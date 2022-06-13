U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Insights on the Network Automation Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Network Type, End-use Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Network Automation Market

Global Network Automation Market
Global Network Automation Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network automation market reached a value of US$ 13.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Network automation refers to the process of using software to automate the managing, testing, and operating of physical and virtual devices. It utilizes various solutions and services, such as virtualization, network automation tools, internet-based networking, and managed services. Network automation also uses programmable logic to manage network resources and services, which, in turn, aids in maximizing the functionality and efficiency of the network.

These tools enable basic network mapping, device discovery, and complex workflows, such as provisioning of virtual network resources and network configuration management. Apart from this, it assists in eliminating manual tasks, gaining network visibility, building a reliable network, enhancing operational speed, and analyzing and resolving issues. As a result, network automation is widely used across various industries, such as healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Network Automation Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of smart connected devices across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Network automation assists in simplifying and scaling network operations by minimizing configuration errors. In line with this, the rising concerns in cloud security is further facilitating the demand for network automation across organizations to reduce the risks of data thefts and increase the degree of customization.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to enhance troubleshooting and identify inefficiencies and irregularities through real-time data monitoring, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for high-resolution and quality videos due to the growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms is positively impacting the market growth. Network automation assists in predicting the network demand by analyzing failures to enhance its effective use and reduce operational costs. Other factors, including a shift towards remote working solutions and increasing research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network automation market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, network type and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

  • Solution

  • Network Automation Tools

  • SD-WAN and Network

  • Virtualization

  • Internet-Based Networking

  • Services

  • Professional Service

  • Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • On-premises

  • Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-size Enterprises

Breakup by Network Type:

  • Physical

  • Virtual

  • Hybrid

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • IT and Telecom

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy and Utility

  • Banking and Financial Services

  • Education

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AppViewX Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Netbrain Technologies Inc., Solarwinds Corporation and Vmware Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global network automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network automation market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global network automation market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kv9odl

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


