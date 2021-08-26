Insights on the Nonwoven Fabrics Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, Berry Global and Johns Manville Among Others
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Fabrics Market Research Report by Function, by Layer, by Application, by Polymer Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market size was estimated at USD 34,517.26 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36,782.61 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.33% to reach USD 49,904.59 Million by 2025.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Nonwoven Fabrics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Function, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Disposable and Non-Disposable.
Based on Technology, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Dry Laid, Spunbond, and Wet Laid.
Based on Layer, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Multilayer and Single Layer.
Based on Application, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Products, Filtration, Hygiene, and Medical. The Hygiene was further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Feminine Hygiene, and Wipes. The Medical was further studied across Bandages, Instrument Wraps, Mask, Sponges, Surgical Drapes, and Surgical Gowns.
Based on Polymer Type, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across PE, PET, PP, Rayon, and Wood Pulp.
Based on Geography, the Nonwoven Fabrics Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Avgol Ltd., Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S, Berry Global Inc., Cygnus Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Fiberwebindia Ltd, Fitesa S.A., Freudenberg SE, Hollingsworth & Vose, Hydroweb GmbH, Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lydall, Inc., P.H. Glatfelter Company, PFNonwovens Group, Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand in the healthcare and textile industry
5.1.1.2. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and personal care
5.1.1.3. Regulatory framework promoting use of nonwoven fabrics and awareness regarding environment-friendly fabrics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Volatility assosciated with raw material prices
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles
5.1.3.2. Importance of bio-based textiles and proliferation of new technologies
5.1.3.3. Rapid industrialization and growing population in APAC
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technical issues along with complication in getting the required eco label to non-woven fibre
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Disposable
6.3. Non-Disposable
7. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dry Laid
7.3. Spunbond
7.4. Wet Laid
8. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Layer
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Multilayer
8.3. Single Layer
9. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Building & Construction
9.4. Consumer Products
9.5. Filtration
9.6. Hygiene
9.6.1. Adult Incontinence
9.6.2. Baby Diapers
9.6.3. Feminine Hygiene
9.6.4. Wipes
9.7. Medical
9.7.1. Bandages
9.7.2. Instrument Wraps
9.7.3. Mask
9.7.4. Sponges
9.7.5. Surgical Drapes
9.7.6. Surgical Gowns
10. Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Polymer Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. PE
10.3. PET
10.4. PP
10.5. Rayon
10.6. Wood Pulp
11. Americas Nonwoven Fabrics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Nonwoven Fabrics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nonwoven Fabrics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
15.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation
15.3. Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.
15.4. Avgol Ltd.
15.5. Bayteks Teknik Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S
15.6. Berry Global Inc.
15.7. Cygnus Group
15.8. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.10. Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
15.11. Fiberwebindia Ltd
15.12. Fitesa S.A.
15.13. Freudenberg SE
15.14. Hollingsworth & Vose
15.15. Hydroweb GmbH
15.16. Johns Manville
15.17. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
15.18. Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.
15.19. Lydall, Inc.
15.20. P.H. Glatfelter Company
15.21. PFNonwovens Group
15.22. Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co.,ltd
15.23. Suominen Corporation
15.24. Toray Industries, Inc.
15.25. TWE GmbH & Co. KG
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcw5n2
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900