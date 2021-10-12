Insights on the Network Probe Global Market to 2028 - by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Probe Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Enterprise Size, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network probe market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Network probes help businesses to understand the protocols being used in the network that hosts the sending and receiving of data, the location of network traffic, and others. Thus, companies are widely adopting network probes for getting in-depth visibility of their network, which is driving the growth of the market.



Mobile network providers are increasingly demanding network probes to monitor the network required for 5G connections to improve customer experience. As such, various mobile companies are partnering with network probe companies to provide network visibility for 5G connections. For instance, in September 2020, Gigamon announced its partnership with Nokia to deliver enhanced customer experience and network visibility to accelerate the adoption of 5G.



Many network probe solution providers are entering into a partnership with digital service providers for helping enterprises grow digitally. For instance, in April 2021, Netscout, a network service provider, announced its partnership with Dell Technologies. Through this partnership, the companies aim to deliver cost-effective solutions to medium-to-large-sized enterprises to help them grow digitally.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to favorably impact the market. Network probes enable businesses to secure their data remotely, which is driving market growth. Furthermore, the increase in internet usage due to the work-from-home policy is boosting the demand for network probes for managing network traffic.



Network Probe Market Report Highlights

The solution segment dominated the market growth in 2020. Businesses are increasingly demanding network probe solutions as they enable them to identify the causes of the slowdown in their network

The on-premise segment dominated the market growth in 2020. Benefits offered by on-premise network probes, such as management of maintenance and installation of solutions on the premises of end-users, are contributing to the segment growth

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The shift of small and medium enterprises toward digital transformation is driving the demand for network probes in the segment

The enterprises segment dominated the market growth in 2020. The growing need for real-time network visibility among enterprises is driving the segment growth

The growing adoption of technologies in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the Asia Pacific region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Network Probe Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Network Probe Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Network Probe Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Demand for continuous network probing due to the rise in network complexities and security concerns

3.4.1.2 Growth in the demand for network monitoring tools among SMEs

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Strong preference of end users for bundled solutions

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Network Probe Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Network Probe Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Network Probe Component Outlook

4.1 Network Probe Market Share By Component, 2020

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Network probe solution market, 2017 - 2028

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Network probe services market, 2017 - 2028

4.3.2 Consulting

4.3.2.1 Network probe consulting services market, 2017 - 2028

4.3.3 Integration & Deployment

4.3.3.1 Network probe integration & deployment services market, 2017 - 2028

4.3.4 Training &Support

4.3.4.1 Network probe training &support services market, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 5 Network Probe Deployment Outlook

5.1 Network Probe Market Share By Deployment, 2020

5.2 Cloud

5.2.1 Cloud network probe market, 2017 - 2028

5.3 On-premise

5.3.1 On-premise network probe market, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 6 Network Probe Enterprise Size Outlook

6.1 Network Probe Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2020

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Network probe market for large enterprises, 2017 - 2028

6.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.1 Network probe market for small & medium enterprises, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 7 Network Probe End Use Outlook

7.1 Network Probe Market Share By End Use, 2020

7.2 Service Providers

7.2.1 Network probe market in service providers, 2017 - 2028

7.3 Enterprises

7.3.1 Network probe market in enterprises, 2017 - 2028

7.3.2 BFSI

7.3.2.1 Network probe market in BFSI, 2017 - 2028

7.3.3 Government

7.3.3.1 Network probe market in government, 2017 - 2028

7.3.4 IT & Telecom

7.3.4.1 Network probe market in IT & telecom, 2017 - 2028

7.3.5 Others

7.3.5.1 Network probe market in others, 2017 - 2028



Chapter 8 Network Probe Regional Outlook



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 Company market share, 2020

9.4 Company Analysis Tools

9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

9.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 SolarWinds

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial performance

10.1.3 Product benchmarking

10.1.4 Strategic initiatives

10.2 NETSCOUT

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Financial performance

10.2.3 Product benchmarking

10.2.4 Strategic initiatives

10.3 Broadcom

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 IBM

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Financial performance

10.4.3 Product benchmarking

10.4.4 Strategic initiatives

10.5 Cisco

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

10.6 Nokia

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic initiatives

10.7 Catchpoint

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.8 Cubro

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.8.4 Strategic initiatives

10.9 Kentik

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic initiatives

10.10 NEC

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic initiatives

10.11 List of Prominent Market Players



