Insights on the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Cook, Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories Among Others
Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, by Type, by Material, by Application, by Diameter Size, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a procedure that opens up blocked peripheral arteries due to plaque build-up (atherosclerosis). Cerebral arteries in the brain, carotid arteries in the neck, renal arteries leading to the kidneys, abdominal arteries, iliac arteries in the groin, infrapopliteal arteries in the knee, and femoropopliteal arteries in the thighs are the peripheral arteries most commonly affected by atherosclerosis.
A catheter is inserted into an artery, commonly in the groin, in the arm or wrist. A series of x-ray images are taken to clearly view the narrowed artery after the catheter is advanced into the narrowed artery. Then, a catheter with a balloon tip is advanced into the narrowed artery. The balloon is inflated and deflated numerous times inside the artery, compressing the plaque against the arterial wall and widening the artery to enhance blood flow.
Market Dynamics
Increasing launches of angioplasty balloons catheter products in the market by key players are expected to drive the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market growth during the forecast period.
For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic Plc., a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of medical devices worldwide, announced the launch of Chameleon percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter in Italy, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. This device is intended for use in native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae, as well as iliac, femoral, and renal arteries.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cook Group, Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENDOCOR GmbH, Cardinal Health, NIPRO, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biomerics, Shockwave Medical Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot, By Type
Market Snapshot, By Material
Market Snapshot, By Application
Market Snapshot, By Diameter Size
Market Snapshot, By End User
Market Snapshot, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunity
Impact Analysis
Epidemiology
Regulatory Scenario
Market Trends
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Anatomical Location
Technological Advancements
Pricing Analysis
4. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Challenges
Demand and Supply
5. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Standard PTA Balloons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
High Pressure PTA Balloons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Scoring PTA Balloons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Cutting Balloons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Drug Coated Balloon
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Lithotripsy Balloons
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Others (Stent graft balloon catheter)
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Material, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Polyurethane
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Nylon
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Peripheral Artery Disease
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Coronary Artery Disease
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Diameter Size, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
1 to 4 mm
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
4 to 8 mm
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
> 8 mm
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
9. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospitals
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Cardiology Clinics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
10. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
11. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Cook Group
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Medtronic Plc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Abbott Laboratories
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
ENDOCOR GmbH
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Cardinal Health
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
NIPRO
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Terumo Corporation
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Boston Scientific Corporation
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Surmodics, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Teleflex Incorporated
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Biomerics
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Shockwave Medical Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Microport Scientific Corporation
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Nordson Corporation
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategies
Analyst Views
12. Section
