U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.00
    +18.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,858.75
    +86.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -1.19 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0637
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.08
    +0.43 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7570
    -0.5780 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.26
    -59.11 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.14
    -0.97 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.62
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Insights on the Non Invasive Prenatal Testing $7.7 Billion Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Average Maternal Age and Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Syndromes Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gestation Period, by Pregnancy Risk, by Method, by Technology, by Product, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2030, according to this report., expanding at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is expected to accelerate market growth. Of all the countries, there is a substantial opportunity in China for non invasive prenatal screening, with nearly 14.65 million annual births and increasing number of high-risk pregnancies.

In addition, India has a heavy burden of genetic diseases. Various studies suggested that chromosomal abnormalities are found with a frequency of 1 in 166 newborns in the country, while trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) has a high incidence rate of 1 in 800 births, resulting in the birth of 32,000 newborns with Down syndrome every year. Families can benefit from accurate and early screening using NIPT to know about their baby's genetic issue. Thus, this high incidence rate is anticipated to boost the demand for prenatal tests.

With lockdowns due to COVID-19, NIPT gained attention because it delivers high accuracy screening with minimum risk of infection compared to invasive procedures like chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, both of which may necessitate hospitalization and put patients and medical professionals at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Moreover, there was increased demand for prescription of NIPTs; however, it was limited to a smaller number of eligible people due to the lack of infrastructure and adoption of telemedicine facilities in most countries.

The reimbursement scenario pertaining to non invasive prenatal testing is highly variable. However, the support from the government and favorable insurance policies boost market growth. For instance, in the Netherlands, prenatal testing expenses are fully reimbursed in the second trimester, leading to increased adoption of these tests. Increase in government initiatives to encourage the bio- and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for noninvasive prenatal testing solutions and services.

Key players in the market are focusing on new product development to strengthen their product portfolios and offer innovative products to customers. In March 2020, Agilent Technologies launched three new microarrays to support prenatal and postnatal research by cytogenetic laboratories. The probes on the cyto microarrays offer high-resolution detection of copy number variation and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity related to neuropsychiatric disorders, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and congenital anomalies in constitutional DNA samples.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.66 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$7.71 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report Highlights

  • By gestation period, 13-24 weeks dominated the market in 2021 owing to the maximum number of non-invasive prenatal procedures carried out in the second trimester of the pregnancy

  • The low-risk pregnancy risk segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Support from the government such as budget assignment for average-risk pregnancies contributed to the segment growth

  • Based on product, the cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Cell-free DNA is increasingly being utilized in predicting the risk of genetic disorders in prenatal care via various genetic analyses

  • Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising maternal age and improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to strengthen the market growth

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 due to high R&D investments, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and the development of whole genome sequencing

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Average Maternal Age And Rising Incidence Of Chromosomal Syndromes

  • High Demand For Early And Noninvasive Fetal Testing Procedure

  • Improvements In The Reimbursement Scenario

  • Rising Collaborations And Licensing Agreements

Restraints

  • Ethical Concerns With Respect To Reproductive Genetics

  • Reliability Of Test Results

  • Pricing Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Natera Inc.

  • Centogene N.V.

  • Illumina Inc (Verinata Health Inc.)

  • Eurofins Lifecodexx GmbH

  • Medgenome

  • Ariosa Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

  • Myriad Women's Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

  • Progenity, Inc.

  • Qiagen

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld4zuk

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • The Petri Dish: Group eyes Biogen Alzheimer's drug price, FDA rejects psych drug application

    The FDA has elected not to accept a new drug application from Minerva Neurosciences Inc., sending shares plummeting. Read this, and more, in the latest biotech news roundup, The Petri Dish.

  • Recent Report Shows That Extracellular Vesicles Might Also Be Key To Stopping COVID, Colds, And Other Nasal Viruses

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • ACER Down Despite FDA Nod for Urea Cycle Disorders Drug

    The FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' (ACER) Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) to treat certain patients with urea cycle disorders. Share price falls 33.3% following the announcement.

  • The Battles Brewing That Could Stoke Already Red-Hot Eli Lilly Stock

    Investors are closely watching two Eli Lilly battles that will unfold in 2023 as LLY stock continues a fevered streak, tacking on new highs.

  • US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks

    The Biden administration is planning new coronavirus precautions on travelers arriving from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting data from the country, federal health officials said Wednesday. Beginning Jan. 5, all air passengers at least 2 years old originating from China will be required to…

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin announces he's been diagnosed with cancer

    Rep. Jamie Raskin, a prominent member of the Jan. 6 committee and a former Trump impeachment manager, announced Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with cancer.

  • Too much sugar in childhood is linked to lower wages later on

    A pair of economists wants the US government to go after the food industry in the same way it went after tobacco companies because early childhood sugar consumption can influence lifelong health and wage outcomes.

  • Tips for improving your health in 2023

    Dr. William Li, a physician and author of “Eat to Beat your Diet,” gives tips for success on those New Year’s resolutions.

  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 CureVac N.V. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.25, expectations were $-0.27. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to CureVac Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session […]

  • China's vast countryside in rush to bolster COVID defences

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's thinly resourced countryside is racing to beef up medical facilities before millions of factory workers return home for the Lunar New Year holiday next month from cities where COVID-19 is surging. Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

  • Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Are the Next Big Focus for Japan’s Fujirebio

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny Tokyo-based diagnostics firm that developed the first US-approved spinal fluid test for Alzheimer’s is now doubling down on developing blood tests — an easier method to detect the brain-wasting disease against which a blockbuster therapy is expected soon.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of W

  • As fentanyl overdose deaths keep rising, efforts to reverse trend meet liability fears

    As California leads the fight to reverse skyrocketing fentanyl overdose deaths, organizations that distribute overdose reversal drugs worry their increasingly bold efforts to save lives will land them in legal trouble.

  • Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive

    One can invest in Sanofi (SNY) due to the strong performance of Dupixent, above-market sales growth of the Consumer unit, consistent pipeline innovation and regular accretive collaboration deals.

  • China’s Covid Surge Hits Meatpackers With Slaughter Rates Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The jump in Covid infections across China is hurting the country’s massive meatpacking industry, adding to signs of growing disruption from Beijing’s sudden dismantling of virus restrictions.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailUS to Require Ne

  • Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns

    Moves by the U.S., Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. The U.S., in announcing a negative test requirement Wednesday for passengers from China, cited both the surge in infections and what it said was a lack of information, including the genomic sequencing of the virus strains in the country. Wang Pi-Sheng, the head of Taiwan’s epidemic command center, said Thursday that uncertainty about the situation in China has his government worried.

  • Trista Sutter talks gaining and losing weight, why she might not do 'The Bachelorette' now

    Weeks after her tropical vacation to celebrate her 50th birthday and showcase her toned body, Trista Sutter is talking about what inspired her to get healthy.

  • China could face tens of millions of new COVID cases every day as restrictions are lifted

    Local media reports suggest recent official counts of new COVID cases in China only represent a fraction of the real numbers.

  • COVID pressures China's hospitals as countries mandate tests for travellers

    CHENGDU (Reuters) -Chinese hospitals and funeral homes were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging COVID-19 wave drained resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors. In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year. The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.