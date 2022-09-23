Insights on the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Instances of Various Congenital Cardiac Diseases in Children is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatric interventional cardiology market reached a value of US$ 2.28 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.46 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pediatric interventional cardiology is a subset of cardiology that involves the use of specific catheter-based techniques to treat heart disorders in infants, children, and adolescents up to 18 years of age. They include balloon angioplasty, coil occlusion, stent implantation, and aortic valve stenosis.

As compared to conventional cardiological treatments, pediatric interventional cardiology is more minimally invasive, thus reducing post-surgery complications. Consequently, they are extensively employed for performing angioplasty, valvuloplasty, coronary thrombectomy, and congenital heart defect correction procedures across clinical testing laboratories, hospitals, cardiac centers, and research institutes.



Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Trends

The increasing instances of various congenital cardiac diseases in children, such as atrial septal defect (ASD), atrioventricular canal defect, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), and ventricular septal defect (VSD) represent one of the key factors driving the pediatric interventional cardiology market growth. The introduction of novel and more efficient pediatric interventional cardiology devices, including catheters, bio-absorbable stents, guidewires, balloons, stents, vascular closure devices, atherectomy devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, the shifting inclination of patients toward non-invasive medical treatment procedures, along with the rising awareness regarding the associated benefits, such as lower risk of infection, shorter postoperative recovery times, and avoidance of large scars is also driving the market growth.

Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure and the numerous initiatives being undertaken by governments of various nations to speed-up regulatory procedures, are creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is also driven by extensive research and development (R&D) activities, increasing consumer healthcare expenditure and investments by governments and non-government organizations (NGOs) for strengthening the existing healthcare infrastructure, and significant technological advancements in the field of cardiology.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, NuMED Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Terumo Corporation and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



