Insights on the OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market to 2025 - Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Opportunity Analysis

Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is OTC and DTC Testing?

1.2 OTC/DTC Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

1.3 Self vs. Send - who knew?

1.4 Market Definition

1.4.1 Retail vs. Wholesale

1.42 OTC, DTC, HxV and HSG

1.4.3 Currency

1.4.4 Years

1.5 Methodology

1.5.1 Authors

1.5.2 Sources

1.6 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.6.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.1.1 Virology

2.1.1.1 Classification

2.1.1.2 Structure and genome

2.1.1.3 Tropism

2.1.1.4 Replication cycle

2.1.1.5 Genetic variability

2.1.2 Diagnosis

2.1.3 Testing

2.1.3.1 Antibody tests

2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests

2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.2.1 Virology

2.2.1.1 Genome

2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

2.2.2 Mechanisms

2.2.3 Diagnosis

2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.3.1 Taxonomy

2.3.2.1 Structure

2.3.2.2 Genome

2.3.3 Molecular biology

2.3.4 Replication

2.3.5 Genotypes

2.3.5.1 Clinical importance

2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.4.1 Virology

2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

2.4.1.2 Role in cancer

2.4.1.3 E2 research

2.4.1.4 Latency period

2.4.1.5 Clearance

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.2.1 Cervical testing

2.4.2.2 Oral testing

2.4.2.3 Testing men

2.4.2.4 Other testing

2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.5 Coronavirus

2.5.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

2.5.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

2.5.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus

2.5.3.1 Signs and symptoms

2.5.3.2 Transmission

2.5.3.3 Diagnosis

2.5.3.4 Prevention

2.5.3.5 Management

2.5.3.6 Prognosis

2.5.4 Pandemic Diagnostics 1

2.5.4.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

2.5.4.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

2.5.4.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay

2.5.4.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

2.5.5 COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis - A Special Case

2.5.6 Current COVID-19 DTC Tests

2.6 Influenza

2.6.1 Flu

2.6.1.1 Types of virus

2.6.1.2 Influenzavirus A

2.6.1.3 Influenzavirus B

2.6.1.4 Influenzavirus C

2.6.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

2.6.1.6 Replication

2.6.2 Testing

2.6.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

2.6.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.7 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

2.7.1 Gonorrhea

2.7.1.1 Diagnosis

2.7.1.2 Screening

2.7.2 Chlamydia

2.7.2.1 Diagnosis

2.7.2.2 Screening

2.7.3 Testing

2.7.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)

2.7.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

2.7.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 UTI

2.8.1 Diagnosis

2.8.2 Testing

2.8.2.1 Nitrites test

2.8.2.2 Leukocytes test

2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.9 GAS

2.9.1 Infectious Agents

2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.10 RESP

2.10.1 Diagnosis

2.10.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Pharmacies

3.1.9 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments1

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.3.1 The Problem with POLS

3.3.4 Physician's and OCT/DTC

3.3.5 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

3.3.5.1 The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

3.3.5.2 The Theranos Legacy

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity

4.1.2 The Internet Effect.

4.1.3 Rapid Result.

4.1.4 The Wellness Movement

4.1.5 The COVID-19 Impact.

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Trust Factor

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But..

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development1

4.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow

4.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS

4.3.4 Self and Send Competition

4.4.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic

4.4.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth

4.4.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?

5. OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

Biohacking trend supports self testing.

PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

6. Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atomo Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A

Ellume

Everywell

Healthy.io

Hologic

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Laboratory Corporation of America

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

Luminex Corp

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Lucira Health

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Siemens Healthineers

T2 Biosystems

TestCard

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thriva

XCR Diagnostics

7. Global Market Size

7.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country

7.1.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country Table

7.1.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country Chart

7.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome

7.2.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Table

7.2.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Share by Year

7.2.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Base vs Final

7.2.4 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Base Year

7.2.5 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Final Year

7.2.6 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Segment Growth

7.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel

7.3.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Table

7.3.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Share by Year

7.3.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Base vs Final

7.3.4 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Base Year

7.3.5 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Final Year

7.3.6 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Segment Growth

8. Global Market by Syndrome

8.1 Respiratory Market (including COVID-19)

8.1.1 Respiratory Market by Country Table

8.1.2 Respiratory Market Chart

8.2 STD Market

8.2.1 STD Market by Country Table

8.2.2 STD Market Chart

8.3 UTI Market

8.3.1 UTI Market by Country Table

8.3.2 UTI Market Chart

8.4 HxV Market

8.4.1 HxV Market by Country Table

8.4.2 HxV Market by Chart

8.5 Other Market

8.5.1 Other Market by Country Table

8.5.2 Other Market Chart

9. Global Market by Channel

9.1 OTC Market

9.1.1 OTC Market by Country Table

9.1.2 OTC Market Chart

9.2 DTC Market

9.2.1 DTC Market by Country Table

9.2.2 DTC Market Chart

9.3 HSG Market

9.3.1 HSG Market by Country Table

9.3.2 HSG Market Chart



Appendices

