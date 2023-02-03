Insights on the Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Global Market to 2028: US is Poised for Rapid Growth as Carebots Become a Viable Option for Elder Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Market by AI and Robot Type, Components, Devices and Solutions 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for personalized robots, bot software, and systems. The report also assesses the impact of AI and evaluates the market for AI-enhanced robots and robotic systems for the consumer market. It includes analysis and forecasts for personalized AI and robotics from 2023 through 2028.

Select Report Findings:

The APAC region will lead the personal AI and robotics market through 2028

Solutions involving personal AI in South Korea will reach nearly $1.5 billion by 2028

The global market for personalized robot components will reach $18.7 billion by 2028

Leading solutions for personalized AI and robotics are safety, information, and entertainment

The United States is poised for rapid growth as carebots become a viable option for elder care

There is an emerging service robot market that has very different dynamics than traditional industrial robotics. Service robots are very personal and include both physical robots as well as logical (e.g. software) bots that act on behalf of their owners, managers, and/or controllers.

Service robots will ultimately evolve beyond purpose-built machines to become more general-purpose tools for supporting human safety and lifestyle needs.

While Asia is the predominant market today, we see the United States as a high growth market as the USA has grossly underinvested in the personal healthcare infrastructure market. Largely depending upon informal family support, personalized care represents an industry that is sustained by poorly paid workers - largely immigrants and women of color.

This is poised to change with carebots, programmed to oversee the care for the elderly and/or those with healthcare issues that require constant attention.

We see substantial overall industry growth across a wide range of robot types that engage in diverse tasks such as home cleaning, personalized healthcare service, home security, autonomous cars, robotic entertainment and toys, carebots services, managing daily schedules, and many more assistive tasks.

Furthermore, we see a few key factors such as the aging population, personalization services trends, and robot mobility will drive growth in this industry segment.

In addition, developments in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing support the inclusion of these technologies with virtually every type of robot including general-purpose bots that act on behalf of their owner.

The combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will further support market development, leading to semi-autonomous markets that interact with humans directly as well as other machines, and assets through interconnected systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Overall AI and Robotics Market

2.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market

2.3 Development of Autonomous Agents and Care Bots

2.4 AI Technology and Deep Learning Hacks

2.5 Contextual Awareness and Intelligent Decision Support Systems

2.6 Aging Population, Mass Digitization, and Human-Robotics Interaction Accelerates Growth

2.7 Evolution of Personal Assistants and Smart Advisory Services

2.8 Price Declines Drive Adoption for Low-Cost Robotics

2.9 Open Software Platforms Accelerate Growth but Raises Ethical Concerns

2.10 Technical Complexity and Lack of Skilled Robot Designer May Hinder Growth

3 Cloud Robotics to Drive Democratization and Expanded Usage

3.1 Enabling Technologies

3.1.1 Fifth Generation Cellular

3.1.2 Teleoperation

3.1.3 Cloud Computing

3.1.4 Edge Computing

3.2 Market Opportunities

4 Personal AI and Robotics Market, Application, and Ecosystem Impact

4.1 Market Segmentation and Application Scenario

4.1.1 Personal Robots and Robotics Components

4.1.2 Digital Personal Assistant Services

4.1.3 AI-Based System and Analytics

4.2 Economic Impact including Job Market

4.3 Investment Trends in Robotics and AI Systems

4.4 Robotics Patents a Key Area to Watch

5 Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Personal AI and Robotics Market Dynamics

5.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market Drivers

5.3 Personal AI and Robotics Market Challenges

6 Personal AI and Robot Market Outlook and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

6.1 Aggregate Global Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.1.1 Personal AI and Robotics Market by Segment 2023 - 2028

6.1.2 Personal AI and Robotics Market by Region 2023 - 2028

6.1.3 APAC Market Forecast by Segment and Country

6.1.3.1 China Market by Segment

6.1.3.2 Japan Market by Segment

6.1.3.3 South Korea Market by Segment

6.1.3.4 India Market by Segment

6.1.3.5 Indonesia Market by Segment

6.1.3.6 Australia Market by Segment

6.1.4 Europe Market Forecast by Segment and Country

6.1.4.1 Germany Market by Segment

6.1.4.2 France Market by Segment

6.1.4.3 UK Market by Segment

6.1.4.4 Italy Market by Segment

6.1.4.5 Spain Market by Segment

6.1.5 North America Market Forecast by Segment and Country

6.1.5.1 USA Market by Segment

6.1.5.2 Canada Market by Segment

6.1.6 RoW Market Forecast by Segment and Country

6.1.6.1 Brazil Market by Segment

6.1.6.2 Mexico Market by Segment

6.2 Personal Robot Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.2.1 Market by Segment

6.2.1.1.1.1 Personal Robotics Device Market by Segment

6.2.1.1.1.2 Personal Robotics Component Market by Segment

6.2.2 Market by Region

6.2.2.1.1.1 APAC Market Forecast by Segment, Device, Component, and Country

6.2.2.1.1.2 Europe Market Forecast by Segment, Device, Component, and Country

6.2.2.1.1.3 North America Market Forecast by Segment, Device, Component, and Country

6.2.2.1.1.4 RoW Market Forecast by Segment, Device, Component, and Country

6.3 Digital Personal Assistant Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.3.1 Market by Segment

6.3.2 Market by Technology

6.3.3 Market by Region

6.3.3.1 APAC Market Forecast by Segment, Technology, and Country

6.3.3.2 Europe Market Forecast by Segment, Technology, and Country

6.3.3.3 North America Market Forecast by Segment, Technology, and Country

6.3.3.4 RoW Market Forecast by Segment, Technology, and Country

6.4 Personal AI-Based Solution Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

6.4.1 Market by Segment

6.4.1.1 Personal AI-Based System Market by Segment and Technology

6.4.1.2 Personal AI-Based Analytics and Service Market by Segment

6.4.2 Market by Region

6.4.2.1 APAC Market Forecast by Segment, AI-Based System, AI Analytics & Service, and Country

6.4.2.2 Europe Market Forecast by Segment, AI-Based System, AI Analytics & Service, and Country

6.4.2.3 North America Market Forecast by Segment, AI-Based System, AI Analytics & Service, and Country

6.4.2.4 RoW Market Forecast by Segment, AI-Based System, AI Analytics & Service, and Country

6.5 Personal Robotics Shipments 2023 - 2028

6.5.1 Robotics Shipments by Type 2023 - 2028

6.5.2 Robotics Shipments by Region 2023 - 2028

6.5.3 APAC Shipment Forecast by Type and Country

6.5.3.1 China Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.3.2 Japan Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.3.3 South Korea Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.3.4 India Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.3.5 Indonesia Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.3.6 Australia Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.4 Europe Shipment Forecast by Type and Country

6.5.4.1 Germany Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.4.2 France Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.4.3 UK Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.4.4 Italy Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.4.5 Spain Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.5 North America Shipment Forecast by Type and Country

6.5.5.1 USA Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.5.2 Canada Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.6 RoW Shipment Forecast by Type and Country

6.5.6.1 Brazil Shipment Forecast by Type

6.5.6.2 Mexico Shipment Forecast by Type

7 AI and Robotics Company Analysis

7.1 Assessment of Select Market Leaders

7.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

7.4 iRobot Corporation

7.5 Sony Corporation

7.6 F&P Robotics AG

7.7 ZMP INC.

7.8 Segway Inc.

7.9 Neato Robotics, Inc.

7.10 Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

7.11 Hasbro, Inc.

7.12 Parrot SA

7.13 Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

7.14 Hoaloha Robotics

7.15 Lego Education

7.16 Sharp Corporation

7.17 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.18 WowWee Group Limited

7.19 Lely Group

7.20 Intel Corporation

7.21 AsusTek Computer Inc.

7.22 Amazon.com, Inc

7.23 RealDoll

7.24 True Companion

7.25 Robotbase

7.26 Dongbu Group

7.27 Softbank Robotics

7.28 Buddy

7.29 Jibo

7.30 NTT DoCoMo

7.31 Rokid

7.32 MJI Robotics

7.33 Cubic

7.34 5 Elements Robotics

7.35 Branto

7.36 Aido

7.37 Vinclu Gatebox

7.38 Future Robot

7.39 Apple Inc.

7.40 Artificial Solutions

7.41 Clara Labs

7.42 Google

7.43 Microsoft Corporation

7.44 Speaktoit Inc.

7.45 Facebook

7.46 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

7.47 motion.ai

7.48 Indigo

7.49 24me

7.50 Wunderlist

7.51 Hound

7.52 Mycroft

7.53 Ubi

7.54 EasilyDo

7.55 Evi

7.56 Operator

7.57 Charlie

7.58 Alfred

7.59 x.ai

7.60 AIVC

7.61 EVA

7.62 NVidia

7.63 Tesla Motors

7.64 Baidu

7.65 SparkCognition

8 Personal AI and Robot Use Cases

8.1 Cleaning Robots

8.2 Entertainment Robots

8.3 Home Security and Surveillance

8.4 Wheel-powered Robot

8.5 PARO, Advanced interactive Robot

8.6 Vortex, a Programmable Robot

8.7 ROBEAR, Nursing Care Robot

8.8 AV1, A Small Telepresence Robot

9 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w143e

