Insights on the Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Global Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Amphenol and API Technologies Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market size was estimated at USD 182.90 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 196.19 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% to reach USD 306.14 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, including ABB Ltd, American Electronic Components, Amphenol Corporation, API Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway Group, Datronix Holding Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Fujitsu Component Limited, Hirose Electric Co., Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Molex Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nichicon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, STMicroelectronics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., The 3M Company, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Significantly growing adoption of smartphones and laptops
5.1.1.2. Growing trend of automation and manufacturing facilities are implementing several connected devices
5.1.1.3. Proliferation of consumer electronics such as portable music players, digital cameras, and gaming consoles
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Rising cost of passive electronic components
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancement and incorporation of infotainment and navigation features
5.1.3.2. Rapidly increasing 5G network infrastructure coupled with high-speed internet
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complexity of passive and interconnecting electronic components
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Interconnects
6.2.1. Connectors
6.2.2. Printed Circuit Boards
6.2.3. Relays
6.2.4. Switches
6.3. Passive Components
6.3.1. Capacitors
6.3.2. Diodes
6.3.3. Inductors
6.3.4. Resistors
6.3.5. Transformers

7. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Automotive & Transportation
7.3. Consumer Electronics
7.4. Data Processing
7.5. Industrial Equipment
7.6. Medical Devices
7.7. Military & Aerospace Equipment
7.8. Telecommunication

8. Americas Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. ABB Ltd
12.2. American Electronic Components
12.3. Amphenol Corporation
12.4. API Technologies
12.5. Berkshire Hathaway Group
12.6. Datronix Holding Ltd.
12.7. Eaton Corporation PLC
12.8. Fujitsu Component Limited
12.9. Hirose Electric Co., Ltd
12.10. Hosiden Corporation
12.11. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
12.12. Molex Incorporated
12.13. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
12.14. Nichicon Corporation
12.15. Panasonic Corporation
12.16. Samsung Electro-Mechanics
12.17. STMicroelectronics
12.18. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
12.19. TDK Corporation
12.20. TE Connectivity Ltd.
12.21. The 3M Company
12.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onr67v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-passive--interconnecting-electronic-components-global-market-to-2027---featuring-abb-amphenol-and-api-technologies-among--others-301466408.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

