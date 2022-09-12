U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Insights on the Outdoor Clothing Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Outdoor Clothing Market

Outdoor Clothing Market
Outdoor Clothing Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Clothing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Outdoor Clothing Market is projected to reach USD 47.34 billion by 2027 from USD 36.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 4.59% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

  • The Americas Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 12,268.13 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 12,762.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% to reach USD 15,980.48 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 10,450.10 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 10,937.89 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% to reach USD 13,789.20 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 13,446.75 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 14,010.85 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% to reach USD 17,573.78 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on outdoor clothing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the outdoor clothing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Type:

  • Bottom Wear

    • Leggings & Tights

    • Shorts

    • Trousers

  • Top Wear

    • Jackets & Hoodies

    • Shirts & T-shirts

Distribution Channel:

  • Online Channels

  • Retailers

  • Supermarkets

End-User:

  • Kids

  • Men

  • Women

Region:

  • Americas

    • Argentina

    • Brazil

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • United States

      • California

      • Florida

      • Illinois

      • New York

      • Ohio

      • Pennsylvania

      • Texas

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Australia

    • China

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Japan

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Thailand

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Netherlands

    • Qatar

    • Russia

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Spain

    • United Arab Emirates

    • United Kingdom

Company Usability Profiles:

  • Adidas AG

  • ARCTERYX Equipment Inc.

  • Berghaus Limited

  • Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

  • Cotopaxi

  • Give'r

  • Hanesbrands Inc.

  • Helly Hansen

  • Houdini Sportswear

  • Kathmandu

  • KUHL

  • Mammut Sports Group AG

  • Marmot Mountain, LLC

  • Moosejaw, LLC

  • Nike, Inc.

  • Osprey Packs, Inc.

  • Outdoor Research

  • Outdoor Voices

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • Recreational Equipment, Inc.

  • Smartwool

  • VF Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bu2mo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


