U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,502.00
    +237.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,839.25
    +99.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    +25.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.24
    +0.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.23
    -2.02 (-8.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9110
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,959.02
    +577.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.79
    +15.15 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.59
    +37.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Insights on the Ophthalmic Packaging Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Prevalence of Ocular Disorders is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dose (Single Dose, Multi Dose), By Type (OTC, Prescription), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic packaging market is expected to reach USD 17.7 billion by the end of 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is projected to expand at an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing global burden of ocular conditions and a growing number of ophthalmic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers are the factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the frequent introduction of new drug delivery systems and high demand for advanced packaging solutions is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive a lot of patients towards advanced ophthalmic care. Furthermore, the growing number of advanced healthcare facilities such as eye hospitals and ophthalmic clinics across several regions and increasing awareness about preventive care, ocular disorders, and self-medications are some of the factors expected to aid the market growth.

The increasing geriatric population coupled with age-related ocular disorders is expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic products. Furthermore, the improving reimbursement policies for ocular surgeries including cataract & eye implants, and increasing awareness about ocular disorders and treatment options is expected to drive the market growth.

Government and non-government initiatives such as ocular screening programs and national healthcare programs are expected to increase the accessibility to ophthalmic healthcare. Furthermore, the initiatives such as an "economical free trade zone" & reducing approval time for the establishment of facilities will contribute to the establishment of new ophthalmic manufacturing facilities that are expected to increase the demand for the packaging materials over the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Report Highlights

  • Multiple-dose ophthalmic packages held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of multiple-dose packaging in OTC preparations coupled with the growing prevalence of common ocular disorders such as red eyes, dry eyes, and conjunctivitis are the major factors expected to drive the growth.

  • Based on material, plastics packaging material accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Low-density polyethylene (LDP) is the most preferred used resin due to its advantages such as flexibility, compatibility, affordability, and safety.

  • Based on type the ophthalmic packaging market is segmented into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The prescription type segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

  • North America held around 38.5% of the global ophthalmic packaging material market in 2018. Developed healthcare infrastructure, rising aging population, the prevalence of eye disorders, and the presence of stringent regulatory bodies are the factors contributing to the significant share.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, with the presence of several small and large-scale ophthalmic manufacturing plants and large unmet healthcare needs.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Packaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of ocular disorders
3.4.1.2. Growing importance for brand differentiation and brand awareness in a competitive market.
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Sustainability issues over the use of plastics
3.4.3. Industry challenges
3.4.3.1. Incompatibility of preparations with packaging material
3.5. Ophthalmic Packaging Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.5.4. Market entry strategies
3.5.5. Covid-19 impact analysis

Chapter 4. Dose Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Single dose
4.1.2. Multi dose
4.2. Dose Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Dose Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Single dose
4.5.2. Multi dose

Chapter 5. Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. OTC
5.1.2. Prescription
5.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Type Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. OTC
5.5.2. Prescription

Chapter 6. Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Glass
6.1.2. Plastic
6.1.3. Others
6.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market by Material Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.5.1. Glass
6.5.2. Plastic
6.5.3. Others

Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2.1. Innovators
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
8.3.4. Amcor plc
8.3.4.1. Company overview
8.3.4.2. Financial performance
8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
8.3.5.1. Company overview
8.3.5.2. Financial performance
8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.6. Gerresheimer AG
8.3.6.1. Company overview
8.3.6.2. Financial performance
8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.7. SCHOTT AG
8.3.7.1. Company overview
8.3.7.2. Financial performance
8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.8. AptarGroup, Inc.
8.3.8.1. Company overview
8.3.8.2. Financial performance
8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh4ixn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Car Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck startup that acquired an Ohio car factory from General Motors Co., is near an agreement to sell the highly politicized plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group after owning it less than two years, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for Inves

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Meme traders see red as heavily-shorted stocks grow scarcer and old names fall

    Investors trading meme stocks spent Wednesday looking at a lot of red. The unofficial meme-stock index took a uniform pounding on Wednesday, with major names down significantly, and even a meme rotation into clean-energy names looked to slow down as retail investors found themselves playing an uneventful game of Whack-a-Mole trying to find heavily-shorted stocks to play for squeezes. Ur-memes like GameStop (GME) AMC Entertainment (AMC) Blackberry (BB) and Koss (KOSS) all closed down to continue a rough weekly trend, and even new names like Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) and Canoo (GOEV) could not benefit from what seemed like early-week momentum of meme-stock traders plunging into renewable and green-energy names.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Wall Street’s Ken Griffin fires back at those making #KenGriffinLied a trending topic on social media — and Reddit rejoices

    The Citadel founder is clearly fed up with his legion of online trolls, but merely getting his attention is a win for the Reddit Raiders.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Wish in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), which is often referred to by the name of its e-commerce platform, Wish, went public at $24 per share last December. Wish briefly became a "meme stock" and hit an all-time high of $32.85 back in early February, but its ugly first- and second-quarter reports scared the bulls away -- and they might not ever come back.