Insights on the Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Cook, Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

Company Logo

Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market

Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, by Type, by Material, by Application, by Diameter Size, by End User and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a procedure that opens up blocked peripheral arteries due to plaque build-up (atherosclerosis). Cerebral arteries in the brain, carotid arteries in the neck, renal arteries leading to the kidneys, abdominal arteries, iliac arteries in the groin, infrapopliteal arteries in the knee, and femoropopliteal arteries in the thighs are the peripheral arteries most commonly affected by atherosclerosis.

A catheter is inserted into an artery, commonly in the groin, in the arm or wrist. A series of x-ray images are taken to clearly view the narrowed artery after the catheter is advanced into the narrowed artery. Then, a catheter with a balloon tip is advanced into the narrowed artery. The balloon is inflated and deflated numerous times inside the artery, compressing the plaque against the arterial wall and widening the artery to enhance blood flow.



Market Dynamics

Increasing launches of angioplasty balloons catheter products in the market by key players are expected to drive the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic Plc., a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of medical devices worldwide, announced the launch of Chameleon percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheter in Italy, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. This device is intended for use in native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistulae, as well as iliac, femoral, and renal arteries.



Key features of the study:

Story continues

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Cook Group, Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ENDOCOR GmbH, Cardinal Health, NIPRO, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Surmodics, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biomerics, Shockwave Medical Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons catheter market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Type

Market Snapshot, By Material

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By Diameter Size

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Impact Analysis

Epidemiology

Regulatory Scenario

Market Trends

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Anatomical Location

Technological Advancements

Pricing Analysis

4. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Challenges

Demand and Supply

5. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Standard PTA Balloons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

High Pressure PTA Balloons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Scoring PTA Balloons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Cutting Balloons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Drug Coated Balloon

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Lithotripsy Balloons

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others (Stent graft balloon catheter)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Material, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Polyurethane

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Nylon

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Peripheral Artery Disease

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Coronary Artery Disease

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Diameter Size, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

1 to 4 mm

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

4 to 8 mm

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

> 8 mm

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

9. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Cardiology Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

10. Global Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Catheter Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

11. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Cook Group

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Medtronic Plc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Abbott Laboratories

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

ENDOCOR GmbH

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Cardinal Health

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

NIPRO

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Terumo Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Surmodics, Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Teleflex Incorporated

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Biomerics

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Shockwave Medical Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Microport Scientific Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Nordson Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

12. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3o6hu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



