U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,359.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.00
    -32.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.20
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.71 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    +0.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.28
    -577.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.44
    -37.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.10
    -28.02 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Insights on the Nonwoven Fabrics Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, Berry Global and Johns Manville Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report by Function, by Layer, by Application, by Polymer Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market size was estimated at USD 34,517.26 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36,782.61 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.33% to reach USD 49,904.59 Million by 2025.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Nonwoven Fabrics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Function, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Disposable and Non-Disposable.

  • Based on Technology, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Dry Laid, Spunbond, and Wet Laid.

  • Based on Layer, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Multilayer and Single Layer.

  • Based on Application, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Products, Filtration, Hygiene, and Medical. The Hygiene was further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Feminine Hygiene, and Wipes. The Medical was further studied across Bandages, Instrument Wraps, Mask, Sponges, Surgical Drapes, and Surgical Gowns.

  • Based on Polymer Type, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across PE, PET, PP, Rayon, and Wood Pulp.

  • Based on Geography, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Avgol Ltd., Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S, Berry Global Inc., Cygnus Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fiberwebindia Ltd, Fitesa S.A., Freudenberg SE, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hydroweb GmbH, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Company, PFNonwovens Group, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand in the healthcare and textile industry
5.1.1.2. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal care
5.1.1.3. Regulatory framework promoting use of nonwoven fabrics and awareness regarding environment-friendly fabrics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Volatility assosciated with raw material prices
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles
5.1.3.2. Importance of bio-based textiles and proliferation of new technologies
5.1.3.3. Rapid industrialization and growing population in APAC
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technical issues along with complication in getting the required eco label to non-woven fibre
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Disposable
6.3. Non-Disposable

7. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dry Laid
7.3. Spunbond
7.4. Wet Laid

8. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Layer
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Multilayer
8.3. Single Layer

9. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Building & Construction
9.4. Consumer Products
9.5. Filtration
9.6. Hygiene
9.6.1. Adult Incontinence
9.6.2. Baby Diapers
9.6.3. Feminine Hygiene
9.6.4. Wipes
9.7. Medical
9.7.1. Bandages
9.7.2. Instrument Wraps
9.7.3. Mask
9.7.4. Sponges
9.7.5. Surgical Drapes
9.7.6. Surgical Gowns

10. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Polymer Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. PE
10.3. PET
10.4. PP
10.5. Rayon
10.6. Wood Pulp

11. Americas Nonwoven Fabrics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Fabrics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
15.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation
15.3. Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.
15.4. Avgol Ltd.
15.5. Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S
15.6. Berry Global Inc.
15.7. Cygnus Group
15.8. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.10. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
15.11. Fiberwebindia Ltd
15.12. Fitesa S.A.
15.13. Freudenberg SE
15.14. Hollingsworth & Vose
15.15. Hydroweb GmbH
15.16. Johns Manville
15.17. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
15.18. Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.
15.19. Lydall, Inc.
15.20. P.H. Glatfelter Company
15.21. PFNonwovens Group
15.22. Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd
15.23. Suominen Corporation
15.24. Toray Industries, Inc.
15.25. TWE GmbH & Co. KG

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcw5n2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell on Thursday for the first session this week as renewed concerns about demand amid rising COVID-19 infections cut short a three-day rally, and as Mexico restored some oil production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.