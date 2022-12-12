Insights on the Nutracosmetic Global Market to 2031 - by Ingredient, Application, Demographic, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutracosmetic Market By Ingredient, By Application, By Demographic, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global nutricosmetics market size was valued at $ 3,624.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,816.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Nutricosmetics are evolved from combination of products for nutrition and personal care that helps in rejuvenation and protection. Nutricosmetics are used to treat skin, hair, nail, and weight management problems. These products are formulated for hair growth and help reduce hair thinning and encourage hair volume. Available nutricosmetics for nails help to strengthen them and prevent breakage.

These products are consumed in both supplement and liquid forms. Some of the key nutricosmetics ingredients include vitamins (A, B6, and E), omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and lutein. These ingredients act as antioxidants and function by controlling and cancelling effects of free radicals, providing skin with anti-inflammatory protection against ultraviolet radiation. Rise in trend of healthy aging is a major factor that boosts growth of the global nutricosmetics market, especially among women.

Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers & discounts attracts consumers to purchase cosmetic products through online channels. Moreover, online sales channels have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies.

Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost growth of the nutricosmetics market.

Story continues

The nutricosmetics industry has been segmented based on ingredient, application demography, distribution channel and region. Based on ingredient, the nutricosmetics market is bifurcated into carotenoids, probiotics, vitamins and others. Based on application, the market is divided into skin care, hair care and nail care.

On the basis of demography, the market is categorized into male and female. By distribution channel the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, pharmacies & drug stores, online sales channel and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report Amway Corporation, BASF SE., Blackmores Limited, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Herbalife International of America, Inc., KORA Organics, Nutrova, Shiseido Company, Limited and Suntory Holdings Limited.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nutracosmetic market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing nutracosmetic market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nutracosmetic market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nutracosmetic market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and nutracosmetic market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: NUTRACOSMETIC MARKET, BY INGREDIENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Carotenoids

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Probiotics

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Vitamins

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NUTRACOSMETIC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Skin Care

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hair Care

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Nail Care

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NUTRACOSMETIC MARKET, BY DEMOGRAPHIC

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Male

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Female

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: NUTRACOSMETIC MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hypermarket and Supermarket

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Online Sales Channel

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: NUTRACOSMETIC MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Amway

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Herbalife nutition ltd

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 GNC Holdings, LLC

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Shiseido Company, Limited

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Pfizer

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 KORA ORGANICS

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Blackmores Limited

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba980k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-nutracosmetic-global-market-to-2031---by-ingredient-application-demographic-distribution-channel-and-region-301700305.html

SOURCE Research and Markets