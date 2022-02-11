U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.66
    -17.42 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,229.13
    -12.46 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,067.00
    -118.64 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.75
    +5.59 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.97
    +2.09 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9160
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.28
    -1,778.80 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.05
    +8.09 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Insights on the Optical Ceramics Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Ceramics Market by Material and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global optical ceramics market was valued at $189.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $603.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Optical ceramics are special industrial products used in laser windows used in restaurants, infrared radomes, and barcode scanners. Optical ceramics are translucent polycrystalline materials formed by ceramic manufacturing techniques that are used in place of single crystal scintillators. In addition, owing to its polycrystalline structure, it has properties such as high heat resistance, extraordinary strength, high rigidity, electrical insulation, and vibration resistance. Use of optical ceramics in manufacturing is designed to withstand harsh of civil and military aircraft engines, domes, and radomes, where increasing demand in the expanding aerospace and defense and energy industries is expected.

These ceramics are cheaper to manufacture compared to available alternatives in industries, which is expected to be a key factor in growth of the global optical ceramic market. In addition, the manufacturing process for producing single crystals is faster. In addition, innovation and increased use of optical ceramics over glass and metals are also expected to drive growth in global demand for optical ceramics. In addition, with development of image sensors, lamp devices, and laser transmitters, reaction speed of optical ceramics to infrared rays, optics, and ultraviolet rays may increase leading to rise in the global demand.

The global optical ceramics market is segmented into material, end use, and region. By material, the market is segregated into sapphire, aluminum oxynitride, spinel, yttrium aluminum garnet, and others. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into optics & optoelectronics, aerospace & defense and security, energy, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in this report include American Elements, CeraNova, CeramTec, CoorsTek, Konoshima Chemicals, Kyocera, Saint- Gobain, Schott AG, Surmet Corporation, and II-VI Aerospace & Defense. The global optical ceramics market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the optical ceramics market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

  • The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Aerospace & defense expected to witness significant growth
3.4.1.2. Substitute to glass, metal, and plastics
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. High costs of optical ceramic
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for optical ceramic in Asia-pacific
3.4.3.2. Advancements in nanotechnology
3.5. Patent analysis
3.5.1. Patent analysis by country (2015-2020)
3.6. Impact of Corona (COVID-19) outbreak on the optical ceramics market

CHAPTER 4: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY MATERIAL
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Sapphire
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Aluminum oxynitride
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Spinel
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.5. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY END USE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Optics & optoelectronics
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Aerospace & defense and security
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. Energy
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: OPTICAL CERAMICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. INTRODUCTION
7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020
7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES
7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
7.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYERS
7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP
7.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS
7.5.1. New product launches
7.5.2. Business Expansions
7.5.3. Acquisition
7.5.4. Key Joint Venture

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:
8.1. AMERICAN ELEMENTS
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.2. Ceranova
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Product portfolio
8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. CeramTec
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Product portfolio
8.4. CoorsTek
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Product portfolio
8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. Konoshima Chemicals
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Product portfolio
8.6. Kyocera Corporation
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. Saint Gobain
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.8. Schott AG
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Product portfolio
8.8.4. Business performance
8.9. Surmet Corporation
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Product portfolio
8.10. II-VI Aerospace & Defense
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/579efv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-optical-ceramics-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301480633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Why Pinterest Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were running 6.3% higher in morning trading Friday as more institutional investors bought into the idea-collating site. Pinterest stock has been battered for a good part of a year on a slowdown in pandemic-fueled growth. Shares are off 70% over the past 12 months, but both Vanguard Group and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) have acquired substantial stakes in the social media platform, and the market might be seeing this as an inflection point at which Pinterest becomes a turnaround story.

  • Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?

    Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor.

  • Is Dutch Bros a Buy?

    The need for people to get their morning fix, combined with strong branding, has made Starbucks an all-time great investment -- up more than 30,000% since its initial public offering in the early 1990s. Another West Coast coffee chain has gone public, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and it's made a splash with its flashy product lineup and quick, drive-thru service. It's always bold to call anything "the next one," but here are three reasons why Dutch Bros has the long-term potential to be a big winner.

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    The Nasdaq 100, a good measure of large cap growth stocks, is down about 10%  year-to-date. One cheap stock you can't overlook right now is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It was caught up in the overall market swoon that hit growth stocks and fintechs particularly hard.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –