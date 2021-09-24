U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,565.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.50
    -69.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    -10.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -1.20 (-5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3990
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,757.51
    -1,392.91 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.44
    -46.48 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.73
    -14.62 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Insights on the Natural Sausage Casings Global Market to 2028 - Featuring World Casing, Fortis SRL and DeWied International Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source, by Application, by Distribution Channel - Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of natural sausage casings market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.79 billion by 2028. In terms of volume, the natural sausage casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 36,213.3 million meters by 2028.

This market's growth is mainly attributed to increasing urbanization, meat production, & meat consumption; consumer preference for natural casings over artificial casings; and the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, manufacturers shift from natural to artificial casings due to operational challenges and increasing consumer interest in vegan products are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the natural sausage casings market based on source and geography. The natural sausage casings market is mainly segmented by source (hog, beef, sheep, and other sources), application (fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on source, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into hog, beef, sheep, and other sources. In 2021, the hog segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. However, the sheep segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its unique properties such as the highest quality small diameter, thinner wall, and tenderness.

Based on application, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into fresh sausages, pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, and cured sausages. In 2021, the fresh sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. This segment's dominant position is mainly attributed to increased consumer preference for minimally processed and fresh food. Fresh processed sausages are widely accepted as the ideal fast-food product, popular among the working class worldwide. However, the smoked sausage casings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the natural sausage casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2021, the offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, improvements in brick-and-mortar grocers' physical infrastructure due to easy access and availability, and increased consumer expenses on vegan food products.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall natural sausage casings market in 2021. The prominent position of Europe in the natural sausage casings market is primarily attributed to the presence of a large number of processed meat product manufacturers, rising consumer demand for flavored and high protein food products, and a surge in population leading to increased meat sausages consumption. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses a booming potential for the natural casings market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising number of fast-food restaurant chains, rising expenditure on meat products, growing population & urbanization.

The key players operating in the natural sausage casings market are Amjadi GmbH (Germany), World Casing Corporation (U.S.), Peter Gelhard Naturdarme KG (Germany), Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients) (Netherlands), Almol Casing Pty Ltd (Australia), Natural Casing Company, Inc. (U.S.), A Holdijk GmbH (Germany), Agrimares Group (Spain), Carl Lipmann & Co. KG (GmbH & Co.) (Germany), Fortis Srl (Italy), Irish Casing Company (Ireland), Elshazly Casings Company (Egypt), MCJ casings (U.K.), Oversea Casing Company LLC.(U.S.), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), Saria Se And Co. Kg (Germany), Rugao Qingfeng Casing CO., LTD (China), Baoding Dongfang Group (China), CDS Hackner GmbH (Germany), Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and De Wied International Inc. (U.S.).

Key questions answered in the report

  • What is the current value of revenue generated by the natural sausage casings across the globe?

  • At what rate the demand for natural sausage casings is projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

  • What is the historical market size and growth rate for natural sausage casings across the globe?

  • What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the market?

  • What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the natural sausage casings market at various levels in the value chain?

  • Which segments in terms of the source are creating major traction for the vendors in this market?

  • What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the natural sausage casings market?

  • Who are the major players in the natural sausage casings market? And also, what are their specific product offering in the sausage-making industry?

  • What recent developments have taken place in the natural sausage casings market, and how these strategic developments impact this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Urbanization, Meat Production, and Meat Consumption across the Globe
4.2.2. Consumer Preference for Natural Casings over Artificial Casings
4.2.3. Rising Number of Fast-Food Restaurant Chains
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Increasing Preference for Artificial Casings by Sausage Manufactures
4.3.2. Increasing Consumers' Interest in Vegan Products
4.4. Opportunity
4.4.1. Emerging Economies
4.5. Challenges
4.5.1. Health Concerns and Animal Diseases
4.6. Regulatory Analysis
4.6.1. North America
4.6.2. Europe
4.6.3. Asia-Pacific
4.6.4. Rest of the World
4.7. Pricing Analysis

5. Covid-19 Impact on the Natural Sausage Casings Market

6. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hogs
6.3. Beef
6.4. Sheep
6.5. Other Sources

7. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Fresh Sausages
7.3. Pre-Cooked Sausages
7.4. Smoked Sausages
7.5. Cured Sausages

8. Global Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline
8.3. Online

9. Natural Sausage Casings Market, by Geography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Germany
9.2.2. France
9.2.3. Italy
9.2.4. U.K.
9.2.5. Spain
9.2.6. Poland
9.2.7. Netherlands
9.2.8. Russia
9.2.9. Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.3. North America
9.3.1. U.S.
9.3.2. Canada
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. India
9.4.3. Japan
9.4.4. Australia
9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
9.5. Latin America
9.5.1. Brazil
9.5.2. Mexico
9.5.3. Chile
9.5.4. Argentina
9.5.5. Colombia
9.5.6. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Benchmarking

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
11.1. Amjadi GmbH
11.2. World Casing Corporation
11.3. Peter Gelhard Naturdarme KG
11.4. Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients)
11.5. Almol (Australia) Casing Pty Ltd.
11.6. Natural Casing Company Co.
11.7. A Holdijk GmbH
11.8. Agrimares Group
11.9. Carl Lipmann & Co. Kg (GmbH & Co.)
11.10. Fortis SRL
11.11. Irish Casing Company
11.12. Elshazly Casings Company
11.13. MCJ Casings
11.14. Oversea Casing Company LLC
11.15. DAT-Schaub Group
11.16. Saria SE and Co. KG
11.17. Rugao Qingfeng Casing Co., Ltd
11.18. Baoding Dongfang Group
11.19. CDS Hackner GmbH
11.20. Saarland Metzgereibedarf Strobel GmbH & Co. KG
11.21. DeWied International, Inc.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svkfec

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C