh food. Fresh processed sausages are widely accepted as the ideal fast-food product, popular among the working class worldwide. However, the smoked sausage casings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2021, the offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, improvements in brick-and-mortar grocers' physical infrastructure due to easy access and availability, and increased consumer expenses on vegan food products.



Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market in 2021. The prominent position of Europe in the natural sausage casings market is primarily attributed to the presence of a large number of processed meat product manufacturers, rising consumer demand for flavored and high protein food products, and a surge in population leading to increased meat sausages consumption. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses a booming potential for the natural casings market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains, rising expenditure on meat products, growing population & urbanization.



The key players operating in the natural sausage casings market are Amjadi GmbH (Germany), World Casing Corporation (U.S.), Peter Gelhard Naturdarme KG (Germany), Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients) (Netherlands), Almol Casing Pty Ltd (Australia), Natural Casing Company, Inc. (U.S.), A Holdijk GmbH (Germany), Agrimares Group (Spain), Carl Lipmann & Co. KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), Fortis Srl (Italy), Irish Casing Company (Ireland), Elshazly Casings Company (Egypt), MCJ casings (U.K.), Oversea Casing Company LLC.(U.S.), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), Saria Se And Co. Kg (Germany), Rugao Qingfeng Casing CO., LTD (China), Baoding Dongfang Group (China), CDS Hackner GmbH (Germany), Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and De Wied International Inc. (U.S.).



Key questions answered in the report

What is the current value of revenue generated by the natural sausage casings across the globe?

At what rate the demand for natural sausage casings is projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for natural sausage casings across the globe?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the market?

What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the natural sausage casings market at various levels in the value chain?

Which segments in terms of the source are creating major traction for the vendors in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the natural sausage casings market?

Who are the major players in the natural sausage casings market? And also, what are their specific product offering in the sausage-making industry?

What recent developments have taken place in the natural sausage casings market, and how these strategic developments impact this market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Urbanization, Meat Production, and Meat Consumption across the Globe

4.2.2. Consumer Preference for Natural Casings over Artificial Casings

4.2.3. Rising Number of Fast-Food Restaurant Chains

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Increasing Preference for Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufactures

4.3.2. Increasing Consumers' Interest in Vegan Products

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Health Concerns and Animal Diseases

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific

4.6.4. Rest of the World

4.7. Pricing Analysis



5. Covid-19 Impact on the Natural Sausage Casings Market



6. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hogs

6.3. Beef

6.4. Sheep

6.5. Other Sources



7. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fresh Sausages

7.3. Pre-Cooked Sausages

7.4. Smoked Sausages

7.5. Cured Sausages



8. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online



9. Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Germany

9.2.2. France

9.2.3. Italy

9.2.4. U.K.

9.2.5. Spain

9.2.6. Poland

9.2.7. Netherlands

9.2.8. Russia

9.2.9. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Chile

9.5.4. Argentina

9.5.5. Colombia

9.5.6. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Amjadi GmbH

11.2. World Casing Corporation

11.3. Peter Gelhard Naturdarme KG

11.4. Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients)

11.5. Almol (Australia) Casing Pty Ltd.

11.6. Natural Casing Company Co.

11.7. A Holdijk GmbH

11.8. Agrimares Group

11.9. Carl Lipmann & Co. Kg (GmbH & Co.)

11.10. Fortis SRL

11.11. Irish Casing Company

11.12. Elshazly Casings Company

11.13. MCJ Casings

11.14. Oversea Casing Company LLC

11.15. DAT-Schaub Group

11.16. Saria SE and Co. KG

11.17. Rugao Qingfeng Casing Co., Ltd

11.18. Baoding Dongfang Group

11.19. CDS Hackner GmbH

11.20. Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG

11.21. DeWied International, Inc.



12. Appendix



