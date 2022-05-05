Insights on the Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies United States Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, by Drug, by Formulation, by Therapeutic Application, and by Pharmacy Type - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
When a commercially available medicine does not fit the unique needs of an individual patient (human or animal), the drug is compounded by a certified pharmacist.
When a patient may be unable to tolerate a commercially available drug, or when the particular formulation required may be unavailable, or the patient may require a treatment that is currently in short supply or has been withdrawn, compounding is carried out.
Compounding is defined by the United States Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) as "the preparation, mixing, assembling, altering, packaging, and labelling of a drug, drug-delivery device, or device under a licensed practitioner's prescription, medication order, or initiative in the course of professional practice.
Market Dynamics
The increasing launches of drugs and adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations by the key players operating in the market are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in November 2020, Fagron Sterile Services, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-registered 503B outsourcing provider of sterile medications, launched its new innovative silicone-free bevacizumab (AVASTIN) injection using Groninger automation technology in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company. This silicon-free AVASTIN injection has a long shelf life of 150 days and can be administered safely for ophthalmic applications without depositing any unsafe silicon oil droplets into the eye.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Fagron Sterile Services US, New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy, Nora Apothecary, Lifecare Pharmacy, Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, O'Brien Pharmacy, Tache Pharmacy, Northmark Pharmacy, Edge Pharma, and ImprimisRx
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the U.S. ophthalmic compounding pharmacies market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot, By Drug
Market Snapshot, By Formulation
Market Snapshot, By Therapeutic Application
Market Snapshot, By Pharmacy Type
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Epidemiology
PEST Analysis
Mergers And Acquisition Scenario
Reimbursement Scenario
Regulatory Scenario
Outsourcing Facility Checklist
Distribution Channel
Compounding Drug Overview
List Of Registered Outsourcing Facilities
Pricing Analysis
Compounding Drugs Insights
4. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Impact On Supply And Demand
During COVID-19 Market Analysis
Eidemiology
5. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Drug, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Mitomycin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Amphotericin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Fluconazole
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Voriconazole
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Tropicamide
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Atropine Sulfate
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Albumin 5%
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Cyclosporine 0.5-2%
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Moxifloxacin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Gentamicin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Vancomycin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Amikacin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Tobramycin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Tetracycline
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Metronidazole
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Acetylcysteine
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Bevacizumab
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Tacrolimus
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Retinoic Acid
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Carosine
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Latanoprost
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Dorzolamide
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Brimonidine
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Timolol
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Formulation, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Eye Drops
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Ointments
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Injections
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Dry Eyes
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Glaucoma
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Cataracts
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Conjunctivitis
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Age-related Macular Degeneration
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Uveitis (Eye Inflammation)
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. U.S. Ophthalmic Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Pharmacy Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
503A
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
503B
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
Fagron Sterile Services US
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
New Drug Loft & VLS Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Nora Apothecary
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Lifecare Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Avella Specialty Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
O'Brien Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Tache Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Northmark Pharmacy
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Edge Pharma
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
ImprimisRx
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hydu7k
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ophthalmic-compounding-pharmacies-united-states-market-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301540899.html
SOURCE Research and Markets