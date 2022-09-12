Insights on the Outdoor Clothing Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Company Logo

Outdoor Clothing Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Clothing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Outdoor Clothing Market is projected to reach USD 47.34 billion by 2027 from USD 36.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 4.59% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 12,268.13 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 12,762.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% to reach USD 15,980.48 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 10,450.10 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 10,937.89 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% to reach USD 13,789.20 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 13,446.75 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 14,010.85 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% to reach USD 17,573.78 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on outdoor clothing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the outdoor clothing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product Type:

Bottom Wear Leggings & Tights Shorts Trousers

Top Wear Jackets & Hoodies Shirts & T-shirts



Distribution Channel:

Online Channels

Retailers

Supermarkets

End-User:

Kids

Men

Women

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

Adidas AG

ARCTERYX Equipment Inc.

Berghaus Limited

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Cotopaxi

Give'r

Hanesbrands Inc.

Helly Hansen

Houdini Sportswear

Kathmandu

KUHL

Mammut Sports Group AG

Marmot Mountain, LLC

Moosejaw, LLC

Nike, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Outdoor Research

Outdoor Voices

Patagonia, Inc.

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

Smartwool

VF Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bu2mo

