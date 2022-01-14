U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Insights on the Omega 3 Supplements Global Market to 2028 - by Source, Form, End-user, Functionality, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Fish, Krill Oil), By Form (Soft Gels, Capsules), By End User (Adults, Infants), By Functionality, By Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.80 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2028. The demand for omega-3 supplements is projected to be driven by the growing adoption of the product to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements and maintain optimum health of organs by the geriatric population in developed economies, such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and France.

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 from the beginning of 2020 led to increased consumer awareness regarding the significance of immunity and immunity-boosting products, which is expected to fuel the demand for various omega fatty acids products. Increasing incorporation of products in gummies form with novel flavor is expected to increase product penetration among children in the coming years.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid comprising over 93.0% of omega-3 fats in the retina and 97.0% in the human brain. Rising demand for DHA supplements for pregnant ladies owing to lack of adequate DHA in the diet is expected to drive the market. Additionally, increasing demand for omega-3 DHA-rich supplements from non-lactating mothers is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

Rising chronic diseases such as strokes, arthritis, coronary heart diseases, and cancer are expected to propel the demand for omega 3 supplements over the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 14 million people between the ages of 30 and 70 die every year due to distinguished chronic diseases. Rising government support to provide consumers with low-cost preventive drugs is projected to propel the demand for omega 3 supplements over the forecast period.

Omega 3 Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of source, the krill oil-based omega 3 supplements are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% over the projected period on account of the growing demand for eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA-based supplements among consumers globally.

  • On the basis of functionality, the cardiovascular health segment accounted for over 37.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as a result of the slow and inactive lifestyle, especially in the age group of 30 to 40 years, and fluctuating dietary patterns are anticipated to spur the segment growth over the next few years.

  • The market in China is expected to witness significant growth over the upcoming years owing to the propelling spending capacity of consumers. Easy online availability of these supplements in the country has also strengthened its demand in the country.

  • Strong mass channels of distribution, online sales, and a growing number of standalone mass facing brands by several companies, including Optimum Nutrition; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Now Foods., and Amway are the key factors expected to fuel the demand for fish oil-based omega 3 supplements over the upcoming years.

  • In September 2020, Aker BioMarine launched a new support vessel at Yantai yard, China. The new vessel's launching has assured the stakeholders that the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the company.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices
3.3.3. Technology Overview
3.3.3.1. Manufacturing Trends
3.3.4. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3.4.1. Average Selling Price Analysis
3.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3.6. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Standards And Compliances
3.4.2. Safety
3.4.3. Dietary Supplement Regulations
3.5. Omega 3 Supplements Market - Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Omega 3 Supplements Market
3.7. Major Strategic Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.8. Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Fish Oil
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3. Krill Oil
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4. Algae Oil
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Tablets
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Capsules
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4. Soft Gels
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Functionality Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Cardiovascular Health
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Eye Diseases
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5. Diabetes
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Omega 3 Supplements Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: End-user Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2. Adults
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Geriatric
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4. Pregnant Women
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5. Children
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.6. Infants
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2. OTC
8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.2.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.2.3. Drug Stores & Pharmacies
8.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.2.4. Online Retailers
8.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.2.5. Others
8.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3. Prescribed

Chapter 9. Omega 3 Supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
10.2. Key Company Categorization
10.3. Vendor Landscape
10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
10.3.2. Key Customers
10.3.3. Company Market Position Analysis
10.4. Private Companies
10.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
10.4.2. Market Ranking
10.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
10.4.4. SWOT Analysis
10.5. Private Companies
10.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies
10.5.2. Geographical Presence
10.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis

Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Nordic Naturals, Inc.
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Financial performance
11.1.3. Product benchmarking
11.1.4. Strategic initiatives
11.2. NutriGold Inc.
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Financial performance
11.2.3. Product benchmarking
11.2.4. Strategic initiatives
11.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Financial performance
11.3.3. Product benchmarking
11.3.4. Strategic initiatives
11.4. Pharma Nord B.V.
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Financial performance
11.4.3. Product benchmarking
11.4.4. Strategic initiatives
11.5. i-Health, Inc.
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Financial performance
11.5.3. Product benchmarking
11.5.4. Strategic initiatives
11.6. Green Pasture Products, Inc
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Financial performance
11.6.3. Product benchmarking
11.6.4. Strategic initiatives
11.7. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Financial performance
11.7.3. Product benchmarking
11.7.4. Strategic initiatives
11.8. Pharmavite LLC
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Financial performance
11.8.3. Product benchmarking
11.8.4. Strategic initiatives
11.9. KD Pharma Group
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Financial performance
11.9.3. Product benchmarking
11.9.4. Strategic initiatives
11.10. NOW Foods
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Financial performance
11.10.3. Product benchmarking
11.10.4. Strategic initiatives
11.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc
11.11.1. Company overview
11.11.2. Financial performance
11.11.3. Product benchmarking
11.11.4. Strategic initiatives
11.12. Natrol LLC
11.12.1. Company overview
11.12.2. Financial performance
11.12.3. Product benchmarking
11.12.4. Strategic initiatives
11.13. Carlson Laboratories
11.13.1. Company overview
11.13.2. Financial performance
11.13.3. Product benchmarking
11.13.4. Strategic initiatives
11.14. OmegaBrite
11.14.1. Company overview
11.14.2. Financial performance
11.14.3. Product benchmarking
11.14.4. Strategic initiatives
11.15. Optimum Nutrition, Inc.
11.15.1. Company overview
11.15.2. Financial performance
11.15.3. Product benchmarking
11.15.4. Strategic initiatives
11.16. VAYA Pharma
11.16.1. Company overview
11.16.2. Financial performance
11.16.3. Product benchmarking
11.16.4. Strategic initiatives
11.17. Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, SPC
11.17.1. Company overview
11.17.2. Financial performance
11.17.3. Product benchmarking
11.17.4. Strategic initiatives
11.18. Ascenta Health
11.18.1. Company overview
11.18.2. Financial performance
11.18.3. Product benchmarking
11.18.4. Strategic initiatives
11.19. Cederroth AB
11.19.1. Company overview
11.19.2. Financial performance
11.19.3. Product benchmarking
11.19.4. Strategic initiatives
11.20. BrainMD Health
11.20.1. Company overview
11.20.2. Financial performance
11.20.3. Product benchmarking
11.20.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n27kw2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


