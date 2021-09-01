U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Insights on the Packaged Wastewater Treatment Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, End-use Sector and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global packaged wastewater treatment market reached a value of US$ 17.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Packaged wastewater treatment (PWWT) refers to the process of treating sewage or industrial wastewater using a pre-engineered and self-contained facility. It involves the removal of coarse solids and grit using large filtering screens, followed by skimming of organic and inorganic sediments found in oil, grease and lighter solids. In the following steps, secondary or biological sludge is formed by mixing the deposits, which are separated from the water to remove any remaining micro-organisms. This treated wastewater is then chemically or physically disinfected through lagoons and microfiltration and is further discharged into the environment (waterbodies or plains) or reused for industrial processes.

The market is primarily being driven by rapid industrialization, which has led to a growing demand for cost-effective and low maintenance decentralized wastewater treatment plants. Industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and food and beverage extensively utilize PWWT systems for processing and re-using large water volumes in their industrial processes and minimizing the unwanted liquid discharge into the environment. Furthermore, various technological advancements in the wastewater treatment sector, such as the development of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and logistic systems for efficient waste management, are also contributing to the market growth. The increasing levels of water pollution and scarcity of clean water across the globe are also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing government investments in water treatment facilities and the widespread adoption of PWWT in power plants to minimize water wastage are some of the other factors that are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bio-Microbics, Inc., Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Water System, CST Wastewater Solutions, Fluence corporation Limited, Global Treat, Organica Technologies, Pollution Control System, Smith & Loveless, Veolia, Westech Engineering Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global packaged wastewater treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global packaged wastewater treatment market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global packaged wastewater treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Extended Aeration
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Reverse Osmosis (RO)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
7.1 Municipal
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Industrial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Breakup by Sector
7.2.2.1 Chemical and Pharma
7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.2 Oil and Gas
7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.3 Food, Pulp and Paper
7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.4 Metal and Mining
7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.5 Power Generation
7.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2.6 Others
7.2.2.6.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.6.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Bio-Microbics, Inc.
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Clearford Water System Inc.
12.3.2.1 Company Overview
12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2.3 Financials
12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.3 Corix Water System
12.3.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.4 CST Wastewater Solutions
12.3.4.1 Company Overview
12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.5 Fluence Corporation Limited
12.3.5.1 Company Overview
12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.6 Global Treat
12.3.6.1 Company Overview
12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.7 Organica Technologies
12.3.7.1 Company Overview
12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.8 Pollution Control System
12.3.8.1 Company Overview
12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.9 Smith & Loveless
12.3.9.1 Company Overview
12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.10 Veolia
12.3.10.1 Company Overview
12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.10.3 Financials
12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.11 Westech Engineering Inc.
12.3.11.1 Company Overview
12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuaai2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-packaged-wastewater-treatment-global-market-to-2026---by-technology-end-use-sector-and-region-301366490.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

