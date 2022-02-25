U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Insights on the Organic Substrate Packaging Material Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Application and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic substrate packaging material market reached a value of US$ 13.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Organic substrate packaging materials are utilized on the foundation layer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) to provide high reliability and outstanding electrical performance. These packaging materials reduce the overall weight of PCBs and increase their functionality and dimensional control. Besides this, they assist in minimizing the environmental impact of PCBs as compared to their inorganic counterparts. Consequently, the demand for organic substrate packaging materials is escalating across the globe

A significant rise in the demand for portable electronic devices, in confluence with the advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global organic substrate packaging materials market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense and military, healthcare and aviation industries is positively influencing the sales of these packaging materials worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles is contributing to the market growth, as these materials are used in millimeter-wave automotive radar systems to detect obstacles.

Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with the escalating demand for improved electric motors in industrial equipment, is boosting the sales of organic substrate packaging materials around the globe. However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), non-essential activities have been halted for a short period. This has disrupted the operational efficiency of various industries and negatively impacted the market growth. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global organic substrate packaging material market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology and application

Breakup by Technology:

  • Small Outline (SO) Packages

  • Grid Array (GA) Packages

  • Flat no-leads Packages

  • Quad Flat Package (QFP)

  • Dual in-line Package (GIP)

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Compass Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko), Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu), STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.) and WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global organic substrate packaging material market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organic substrate packaging material market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global organic substrate packaging material market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Small Outline (SO) Packages
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Grid Array (GA) Packages
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flat no-leads Packages
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Quad Flat Package (QFP)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Dual in-line Package (GIP)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Consumer Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Manufacturing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amkor Technology Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Compass Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Kyocera Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Mitsubishi Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu)
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co)
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i13ri

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


