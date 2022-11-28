Insights on the Nutrigenomics Global Market to 2035 - Featuring 3X4 Genetics, Advanced Nutrigenomics, Geno Palate and Nutrigenetix Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutrigenomics Market by Type of Sample, Type of Sample Collection Method and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future potential of the nutrigenomics focused companies. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of nutrigenomics focused companies. Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of the companies offering nutrigenomics services / tests, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa) and type of business model (business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2C)). The chapter also covers details related to the type of genetic test offered (nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment and others), associated services offered (diet customization, lifestyle management, weight management and others, type of sample analyzed (buccal swab, saliva, blood and others), type of sample collection method (at-home sample collection and lab sample collection) and target therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, dermatological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, oncological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disorders, infectious diseases, hematological disorders and others).

An insightful benchmark analysis of the various nutrigenomics focused companies segregated into three peer groups based on location of their headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa), highlighting the top players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in nutrigenomics domain, across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa. Each profile provides an overview of the company, featuring information on the year of establishment, number of employees, location of their headquarters, key executives, nutrigenomics focused service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed review of over 135 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on nutrigenomics on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most active publishers, most active affiliated institutes and geography. The chapter also highlights the top journals, in terms of number of articles published and impact factor.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of nutrigenomics companies, bargaining power of customers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Given the recent shift from the one-size-fits-all model to a more personalized mode of treatment, there has been a growing interest in identification and adoption of novel techniques. It is estimated that there are around 20,000 genes present in the human body, all of which interact with the nutrients in the food, either directly or indirectly. Since the introduction of a gene sequencing method by Frederick Sanger in 1977, the field of genomic data collection and analysis has evolved significantly.

Advances in DNA sequencing technologies have enabled significant developments in a variety of healthcare-focused research fields, such as precision medicine and diagnostics. Further, the success of the Human Genome Project, which mapped the whole human DNA, has paved a path for the novel concept of nutrigenomics, the science studying the relationship between human genome, nutrition and health.

Presently, extensive studies are being conducted to understand the interaction between nutrients and gene expression at the molecular level to determine effect of a specific nutrient and dietary regime on the human health. Although the field of nutritional genomics is still in a nascent stage, it is a moving at a very fast-pace and is believed to have the potential to lay the foundation for personalized nutrition offerings.

Further, the growing interest in nutrigenomics is supported by the rising awareness about the influence of diet on human health and its potential with respect to minimizing the risk of various diet-related diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases and oncological disorders.

At present, more than 100 companies are engaged in providing various types of nutrigenomic tests / services, including those focused on nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment, diet customization, lifestyle management and weight management, worldwide. It is worth mentioning that there are several companies that provide nutrigenomic test offerings directly to consumer, through availability of online genetic test kits and at-home sample collection facilities.

Moreover, this field is evolving continuously, as researchers and industry players alike aim to enhance the existing offerings. In this context, in the past 3 years, over 135 nutrigenomics focused research articles have been published, highlighting the active initiatives of researchers to illustrate the effect of nutrition on regulation of gene expression. At present, there are some ethical and regulatory challenges associated with nutrigenomics, including the potential misuse of personal data, as well as uncertainty related to genetic phenotypic predispositions, for conditions where no proven treatment exists.

However, the benefits offered by nutrigenomics outweigh the uncertainty associated with its adoption. Considering the growing focus on personalized diets and active initiatives being undertaken by players in this domain, we are led to believe that the opportunity for stakeholders in this niche, but upcoming, industry is likely to grow at a commendable pace in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the nutrigenomics market?

What is the relative competitiveness of nutrigenomics focused companies?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activity related to nutrigenomics?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Nutrigenomics: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Business Model

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Genetic Test Offered

4.2.6. Analysis by Associated Service(s) Offered

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Sample Analyzed

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Sample Collection Method

4.2.9. Analysis by Mode of Communication

4.2.10. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.11. Key Players: Analysis by Number of Nutrigenomics Tests Offered

5. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups

5.4.1. Benchmark Analysis for North America (Peer Group I)

5.4.2. Benchmark Analysis for Europe (Peer Group II)

5.4.3. Benchmark Analysis for Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Peer Group III)

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. 3X4 Genetics

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Advanced Nutrigenomics

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. DNAlysis Biotechnology

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. DNA Health and Wellness

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Geno Palate

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Mapymygenome

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Nutrigenetix

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.8.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Nutrigenomix

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.10. Vieroots

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.10.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.11. Vitagenum

6.11.1. Company Overview

6.11.2. Nutrigenomics focused Service Portfolio

6.11.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Nutrigenomics: Publication Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Publication

7.3.3. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.3.4. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Journal Impact Factor

7.3.5. Analysis by Popular Keywords

7.3.6. Most Active Publishers: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.3.7. Most Popular Affiliations: Analysis by Number of Publications

7.3.8. Analysis by Geography

8. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Key Parameters

8.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

8.3.2. Bargaining Power of Nutrigenomic Companies

8.3.3. Bargaining Power of Clients

8.3.4. Threat of Substitute Technologies

8.3.5. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

8.4. Concluding Remarks

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global Nutrigenomics Market, 2022-2035

9.3.1. Nutrigenomics Market: Distribution by Type of Sample Analyzed, 2022 and 2035

9.3.1.1. Nutrigenomics Market for Saliva Sample, 2022-2035

9.3.1.2. Nutrigenomics Market for Other Samples, 2022-2035

9.3.2. Nutrigenomics Market: Distribution by Type of Sample Collection Method, 2022 and 2035

9.3.2.1. Nutrigenomics Market for At-home Sample Collection, 2022-2035

9.3.2.2. Nutrigenomics Market for Lab Sample Collection, 2022-2035

9.3.2.3. Nutrigenomics Market for Both Type of Sample Collection Methods, 2022-2035

9.3.3. Nutrigenomics Market: Distribution by Geography, 2022 and 2035

9.3.3.1. Nutrigenomics Market in North America, 2022-2035

9.3.3.2. Nutrigenomics Market in Europe, 2022-2035

9.3.3.3. Nutrigenomics Market in Asia Pacific, 2022-2035

9.3.3.4. Nutrigenomics Market in Latin America, 2022-2035

9.3.3.5. Nutrigenomics Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2022-2035

9.3.3.6. Nutrigenomics Market in Rest of the World, 2022-2035

10. CONCLUDING REMARKS

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. DNApal.me

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Interview Transcript: Kate Scott (Co-Founder)

11.3. GeneScope.ai HealthTech

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Interview Transcript: Vishwajeet Jathar (Co-Founder)

11.4. Percent-Edge

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Interview Transcript: Simon Bradley (Founder)

11.5. Vitagene / 1Health

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Interview Transcript: Mehdi Maghsoodnia (Chief Executive Officer)

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuixhv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



