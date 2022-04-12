U.S. markets closed

Insights on the Optogenetics Global Market to 2027 - by Light Equipment Type, Application, End-user and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optogenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global optogenetics market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Optogenetics refers to a scientific approach that includes a combination of genetics and optics technologies. It is primarily used for controlling and monitoring the biological functions of neurons and other types of cells with light sensors. This information provides insights into individual behavior and physiology, including movement, learning, memory, navigation, metabolism, respiration, and sensor processing. Optogenetics aids in clinical discoveries by shedding light on the cellular activities associated with various diseases, such as chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson disease, stroke, drug addiction, obsessive compulsion disorder (OCD), social dysfunction, and anxiety and depression. On account of these applications, optogenetics finds extensive utilization in the field of neurosciences.

Optogenetics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders due to various infections, ailments, genetic disorders, congenital abnormalities, and brain, nerve, and spinal cord injuries is one of the key factors currently driving the optogenetics market growth. In line with this, the introduction of fiber-coupled light-emitting diode (LED) for being incorporated into the implants to enable the untethered light delivery is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements in neural connectivity, wireless microchip, sensors, cell phenotyping tools, and various imaging tools, like computed tomography (CT), position emission tomography (PET), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to precisely evaluate organs and tissues for identifying disorders is propelling the market growth. The rising inclination of healthcare professionals toward optogenetic therapeutic methodologies on account of its cellular, spatial, and temporal precision is further contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurosciences, and strategic collaborations between key players, pharmaceutical companies, and governments of various nations to implement favorable policies that support the launch of novel drugs for treating neurological diseases, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Addgene, Coherent Inc., Elliot Scientific Limited, GenSight Biologics S.A., HUBNER GmbH & Co KG, Judges Scientific plc, Laserglow Technologies, Noldus Information Technology, Regenxbio Inc., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd, The Jackson Laboratory and Thorlabs Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global optogenetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optogenetics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the light equipment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global optogenetics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Optogenetics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Light Equipment Type
6.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Laser
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Neuroscience
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Behavioral Tracking
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Retinal Disease Treatment
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Diagnostic
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Research
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Addgene
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Coherent Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Elliot Scientific Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 GenSight Biologics S.A.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 HUBNER GmbH & Co KG
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Judges Scientific plc
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Laserglow Technologies
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Noldus Information Technology
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Regenxbio Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 The Jackson Laboratory
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Thorlabs Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/620iu2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-optogenetics-global-market-to-2027---by-light-equipment-type-application-end-user-and-region-301523878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

