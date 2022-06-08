U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Insights on the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Drug Type, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market reached a value of US$ 8.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.63 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Glass is widely utilized as a packaging material for various pharmaceutical products. Some commonly used pharmaceutical glass packaging solutions include ultra-resistant borosilicate glass, surface treated soda-lime glass, regular soda-lime glass, and general-purpose soda-lime glass. It restricts atmospheric gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, from entering the primary container, thus eliminating the risk of contamination of the medicines.

It also helps extend the shelf life of pharmaceutical products and prevents the escape of volatile ingredients, thereby increasing drug stability. Moreover, colored glass, such as amber and red-colored glass, can protect the contents from ultraviolet (UV) rays and specific wavelengths. In recent years, pharmaceutical glass packaging has rapidly gained traction due to its excellent strength, durability, transparency, recyclability, and chemical resistance.

Pharmaceutical glass packaging protects the contents against physical damage, prevents biological contamination, and reduces the drug's susceptibility to degradation, such as hydrolysis and oxidation. As a result, the expanding pharmaceutical industry represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Additionally, the growing need to extend the shelf life of medicinal products and the rising consumption of generic drugs and injectables are augmenting the product demand. Besides this, the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, increasing healthcare awareness among the masses, and elevating income levels are catalyzing the market growth.

Furthermore, governments of various countries are taking several favorable initiatives to encourage the usage of recycled glass to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure a safer and greener environment. Along with this, the launch of thin and lightweight glass bottles by leading manufacturers to minimize the overall consumption of energy and raw materials is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the emerging applications of glass bottles, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising environmental concerns, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ardagh Group S.A, Beatson Clark, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., Corning Incorporated, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd., Sisecam (Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S.), Stolzle-Oberglas GmBH and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Bottles
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Vials
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Ampoules
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cartridges and Syringes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Drug Type
7.1 Generic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Branded
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Biologic
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Oral
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Injectable
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nasal
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ardagh Group S.A
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Beatson Clark
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Corning Incorporated
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Gerresheimer AG
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Nipro Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Schott AG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 SGD Pharma
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 ?i?ecam (Turkiye ?? Bankas? A.?.)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Stolzle-Oberglas GmBH
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/648uuv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-global-market-to-2027---by-product-drug-type-application-and-region-301564021.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

