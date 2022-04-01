U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.89
    -5.52 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,662.73
    -15.62 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,199.12
    -21.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.30
    +10.17 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.36
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    -21.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6300
    +0.9420 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Insights on the Network Management System Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Cisco, IBM and Juniper Networks Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Management System Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The network management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.33% to reach US$13.296 billion by 2026, from US$5.829 billion in 2019.

A network management system refers to the set of applications that authorize network administrations to run the independent components of a network inside a larger network management framework. These applications can be used to monitor the software and hardware components of a network. Network management systems perform central reporting to a system administrator by recording data from the remote points of a network. These applications allow users to monitor and manage their business operations using a central computer.

Driving Factors

The rapidly growing infrastructure globally is accounting for the growth of the network management system market during the forecast period. The heavy investments made in the research and development of network infrastructure by key players in the communication and technology industry sector are one of the prime reasons for the growth of network management system solutions in the global market.

The increasing demand from companies and enterprises to enhance their Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) is boosting the market growth and surging the demand for network management system solutions among various industrial verticals. In the year 2020, Broadband Inc. had announced the launch of DX NetOps which is powered by Broadband Silicon the industry's leading high scale operations monitoring, AI-driven analytic solution which allows network operating teams to safely deliver application experiences over SD-WAN technologies that are built on Silver Peak, VMware, and 128 Technology. The use of network management system solutions in performance monitoring to monitor the functionality of network elements has been a prime reason for the adoption of network management system solutions in the global market.

Market Segmentation

By component, the network management system market is segmented into solutions and services among which the services segment is expected to show substantial growth owing to the large-scale adoption of network management system solutions across service providers and enterprises leading to the surging demand of integration and deployment, consulting services, maintenance, support, and training services. By deployment model, the network management system is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By enterprise size, biometrics as a service is segmented into large, small, and medium enterprises. The large enterprise is expected to show prominent growth owing to the high scale adoption and demand of network management systems in larger enterprises.

By end-user, the network management systems market is segmented into BFSI, communication and technology, manufacturing, government, retail, transportation and logistics, and others. The communication and technology segment is anticipated to show promising growth owing to the heavy adoption of network management system solutions by cloud and telecom service providers to optimize, analyze and manage the whole network infrastructure. Advanced network management system solutions can assist network management features and better network capacity planning and also provide security against DDoS attacks and malware.

Geographically, the North America region is anticipated to show substantial growth in the network management system market owing to the widespread adoption of network management system solutions and rapidly growing infrastructure helping them to facilitate advanced network management and virtualize their IT infrastructure.

Growth Factors

Global growth of network infrastructure

One of the major reasons for the growth of network management systems is the global growth of network infrastructure. As network management is an important prospect of businesses and plays a vital role in business operations and managing network infrastructure is a prime aspect of digital business with enterprises and organizations making heavy investments in modern network infrastructure technologies such as IP networks, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), SDN, cloud services and many more to streamline their business operations. The adoption of cloud infrastructure across the globe in recent years and the growing network infrastructure is driving the growth of the network management system market in the forecast period.

Restraints

Limited awareness of network management system solutions and the availability of free management tools is hindering the market growth

A major restraint in the growing network management system market is the lack of awareness of network management system solutions and the availability of free management tools. The availability of free network management tools which offer applications identical to those offered by licensed network management systems acts as a major hindrance to the market growth of network management systems during the forecast period. Also, the lack of awareness among enterprises and companies regarding the benefits of network management system solutions is limiting the demand and growth of network management systems in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the network management system market

The COVID-19 impact on the network management system market has been positive owing to the exchange of volumes of data over data networks amid the course of the pandemic and the adoption of work from home practices. The deployment of wireless networking in recent years has further boosted the market growth of the network management system market. The work from home initiatives has led to companies being highly dependent on networking systems to control customer queries has led to the surging adoption of network management systems across various industry verticals. Several enterprises and companies running in the network management system services are taking strategic initiatives to provide customers with the best network services as they are entirely dependent on networks during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Network Management System Market by Component
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Solutions
5.3. Services

6. Network Management System Market by Deployment Model
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud
6.3. On-Premise

7. Network Management System Market by Enterprise Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Small
7.3. Medium
7.4. Large

8. Network Management System Market by End-User Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Communication and Technology
8.3. BFSI
8.4. Government
8.5. Manufacturing
8.6. Retail
8.7. Transportation and Logistics
8.8. Others

9. Network Management System Market Analysis, By Geography

10. Competitive Environment and Analysis
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Cisco
11.2. IBM
11.3. Juniper Networks
11.4. Nokia
11.5. Riverbed Technology
11.6. Manageengine
11.7. Micro Focus
11.8. Extrahop Networks
11.9. Flowmon Networks
11.10. Ipswitch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23j8y0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-network-management-system-global-market-to-2026---featuring-cisco-ibm-and-juniper-networks-among-others-301515734.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows

    Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • Buying Vaccine Stocks? Look at These 2 Charts First

    Successful COVID-19 vaccine companies have been bringing in major revenue over the past year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported $36 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2021.

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Say

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.