Insights on the Nicotine Gum Global Market to 2027 - Rising Instances of Lung Cancer and Other Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nicotine Gum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global nicotine gum market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.91% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Nicotine gum is an over the counter (OTC) smoking cessation product. It aims to assist individuals suffering from tobacco dependence in minimizing their consumption of cigarettes and eventually quit smoking. Nicotine is released when the gum is chewed and is absorbed into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth.

This aids in gradually curbing nicotine cravings and reducing the withdrawal symptoms and urge to smoke. It is commonly available in three variants: 2mg, 4mg and 6mg based on the nicotine content and is used by the individuals based on the number of cigarettes consumed by them on a daily basis.

The rising instances of lung cancer and other respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Smoking is known to cause various chronic diseases, such as coronary heart disease (CHD), stroke, oropharyngeal cancer, esophageal cancer, tuberculosis, rheumatoid arthritis and various immunity-related ailments.

The rising awareness regarding these ailments, along with the increasing health consciousness, is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, widespread adoption of smoking cessation therapies is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various government and non-government organizations (NGOs) across both the developed and emerging nations are promoting the usage of smoking cessation products, such as nicotine gums, to assist individuals, especially the youth, with tobacco addiction.

Other factors, including various product innovations such as the development of nicotine lozenges, rapid urbanization and extensive research and development activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being British American Tobacco, Cambrex Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis, Perrigo, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global nicotine gum market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nicotine gum market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global nicotine gum market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5. Global Nicotine Gum Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6. Market Breakup by Type
6.1 2 Mg Nicotine Gum
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 4 Mg Nicotine Gum
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 6 Mg Nicotine Gum
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7. Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Withdrawal Clinics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medical Practice
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Individual Smokers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8. Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Retail Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9. Market Breakup by Region

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porters Five Forces Analysis

13. Price Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 British American Tobacco
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Cambrex Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 ITC Limited
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Novartis
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Johnson & Johnson Services
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Perrigo
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Pfizer
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hq2b1r

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-nicotine-gum-global-market-to-2027---rising-instances-of-lung-cancer-and-other-respiratory-disorders-drives-growth-301726887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

