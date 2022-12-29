Insights on the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing $7.7 Billion Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Average Maternal Age and Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Syndromes Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gestation Period, by Pregnancy Risk, by Method, by Technology, by Product, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2030, according to this report., expanding at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is expected to accelerate market growth. Of all the countries, there is a substantial opportunity in China for non invasive prenatal screening, with nearly 14.65 million annual births and increasing number of high-risk pregnancies.



In addition, India has a heavy burden of genetic diseases. Various studies suggested that chromosomal abnormalities are found with a frequency of 1 in 166 newborns in the country, while trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) has a high incidence rate of 1 in 800 births, resulting in the birth of 32,000 newborns with Down syndrome every year. Families can benefit from accurate and early screening using NIPT to know about their baby's genetic issue. Thus, this high incidence rate is anticipated to boost the demand for prenatal tests.



With lockdowns due to COVID-19, NIPT gained attention because it delivers high accuracy screening with minimum risk of infection compared to invasive procedures like chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, both of which may necessitate hospitalization and put patients and medical professionals at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Moreover, there was increased demand for prescription of NIPTs; however, it was limited to a smaller number of eligible people due to the lack of infrastructure and adoption of telemedicine facilities in most countries.



The reimbursement scenario pertaining to non invasive prenatal testing is highly variable. However, the support from the government and favorable insurance policies boost market growth. For instance, in the Netherlands, prenatal testing expenses are fully reimbursed in the second trimester, leading to increased adoption of these tests. Increase in government initiatives to encourage the bio- and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for noninvasive prenatal testing solutions and services.



Key players in the market are focusing on new product development to strengthen their product portfolios and offer innovative products to customers. In March 2020, Agilent Technologies launched three new microarrays to support prenatal and postnatal research by cytogenetic laboratories. The probes on the cyto microarrays offer high-resolution detection of copy number variation and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity related to neuropsychiatric disorders, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and congenital anomalies in constitutional DNA samples.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report Highlights

By gestation period, 13-24 weeks dominated the market in 2021 owing to the maximum number of non-invasive prenatal procedures carried out in the second trimester of the pregnancy

The low-risk pregnancy risk segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Support from the government such as budget assignment for average-risk pregnancies contributed to the segment growth

Based on product, the cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Cell-free DNA is increasingly being utilized in predicting the risk of genetic disorders in prenatal care via various genetic analyses

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising maternal age and improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to strengthen the market growth

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to high R&D investments, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and the development of whole genome sequencing

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Average Maternal Age And Rising Incidence Of Chromosomal Syndromes

High Demand For Early And Noninvasive Fetal Testing Procedure

Improvements In The Reimbursement Scenario

Rising Collaborations And Licensing Agreements

Restraints

Ethical Concerns With Respect To Reproductive Genetics

Reliability Of Test Results

Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Natera Inc.

Centogene N.V.

Illumina Inc (Verinata Health Inc.)

Eurofins Lifecodexx GmbH

Medgenome

Ariosa Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Myriad Women's Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

Progenity, Inc.

Qiagen

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

