Insights on the Outdoor Clothing Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region
Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Clothing Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Outdoor Clothing Market is projected to reach USD 47.34 billion by 2027 from USD 36.16 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 4.59% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
The Americas Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 12,268.13 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 12,762.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% to reach USD 15,980.48 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 10,450.10 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 10,937.89 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% to reach USD 13,789.20 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 13,446.75 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 14,010.85 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% to reach USD 17,573.78 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on outdoor clothing identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the outdoor clothing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product Type:
Bottom Wear
Leggings & Tights
Shorts
Trousers
Top Wear
Jackets & Hoodies
Shirts & T-shirts
Distribution Channel:
Online Channels
Retailers
Supermarkets
End-User:
Kids
Men
Women
Region:
Americas
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Mexico
United States
California
Florida
Illinois
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Spain
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
Adidas AG
ARCTERYX Equipment Inc.
Berghaus Limited
Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.
Columbia Sportswear Company
Cotopaxi
Give'r
Hanesbrands Inc.
Helly Hansen
Houdini Sportswear
Kathmandu
KUHL
Mammut Sports Group AG
Marmot Mountain, LLC
Moosejaw, LLC
Nike, Inc.
Osprey Packs, Inc.
Outdoor Research
Outdoor Voices
Patagonia, Inc.
Recreational Equipment, Inc.
Smartwool
VF Corporation
