Insights on the Omics-Based Clinical Trials Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ICON, SGS and Pfizer Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Study Design, by Indication, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global omics-based clinical trials market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Omics has turned out to be the most advanced approach in molecular research. It includes all the field of biological sciences that ends with the suffix - omics. Various disciplines can be classified as omics such as proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The outbreak of coronavirus accelerated the adoption of new approaches, models, and technology in clinical trials, this has positively impacted market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused havoc and has disrupted almost every sector of industry. Initially, the outbreak has negatively impacted the ecosystem of clinical trials and affected many ongoing studies for numerous indications. However, in the second half of 2020, researchers started developing innovative therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19, which has supported the market recovery and growth, and continuance of business by CROs. There has been an increase in the clinical trials activity with oncology trials attaining historically high levels. The extensive research for understanding the COVID-19 infection has turned the attention to the application of omics-based studies.

For instance, in June 2021, a group of researchers at University Hospital Tuebingen initiated a clinical trial on comparative genetic and immune response analysis of different COVID-19 vaccine candidates using a multi-omics approach. The growing application of spatial OMICS, for the identification of biomarkers, is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. To study the efficacy and toxicity of the drug, spatial OMICS play a major role and have simplified drug discovery and development. Biomarker identification along with the clinical application is widely used in drug development and discovery. Biomarkers are used to identify the pathway of the diseases and the progression and help to understand the cause.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders and the increasing demand for omics-based clinical trials in developing countries are boosting the market's growth. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2018 alone, there were an estimated 1,735,350 new diagnoses and 609,640 cancer-related deaths.

Single-cell multi-OMIC analysis is a novel tool that is opening doors in cancer drug development and further advance the current treatment options. The market is also driven by a rising number of biologics, demand for advanced technologies, and the need for personalized medicines and orphan drugs. Additionally, growing biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry have propelled the demand for non-invasive instruments, full applications for single-cell multi-omics technology, and conventional labs are bolstering future market growth.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Highlights

  • By phase type, phase II segment held the largest market share in 2021 with a share of 37.8% due to the major number of phase II omics-based ongoing clinical trials

  • Based on the study design, interventional studies had the highest market share in 2021 since, among the three types of studies, interventional studies accounted for a larger number of clinical trials, especially in oncology

  • The oncology segment dominated the indication segment in 2021 owing to the rising research attention in the field and increasing demand for omics-based clinical trials for early detection and prevention of the disease

  • North America is expected to maintain its lead in the market over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, rising R&D, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology players in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook: Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping For Omics-based Clinical Trials, 2018
3.2 Trend Analysis
3.2.1 Source trend
3.2.2 Service trend
3.2.3 Product trend
3.2.4 Regional trend
3.3 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Rising investment by major pharmaceutical companies
3.3.1.2 Shift towards personalized medicine
3.3.1.3 Growing prevalence of chronic disorders
3.3.1.4 Increasing partnership and collaboration
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Rising costs of clinical trials
3.4 Key Opportunity Analysis
3.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions for facility expansion
3.4.2 Growing demand for omics approaches for clinical trials
3.5 Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.5.1 Supplier Power: Substantial number of suppliers for bioprocessing equipment contributes to the low supplier power
3.5.2 Buyer Power: Fragmented nature of biopharmaceutical industry has led to moderate bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Substitution Threat: High due to presence of several big pharma companies
3.5.4 New Entrants Threat: Presence of established players coupled with need of adequate capacity results in moderate threat of new entrants
3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry: High due to the rising number of small players in the market
3.6 Omics-based Clinical Trials-SWOT Analysis, By PEST
3.6.1 Political landscape
3.6.2 Economic landscape
3.6.3 Social landscape
3.6.4 Technology landscape
3.7 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Company Share Analysis
3.8 Competitive Landscape
3.8.1 Strategy Framework
3.8.2 Company Categorization
3.8.3 New Entrants
3.8.4 Mature Players & Leaders
3.9 Trends In Pharmaceutical Industry
3.10 R&D Landscape Of Pharmaceutical
3.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Global Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Phase Movement Analysis
4.2 Phase I
4.2.1 Global phase I market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.3 Phase II
4.3.1 Global phase II market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Phase III
4.4.1 Global phase III market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5 Phase IV
4.5.1 Global phase IV market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Study Design Movement Analysis
5.2 Interventional Studies
5.2.1 Global interventional market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3 Observational Studies
5.3.1 Global observational studies market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Expanded Access Studies
5.4.1 Global expanded access studies market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Global Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Indication Movement Analysis
6.2 Oncology
6.2.1 Global oncology market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3 Cardiology
6.3.1 Global cardiology market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Respiratory Diseases
6.4.1 Global respiratory diseases market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5 Skin Diseases
6.5.1 Global skin diseases market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.6 CNS Disorders
6.6.1 Global CNS disorders market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.7 Immunology
6.7.1 Global Immunology market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.8 Genetic Disorders (includes the rare diseases)
6.8.1 Global genetic disorders (includes the rare diseases) market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.9 Others (includes ophthalmic , ear diseases, etc)
6.9.1 Global others (includes opthalmic, ear diseases, etc) market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Omics-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Phase, Study Design, & Indication

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Parexel International Corporation
8.1.1.1 Company overview
8.1.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.1.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.2 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)
8.1.2.1 Company overview
8.1.2.2 Financial performance
8.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.3 Charles River Laboratory
8.1.3.1 Company overview
8.1.3.2 Financial performance
8.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.4 ICON plc
8.1.4.1 Company overview
8.1.4.2 Financial performance
8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.5 SGS SA
8.1.5.1 Company overview
8.1.5.2 Financial performance
8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.6 Eli Lilly and Company
8.1.6.1 Company overview
8.1.6.2 Financial performance
8.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
8.1.7.1 Company overview
8.1.7.2 Financial performance
8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.8 Merck & Co., Inc.
8.1.8.1 Company overview
8.1.8.2 Financial performance
8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.9 Covance Inc.
8.1.9.1 Company overview
8.1.9.2 Financial performance
8.1.9.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.10 Novo Nordisk
8.1.10.1 Company overview
8.1.10.2 Financial performance
8.1.10.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.11 Rebus Bio
8.1.11.1 Company overview
8.1.11.2 Financial performance
8.1.11.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.11.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4auil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-omics-based-clinical-trials-global-market-to-2030---featuring-icon-sgs-and-pfizer-among-others-301465856.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

