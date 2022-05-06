U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Insights on the Opioids Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Purdue Pharma, AstraZeneca and Sanofi Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioids Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioids market was valued at $4,412.48 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,060.17 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Opioids are pain relievers because they include substances that relax muscles and alleviate pain and stress. Prescription opioids are primarily used to treat moderate to severe pain, while some opioids can be used to alleviate coughing and diarrhea. Hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, and other pharmaceutical opioids are among them. Opioids are the most commonly prescribed pain relievers for people suffering from moderate to severe chronic pain. These analgesics are used to treat severe continuous pain in individuals with terminal conditions and to manage pain in cancer patients.

The growth of the global opioids market is driven by alarming increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases & chronic pain. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and surge in geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global opioids market. However, emergence and legalization of cannabis as an alternative to opioids impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in consumption of opioids analgesic for pain management in developing countries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The opioids market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. According to type of product, the market is classified into codeine, fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, morphine, hydrocodone, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into pain management, cough treatment, and diarrhea treatment. The pain management segment is further divided into neuropathic pain, migraine, back pain, osteoarthritis pain, and cancer pain. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include Purdue Pharma LP, AstraZeneca Plc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ag and Ko. Kg, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Sanofi S.A, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global opioids market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

  • The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants
3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers
3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Opioids Market, by Product Type
4.1. Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type
4.2. Fentanyl
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.3. Oxycodone
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.4. Methadone
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.5. Morphine
4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.6. Hydrocodone
4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
4.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Opioids Market, by Application
5.1. Market Overview
5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Application
5.2. Pain Management
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.3. Cough Treatment
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country
5.4. Diarrhea Treatment
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Opioids Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles
7.1. Boehringer Ingelheim Group
7.1.1. Company Overview
7.1.2. Key Executives
7.1.3. Company Snapshot
7.1.4. Operating Business Segments
7.1.5. Product Portfolio
7.1.6. Business Performance
7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.2. Astrazeneca plc
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Key Executives
7.2.3. Company Snapshot
7.2.4. Operating Business Segments
7.2.5. Product Portfolio
7.2.6. Business Performance
7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.3. Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc
7.3.1. Company Overview
7.3.2. Key Executives
7.3.3. Company Snapshot
7.3.4. Operating Business Segments
7.3.5. Product Portfolio
7.3.6. Business Performance
7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.4. Johnson and Johnson
7.4.1. Company Overview
7.4.2. Key Executives
7.4.3. Company Snapshot
7.4.4. Operating Business Segments
7.4.5. Product Portfolio
7.4.6. Business Performance
7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.5. Mallinckrodt plc
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Key Executives
7.5.3. Company Snapshot
7.5.4. Operating Business Segments
7.5.5. Product Portfolio
7.5.6. Business Performance
7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.6. Pfizer Inc
7.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.2. Key Executives
7.6.3. Company Snapshot
7.6.4. Operating Business Segments
7.6.5. Product Portfolio
7.6.6. Business Performance
7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.7. Purdue Pharma L. P
7.7.1. Company Overview
7.7.2. Key Executives
7.7.3. Company Snapshot
7.7.4. Operating Business Segments
7.7.5. Product Portfolio
7.7.6. Business Performance
7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.8. Sanofi
7.8.1. Company Overview
7.8.2. Key Executives
7.8.3. Company Snapshot
7.8.4. Operating Business Segments
7.8.5. Product Portfolio
7.8.6. Business Performance
7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.9. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7.9.1. Company Overview
7.9.2. Key Executives
7.9.3. Company Snapshot
7.9.4. Operating Business Segments
7.9.5. Product Portfolio
7.9.6. Business Performance
7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
7.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
7.10.1. Company Overview
7.10.2. Key Executives
7.10.3. Company Snapshot
7.10.4. Operating Business Segments
7.10.5. Product Portfolio
7.10.6. Business Performance
7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-opioids-global-market-to-2030---featuring--purdue-pharma-astrazeneca-and-sanofi-among-others-301541652.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

