Insights on the Network Optimization Services Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Optimization Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network optimization services market reached a value of US$ 3.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Network optimization services refer to a set of technologies and techniques that help businesses improve their network domain functionality. They also maximize network utilization, secure optimal performance and improve the user experience while assisting enterprises in achieving their business goals and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

These services include local network optimization, data center optimization, wide area network (WAN) optimization, and radio access network (RAN) optimization. Nowadays, service providers offer optimization solutions to transform network engineering from labor-intensive and reactive to automated, proactive, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered. In recent years, network optimization services have gained traction across the globe since they help businesses detect and resolve network anomalies much faster and efficiently to maintain a consistent user experience and performance.



Network Optimization Services Market Trends:

Network optimization services enhance the efficiency and capabilities of network management systems, processes and personnel to maximize returns on investment (ROI). As a result, organizations are rapidly adopting network optimization solutions to facilitate seamless data transmission, eliminate latency issues and reduce costs, which represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Additionally, significant advancements in network infrastructure and the increasing number of data centers are other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing usage of Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) services and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of network optimization are augmenting the product demand.

Furthermore, due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), businesses are increasingly adopting work-from-home (WFH) policies and, therefore, employing advanced measures to enhance the performance and security of their network infrastructure.

This, in confluence with the rising network threats, such as hacking and data breaches, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of virtualization and cloud computing solutions, technological advancements, changing user requirements, and emerging applications across various end use industries, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network optimization services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, organization size, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.



Breakup by Service:

Implementation

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Local Network Optimization

WAN Optimization

RAN Optimization

Data Center Optimization

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Array Networks Inc., Circadence, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InfoVista S.A., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Inc. and ZTE Corporation.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm0rj5

