U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.85
    -33.88 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,587.24
    -128.15 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,985.57
    -168.45 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.41
    -16.62 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -0.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    -11.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0800 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,437.39
    -4,555.30 (-10.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.50
    +658.82 (+271.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Insights on the Non-emergency Medical Transportation Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ERS Transition, FirstGroup and Lyft Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market Research Report by Type, by Product Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market size was estimated at USD 7,091.56 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,560.06 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% to reach USD 11,366.95 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market, including American Medical Response, Inc., Elite Medical Transport of Texas LLC, Elite Medical Transportation, LLC, ERS Transition Ltd, Express Medical Transporters, FirstGroup PLC, IU Group, LogistiCare Solutions LLC, Lyft Inc., M&S Transportation Pty Ltd., and Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and kidney disease
5.1.1.2. Favorable reimbursement plans in high income countries
5.1.1.3. Rising geriatric population along with significant increase in physically challenged population
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness about non-emergency medical transportation in several developing economies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration of ridesourcing companies and health care providers
5.1.3.2. Adoption of automation in NEMT services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost of NEMT
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Courier Services
6.3. Insurance Backed Patient Transportation
6.4. Private Pay Patient Transportation

7. Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambulatory Vans
7.3. Minivans
7.4. Others
7.5. Stretcher Vans
7.6. Wheelchair-lift-equipped Vehicles

8. Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Airport Shuttle
8.3. Hospital
8.4. Medical Laboratories
8.5. Nursing Care Facilities
8.6. School

9. Americas Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. American Medical Response, Inc.
13.2. Elite Medical Transport of Texas LLC
13.3. Elite Medical Transportation, LLC
13.4. ERS Transition Ltd
13.5. Express Medical Transporters
13.6. FirstGroup PLC
13.7. IU Group
13.8. LogistiCare Solutions LLC
13.9. Lyft Inc.
13.10. M&S Transportation Pty Ltd.
13.11. Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation, Inc.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nuivw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-non-emergency-medical-transportation-global-market-to-2027---featuring-ers-transition-firstgroup-and-lyft-among-others-301465844.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • The Huge Tax Bills That Came Out of Nowhere at Vanguard

    Just look at what happened last month to some investors in Vanguard’s Target Retirement funds. Like many investment firms, Vanguard offers target-date funds: bundles of stocks, bonds and cash that automatically become more conservative as investors approach their retirement date. Hold them in a taxable account instead of a retirement plan, and you will owe taxes on those payouts—sometimes much more than you would in other types of funds.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    Here are three dividend-paying stocks that can provide investors with a rare trifecta of value, dividend growth potential, and quality. Let's take a closer look at these three stocks Wall Street appears to be sleeping on. Investors would be wise to consider buying shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) before the market warms up to it.

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Tanking This Week

    Despite a run of good news for the business, the electric vehicle start-up's shares are riding the tech wave downward.

  • Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

    On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share. In roughly two months, Rivian stock has fallen from a peak market cap of over $150 billion to less than $60 billion and is down over 60% from its all-time high.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl