Insights on the Optogenetics Global Market to 2027 - by Light Equipment Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optogenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global optogenetics market reached a value of US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Optogenetics refers to a scientific approach that includes a combination of genetics and optics technologies. It is primarily used for controlling and monitoring the biological functions of neurons and other types of cells with light sensors. This information provides insights into individual behavior and physiology, including movement, learning, memory, navigation, metabolism, respiration, and sensor processing. Optogenetics aids in clinical discoveries by shedding light on the cellular activities associated with various diseases, such as chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson disease, stroke, drug addiction, obsessive compulsion disorder (OCD), social dysfunction, and anxiety and depression. On account of these applications, optogenetics finds extensive utilization in the field of neurosciences.



Optogenetics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders due to various infections, ailments, genetic disorders, congenital abnormalities, and brain, nerve, and spinal cord injuries is one of the key factors currently driving the optogenetics market growth. In line with this, the introduction of fiber-coupled light-emitting diode (LED) for being incorporated into the implants to enable the untethered light delivery is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Story continues

Additionally, rapid technological advancements in neural connectivity, wireless microchip, sensors, cell phenotyping tools, and various imaging tools, like computed tomography (CT), position emission tomography (PET), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to precisely evaluate organs and tissues for identifying disorders is propelling the market growth. The rising inclination of healthcare professionals toward optogenetic therapeutic methodologies on account of its cellular, spatial, and temporal precision is further contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurosciences, and strategic collaborations between key players, pharmaceutical companies, and governments of various nations to implement favorable policies that support the launch of novel drugs for treating neurological diseases, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Addgene, Coherent Inc., Elliot Scientific Limited, GenSight Biologics S.A., HUBNER GmbH & Co KG, Judges Scientific plc, Laserglow Technologies, Noldus Information Technology, Regenxbio Inc., Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd, The Jackson Laboratory and Thorlabs Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global optogenetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global optogenetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the light equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global optogenetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Optogenetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Light Equipment Type

6.1 Light-emitting Diode (LED)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Laser

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Neuroscience

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Behavioral Tracking

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Retinal Disease Treatment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clinics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Diagnostic

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Research

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Addgene

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Coherent Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Elliot Scientific Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 GenSight Biologics S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 HUBNER GmbH & Co KG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Judges Scientific plc

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Laserglow Technologies

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Noldus Information Technology

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Regenxbio Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 The Jackson Laboratory

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Thorlabs Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/620iu2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-optogenetics-global-market-to-2027---by-light-equipment-type-application-end-user-and-region-301523878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets