Insights on the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Global Market to 2029 - Infrared Temperature Sensors Segment to Continue Grow Significantly

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-contact temperature sensors market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Non-contact temperature sensors, also known as non-contact thermometers, are built using sensing elements that do not contact with the measured object. These sensors are used to ascertain the temperature of objects having rapid temperature changes or constant motion. Further, they can be used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but not on gases due to their transparent nature. The increased implementation of these sensors in various industries is driving the demand for the same. Due to all these factors, we are expecting a huge growth in non-contact temperature sensors market during the forecast period.

Infrared Temperature Sensors Segment to Continue Grow Significantly

The infrared temperature sensors segment shall lead the non-contact temperature sensors market. Infrared temperatures are also known as laser thermometers and deduces temperature from a portion of the thermal radiation released by the body being measured. Infrared sensors read temperature by capturing a part of the infrared energy released by an object or material, and measuring its intensity. Backed by demand from the industrial segment owing to high quality, cost effectiveness, fixed-mount temperature measurement solutions for industrial purposes, the demand for infrared sensors shall rise. This shall further drive the growth of the non-contact temperature sensors market.

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

Non-contact temperature sensors market is led by Europe. Non-contact temperature sensors market is highly supported by higher penetration of automation in industrial process in the region. The regional market here is mainly governed by countries such as the U.K., France, Germany and few others having strong industrial sector. Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. With growing adoption of non-contact temperature sensors and expansion of the manufacturing industry in the region, the demand for non-contact sensors in the Asia-pacific region shall grow. Further, the demand for consumer electronics such as white goods and healthcare devices is momentous in the region, thereby enabling speedy market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the non-contact temperature sensors market include Fluke, Accurate sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, Imega, LumaSense, Melexis, Pasco, OPTEX Group, Banner, HTM, Bodach, FSG Sensing, Proxitron, Keyence, Calex Electronics among others.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What was the market size of non-contact temperature sensors in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

  • Which is the largest regional market for non-contact temperature sensors?

  • What are the major trends followed in overall non-contact temperature sensors across different regions?

  • Who are the key non-contact temperature sensors companies leading the market?

  • What are the key strategies adopted by the leading non-contact temperature sensors companies in market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraint
3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.4 Market Positioning of Key NCTS Vendors, 2020

Chapter 4 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market, by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Global NCTS Market Value Share, by Product, 2020 & 2029 (Value, %)
4.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors (IR)
4.2.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors (IR) Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
4.3 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
4.3.1 Global Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors Market Value, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market, by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Global NCTS Market Value Share, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (Value, %)
5.2 Automobile
5.2.1 Global NCTS Market Value from Automobile, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.3 Infrastructure
5.3.1 Global NCTS Market Value from Infrastructure, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.4 Consumer Electronics
5.4.1 Global NCTS Market Value from Consumer Electronics, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.5 Food & Beverages
5.5.1 Global NCTS Market Value from Food & Beverages, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
5.6 Medical
5.6.1 Global NCTS Market Value from Medical, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America NCTS Market Analysis, by Product, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1 Market Analysis
6.3 North America NCTS Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.3.1 Market Analysis
6.4 North America NCTS Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
6.4.1 Market Analysis
6.4.2 U.S.
6.4.3 Rest of North America

Chapter 7 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe NCTS Market Analysis, by Product, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.3 Europe NCTS Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.3.1 Market Analysis
7.4 Europe NCTS Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
7.4.1 Market Analysis
7.4.2 U.K.
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 Rest of Europe

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia Pacific NCTS Market Analysis, by Product, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.3 Asia Pacific NCTS Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.4 Asia Pacific NCTS Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
8.4.1 Market Analysis
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 India
8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Non-Contact Temperature Sensors (NCTS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.1 Overview
9.2 RoW NCTS Market Analysis, by Product, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.3 RoW NCTS Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.4 RoW NCTS Market, by Region (US$ Mn)
9.4.1 Market Analysis
9.4.2 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
9.4.3 Latin America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Fluke
10.2 Accurate Sensors
10.3 OMRON
10.4 IFM Electronic
10.5 Turck
10.6 Micro-Epsilon
10.7 Imega
10.8 LumaSense
10.9 Melexis
10.10 Pasco
10.11 Optex Group
10.12 Banner
10.13 HTM
10.14 Bodach
10.15 FSG Sensing
10.16 Proxitron
10.17 Keyence
10.18 Calex Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnscs8

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnscs8


