Insights on the Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies United States Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

·8 min read

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, by Drug, by Formulation, by Therapeutic Application, and by Pharmacy Type - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

When a commercially available medicine does not fit the unique needs of an individual patient (human or animal), the drug is compounded by a certified pharmacist.

When a patient may be unable to tolerate a commercially available drug, or when the particular formulation required may be unavailable, or the patient may require a treatment that is currently in short supply or has been withdrawn, compounding is carried out.

Compounding is defined by the United States Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) as "the preparation, mixing, assembling, altering, packaging, and labelling of a drug, drug-delivery device, or device under a licensed practitioner's prescription, medication order, or initiative in the course of professional practice.

Market Dynamics

The increasing launches of drugs and adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations by the key players operating in the market are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in November 2020, Fagron Sterile Services, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-registered 503B outsourcing provider of sterile medications, launched its new innovative silicone-free bevacizumab (AVASTIN) injection using Groninger automation technology in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company. This silicon-free AVASTIN injection has a long shelf life of 150 days and can be administered safely for ophthalmic applications without depositing any unsafe silicon oil droplets into the eye.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Fagron Sterile Services US, New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy, Nora Apothecary, Lifecare Pharmacy, Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, O'Brien Pharmacy, Tache Pharmacy, Northmark Pharmacy, Edge Pharma, and ImprimisRx

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snapshot, By Drug

  • Market Snapshot, By Formulation

  • Market Snapshot, By Therapeutic Application

  • Market Snapshot, By Pharmacy Type

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact Analysis

  • Epidemiology

  • PEST Analysis

  • Mergers And Acquisition Scenario

  • Reimbursement Scenario

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Outsourcing Facility Checklist

  • Distribution Channel

  • Compounding Drug Overview

  • List Of Registered Outsourcing Facilities

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Compounding Drugs Insights

4. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • Impact On Supply And Demand

  • During COVID-19 Market Analysis

  • Eidemiology

5. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Drug, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Mitomycin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Amphotericin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Fluconazole

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Voriconazole

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Tropicamide

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Atropine Sulfate

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Albumin 5%

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Cyclosporine 0.5-2%

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Moxifloxacin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Gentamicin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Vancomycin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Amikacin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Tobramycin

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Tetracycline

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Metronidazole

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Acetylcysteine

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Bevacizumab

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Tacrolimus

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Retinoic Acid

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Carosine

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Latanoprost

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Dorzolamide

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Brimonidine

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Timolol

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Formulation, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Eye Drops

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Ointments

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Injections

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Dry Eyes

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Glaucoma

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Cataracts

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Conjunctivitis

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Age-related Macular Degeneration

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Uveitis (Eye Inflammation)

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

8. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pharmacy Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • 503A

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

  • 503B

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Fagron Sterile Services US

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Nora Apothecary

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Lifecare Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Avella Specialty Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • O'Brien Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Tache Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Northmark Pharmacy

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Edge Pharma

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • ImprimisRx

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hydu7k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ophthalmic-compounding-pharmacies-united-states-market-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301540899.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

