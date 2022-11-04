U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.25
    +29.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,217.00
    +200.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,817.00
    +89.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.30
    +15.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.08
    +2.91 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.20
    +21.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    +0.47 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0043 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.35
    -0.51 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1220
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7860
    -0.3780 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,604.79
    +325.49 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.13
    +5.46 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.84
    +82.21 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Insights on the Opioid Use Disorder Global Market to 2031 - by Drug Type, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market
Global Opioid Use Disorder Market

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Use Disorder Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioid use disorder market was valued at $196.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $385.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Opioid is a class of pain relievers that includes substances, which relax muscles and alleviate pain & stress. Prescription opioids are used to treat moderate-to-severe pain such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, and other pharmaceutical opioids. Opioid usage disorder (OUD) is a chronic, relapsing brain disorder that is characterized by obsessive opioid seeking and use despite negative effects.

Opioids use disorder is regarded as brain disorder because it involves functional alterations to brain circuits involved in motivation, stress, self-control, and decision-making, and those changes may persist for a long period after drug use has stopped. Opioid use disorder consists of an overpowering desire to use opioids, increased opioid tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome when discontinued.

The opioids use disorder market is driven by increase in number of patients suffering from wide range of severe and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, pain arising from injuries and other conditions. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2020, around 18,094,716 new cancer cases diagnosed over the globe. As per the same source Breast and lung cancers were the most common cancers worldwide, 2,261,419 breast cancer and 2,206,771 lung cancer new cases diagnosed over the globe.

Thus, rise in number of cancer cases cause increase in incidence of surgeries. Surge in number of surgical procedures cause rise in use of opioid drugs to relieve post-surgical pain. Therefore, this factor can cause addiction of opioid drugs in patients. Thus, this factor is anticipated to drive the growth of opioids use disorder market.

Moreover, according to the Journal of JAMA Netw Open, in December 2021, around 5. 9 million population were reported to have undergone surgical procedure in the Rest of LAMEA In addition, according to Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), approximately more than 75,000 knee replacement and 63,000 hip replacement surgeries were performed in the Canada from 2019 to 2020. As per the same source the knee and hip replacement surgery is the second most common surgery in Canada. This report also states 2.4% increase in the hip replacement surgery from 2019 to 2020.

In addition, increase in consideration of buprenorphine patches as an effective treatment mode to propel opioids use disorder market growth. The increase in use of buprenorphine patches as a successful treatment for opioid use disorder is one of the anticipated trends in the global market for treating opioid addiction. The use of buprenorphine patches is regarded as a cutting-edge strategy for treating opioid use disorder. Transdermal patches are a more pleasant drug delivery method that successfully lowers pain and can be self-administered by the patient than conventional therapy modalities such as injections.

These buprenorphine patches can also serve as a potential substitute for people who need immediate treatment for opioid use disorder. In addition, governments globally have increased the expenditure on the healthcare sector.

For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. health care spending grew by 9.7% from 2020 to 2019, reaching $4.1 trillion ($12,530 per person). Similarly, as per the Office for National Statistics, total healthcare expenditure in the UK accounted for 12.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, compared to 10.2% in 2019.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the opioid use disorder market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing opioid use disorder market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the opioid use disorder market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global opioid use disorder market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Agonist
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.2.4 Agonist Opioid Use Disorder Market by Type
4.2.4.1 Methadone Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2 Buprenorphine Market size and forecast, by region
4.3 Antagonist
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 19 to 39
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 40 to 59
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Age 60 and over
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Oral
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Intravenous
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Sublingual
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNAL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Hospital pharmacy
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Retail Pharmacy
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: OPIOID USE DISORDER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Alkermes, Inc.
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 AstraZeneca plc
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.,
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 braeburn pharmaceuticals
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Camurus
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Dr Reddy Laboratories Ltd
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Pear Therapeutics
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 mallinckrodt pharmaceuticals
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 NYC Health Hospitals
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Orexo AB
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 OREXO AB
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Indivior PLC
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Sandoz
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 Viatris Inc
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orwdtj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today

    Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand. Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. A reduction in potash purchasing in North America and Brazil led to the weaker-than-expected results as high prices and higher inventory levels from a weather-shortened spring planting season seemed to impact demand for the crop nutrient.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMD Is On the Rise Despite Missing Earnings. Why?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock missed analyst estimates on revenue and earnings. Declines in the PC market have hit AMD hard as the stock suffers through a bear market. But despite that bad news, the semiconductor stock is on the rise following the report.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent Climb on Optimism Over U.S. Audits, China Reopening

    A report that audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies had been completed also was boosting the stocks.

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Globalstar (GSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Globalstar (GSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,000% and 18.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Crescent Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund returned -4.71% compared to a -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the trailing twelve months, the fund declined 14.68%. However, in the third quarter, the […]

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • Why Sunrun Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped more than 18% on Thursday after the residential solar leader delivered strong third-quarter growth metrics. Sunrun added 35,760 customers during the quarter. The renewable power provider ended September with a total of 759,937 customers.

  • Brazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion) on its third quarter results, the firm said on Thursday, amid controversy over its massive payouts. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as it is formally known, has been a cash cow for its investors in recent quarters, including the Brazilian government, which owns a controlling stake in the company. For a second consecutive quarter, the firm will pay out to its shareholders at least double the amount distributed by each of the five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $20.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day.

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.