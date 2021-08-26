Insights on the Nonwoven Fabrics Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, Berry Global and Johns Manville Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report by Function, by Layer, by Application, by Polymer Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market size was estimated at USD 34,517.26 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36,782.61 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.33% to reach USD 49,904.59 Million by 2025.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Nonwoven Fabrics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Function, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Disposable and Non-Disposable.

Based on Technology, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Dry Laid, Spunbond, and Wet Laid.

Based on Layer, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Multilayer and Single Layer.

Based on Application, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Products, Filtration, Hygiene, and Medical. The Hygiene was further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Feminine Hygiene, and Wipes. The Medical was further studied across Bandages, Instrument Wraps, Mask, Sponges, Surgical Drapes, and Surgical Gowns.

Based on Polymer Type, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across PE, PET, PP, Rayon, and Wood Pulp.

Based on Geography, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Avgol Ltd., Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S, Berry Global Inc., Cygnus Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fiberwebindia Ltd, Fitesa S.A., Freudenberg SE, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hydroweb GmbH, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Company, PFNonwovens Group, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand in the healthcare and textile industry

5.1.1.2. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal care

5.1.1.3. Regulatory framework promoting use of nonwoven fabrics and awareness regarding environment-friendly fabrics

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility assosciated with raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles

5.1.3.2. Importance of bio-based textiles and proliferation of new technologies

5.1.3.3. Rapid industrialization and growing population in APAC

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Technical issues along with complication in getting the required eco label to non-woven fibre

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Disposable

6.3. Non-Disposable



7. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry Laid

7.3. Spunbond

7.4. Wet Laid



8. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Layer

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Multilayer

8.3. Single Layer



9. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Building & Construction

9.4. Consumer Products

9.5. Filtration

9.6. Hygiene

9.6.1. Adult Incontinence

9.6.2. Baby Diapers

9.6.3. Feminine Hygiene

9.6.4. Wipes

9.7. Medical

9.7.1. Bandages

9.7.2. Instrument Wraps

9.7.3. Mask

9.7.4. Sponges

9.7.5. Surgical Drapes

9.7.6. Surgical Gowns



10. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Polymer Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. PE

10.3. PET

10.4. PP

10.5. Rayon

10.6. Wood Pulp



11. Americas Nonwoven Fabrics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Fabrics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. South Korea

12.10. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

15.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.3. Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

15.4. Avgol Ltd.

15.5. Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S

15.6. Berry Global Inc.

15.7. Cygnus Group

15.8. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

15.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation

15.10. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

15.11. Fiberwebindia Ltd

15.12. Fitesa S.A.

15.13. Freudenberg SE

15.14. Hollingsworth & Vose

15.15. Hydroweb GmbH

15.16. Johns Manville

15.17. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

15.18. Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

15.19. Lydall, Inc.

15.20. P.H. Glatfelter Company

15.21. PFNonwovens Group

15.22. Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd

15.23. Suominen Corporation

15.24. Toray Industries, Inc.

15.25. TWE GmbH & Co. KG



16. Appendix



