Insights on the Network Optimization Services Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry Vertical and Region
Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Optimization Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network optimization services market reached a value of US$ 3.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.92 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Network optimization services refer to a set of technologies and techniques that help businesses improve their network domain functionality. They also maximize network utilization, secure optimal performance and improve the user experience while assisting enterprises in achieving their business goals and gaining a competitive edge in the market.
These services include local network optimization, data center optimization, wide area network (WAN) optimization, and radio access network (RAN) optimization. Nowadays, service providers offer optimization solutions to transform network engineering from labor-intensive and reactive to automated, proactive, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered. In recent years, network optimization services have gained traction across the globe since they help businesses detect and resolve network anomalies much faster and efficiently to maintain a consistent user experience and performance.
Network Optimization Services Market Trends:
Network optimization services enhance the efficiency and capabilities of network management systems, processes and personnel to maximize returns on investment (ROI). As a result, organizations are rapidly adopting network optimization solutions to facilitate seamless data transmission, eliminate latency issues and reduce costs, which represents the primary factor driving the market growth.
Additionally, significant advancements in network infrastructure and the increasing number of data centers are other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the growing usage of Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) services and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of network optimization are augmenting the product demand.
Furthermore, due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), businesses are increasingly adopting work-from-home (WFH) policies and, therefore, employing advanced measures to enhance the performance and security of their network infrastructure.
This, in confluence with the rising network threats, such as hacking and data breaches, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of virtualization and cloud computing solutions, technological advancements, changing user requirements, and emerging applications across various end use industries, are also creating a positive market outlook.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global network optimization services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, organization size, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.
Breakup by Service:
Implementation
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
Local Network Optimization
WAN Optimization
RAN Optimization
Data Center Optimization
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Government and Defense
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods and Retail
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utility
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Education
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Array Networks Inc., Circadence, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., InfoVista S.A., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Riverbed Technology Inc., SolarWinds Inc. and ZTE Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
How has the global network optimization services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global network optimization services market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global network optimization services market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Network Optimization Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service
6.1 Implementation
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Consulting
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprise
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Large Enterprise
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8.1 On-premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Local Network Optimization
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 WAN Optimization
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 RAN Optimization
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Data Center Optimization
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 IT and Telecom
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 BFSI
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Transportation and Logistics
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Manufacturing
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Media and Entertainment
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Energy and Utility
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast
10.10 Education
10.10.1 Market Trends
10.10.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Array Networks Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.2 Circadence
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Citrix Systems Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 FatPipe Networks Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 InfoVista S.A.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 NETSCOUT Systems Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Nokia Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Riverbed Technology Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 SolarWinds Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 ZTE Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
