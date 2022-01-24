U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -13.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,075.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,362.25
    -64.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.50
    -6.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.09
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.00
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    +4.77 (+18.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7500
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,700.53
    -1,957.96 (-5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.42
    +526.74 (+217.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.31
    -91.82 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Insights on the Outdoor LED Display Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Barco, Daktronics and Electronic Displays Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor LED Display Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor LED display market size was valued at $6,398.30 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,522.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10%.

Outdoor LED display market are big hoardings used to display live advertisements, images, promotional videos, and others. It is usually placed in any open-air and central areas such as avenues, malls, parks, and parking lots. Furthermore, the displays consist of light-emitting diode (LED), which is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different colors with wavelengths in the visible spectrum.

These displays use high brightness LEDs, and are extensively used in outdoor applications such as live advertisements, bill boards, videos walls, and others. Moreover, outdoor LED display market are designed using dual in-line package (DIP) technology, which makes them suitable for any weather, and the content on the displays are visible from far off distance even during day and night.

Increased preference of LED display advertising over paper or poster-based advertising due to rapid use by sponsors in the entertainment shows, sports events, and exhibitions. Rise in sports events & exhibitions, seminars, ceremonies, and other such events using outdoor LED display industry drives the market growth. In addition, surge in energy consumption concerns prompts the use of these display, as it ensures high cost & power saving, making it highly energy efficient.

This fuels the market growth. However, high initial investments and unstable demand are the major factors that limit the outdoor LED display market growth. Conversely, alternative advertisement designs and increase in events such as sports, event management, transport, and others are some of the factors expected to provide growth opportunities for the outdoor LED display market trends in the upcoming years.

The outdoor LED display market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into surface mounted and individually mounted. By application, it is classified into Pro AV, Digital Signage, Smart Building AV, Billboards, and Others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global outdoor LED display market analysis are Barco, Daktronics, Inc., Electronic Displays Inc., Galaxia Electronics, Leyard, LG Electronics, Lighthouse Technologies Limited, Panasonic Cororation, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the outdoor LED display market
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Increased digital advertisements
3.3.1.2. High digital sponsorships & information displays
3.3.1.3. Power efficiency feature
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. High installation & initial cost
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. Alternate LED advertisement designs
3.4. Impact of COVID-19
3.4.1. Impact on market size
3.4.2. End user trends, preference, and budget impact
3.4.3. Key player strategies
3.4.4. Opportunity window (due to COVID Outbreak)

CHAPTER 4: OUTDOOR LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.2. Surface Mounted
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Individually Mounted
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OUTDOOR LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.2. Pro AV
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Digital Signage
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Smart Building AV
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Billboards
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: OUTDOOR LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Barco NV
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. R&D expenditure
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. Crestron Electronics, Inc.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.3. Daktronics, Inc.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Business performance
8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. Electronic Displays Inc.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.5. Hyosung Group (Galaxia Electronics Co., Ltd.)
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. R&D expenditure
8.5.6. Business performance
8.6. Leyard Group
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. LG Electronics Inc.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. R&D expenditure
8.7.7. Business performance
8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Panasonic Corporation
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. R&D expenditure
8.9.7. Business performance
8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. Toshiba Corporation
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. R&D expenditure
8.10.7. Business performance
8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox88fq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged more than 28% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSo

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta