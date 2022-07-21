U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Insights on the Packaging Coatings Global Market to 2028 - Upsurge in Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging Coatings Offers Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global packaging coatings market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global packaging coatings market to grow with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on packaging coatings market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on packaging coatings market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global packaging coatings market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global packaging coatings market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Provide corrosion protection

  • Growth of the e-commerce industry

2) Restraints

  • Stringent government rules & regulations and harmful VOC emissions during the production process hinder the growth of the global packaging coatings market.

3) Opportunities

  • An upsurge in demand for environment-friendly packaging coatings offers opportunities

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the packaging coatings market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the packaging coatings market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global packaging coatings market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Packaging Coatings Market Highlights
2.2. Packaging Coatings Market Projection
2.3. Packaging Coatings Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Packaging Coatings Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Packaging Coatings Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Substrate Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Packaging Coatings Market

4. Packaging Coatings Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Packaging Coatings Market by Substrate Type
5.1. Metal
5.2. Rigid Plastic
5.3. Glass
5.4. Liquid Cartoons
5.5. Paper Based Containers
5.6. Flexible Packaging
5.7. Others

6. Global Packaging Coatings Market by Type
6.1. Epoxy Thermoset
6.2. Urethane
6.3. UV-curable
6.4. BPA Free
6.5. Soft Touch

7. Global Packaging Coatings Market by Application
7.1. Beverage Cans
7.2. Aerosols & Tubes
7.3. Caps & Closures
7.4. Food Cans
7.5. Promotional Packaging
7.6. Specialty Packaging
7.7. Industrial Packaging

8. Global Packaging Coatings Market by End-user
8.1. Food & Beverages
8.2. Cosmetics
8.3. Consumer Electronics
8.4. Automotive Components
8.5. Pharmaceuticals

9. Global Packaging Coatings Market by Region 2022-2028
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Packaging Coatings Market by Substrate Type
9.1.2. North America Packaging Coatings Market by Type
9.1.3. North America Packaging Coatings Market by Application
9.1.4. North America Packaging Coatings Market by End-user
9.1.5. North America Packaging Coatings Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Packaging Coatings Market by Substrate Type
9.2.2. Europe Packaging Coatings Market by Type
9.2.3. Europe Packaging Coatings Market by Application
9.2.4. Europe Packaging Coatings Market by End-user
9.2.5. Europe Packaging Coatings Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market by Substrate Type
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market by Type
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market by Application
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market by End-user
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Packaging Coatings Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Packaging Coatings Market by Substrate Type
9.4.2. RoW Packaging Coatings Market by Type
9.4.3. RoW Packaging Coatings Market by Application
9.4.4. RoW Packaging Coatings Market by End-user
9.4.5. RoW Packaging Coatings Market by Sub-region

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Packaging Coatings Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Axalta Coating Systems
10.2.2. Akzo Nobel NV
10.2.3. ALUMAX INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD
10.2.4. ALLNEX NETHERLANDS BV
10.2.5. Arkema Group
10.2.6. Asian paints
10.2.7. BASF SE
10.2.8. Berger Paints India Limited
10.2.9. CARPOLY
10.2.10. Chemetall

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k2ms3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-packaging-coatings-global-market-to-2028---upsurge-in-demand-for-environment-friendly-packaging-coatings-offers-opportunities-301590989.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

