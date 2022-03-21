U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Insights on the Pharmacogenomics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Illumina, Agilent Technologies and Myriad Genetics Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacogenomics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The pharmacogenomics market is projected to reach $14,107.80 million by 2028 from $7,087.81 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Several factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for precision medicine, and the growing funding for pharmacogenomic research activities boost the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals hampers the market growth.

Pharmacogenomics (Pharmacogenetics) is the study of the role of genes in manipulating the activity of drugs, which assists the researchers in predicting the drug response to develop personalized medicines. It involves proactive testing of single or multiple genes to improve the therapeutic response of treatments and reduce the severity of adverse events. Pharmacogenomic technologies also have the potential to reduce the overall cost of the treatment.

Based on technology, the pharmacogenomics market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarray, gel electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and others. The market for the PCR segment is further segmented into standard PCR, real-time PCR, and digital PCR. The PCR segment held the largest share of 37.71% of the pharmacogenomics market in 2021. Based on application, the pharmacogenomics market is segmented into drug discovery, oncology, neurology and psychiatry, pain management, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, whereas the drug discovery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the pharmacogenomics market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CDMOs, and others. The CROs and CDMOs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. However, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the pharmacogenomics market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Intradermal Injection market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distributions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Pharmacogenomics Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Pharmacogenomics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.1.2 Growing Funding for Pharmacogenomics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Third Generation Sequencing
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines

6. Pharmacogenomics Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Market Share by Technology - 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.3 Real Time PCR
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 Real Time PCR: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.4 Standard PCR
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 Standard PCR: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.5 Digital PCR
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 Digital PCR: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Sequencing
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Sequencing: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Microarray
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Microarray: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Gel Electrophoresis
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Gel Electrophoresis: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Mass Spectrometry
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Mass Spectrometry: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Others: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Market Share by Application - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Drug Discovery
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Drug Discovery: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Oncology
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Oncology: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Neurology & Psychiatry
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Neurology & Psychiatry: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Pain Management
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Pain Management: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Cardiovascular Disease
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Cardiovascular Disease: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Others: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Market Share by End User - 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Hospitals and Clinics
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Biopharmaceutical Companies
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Biopharmaceuticals Companies: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 CROs and CDMOs
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 CROs and CDMOs: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Pharmacogenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmacogenomics Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies in the Pharmacogenomics Market
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
13.2.1 Key Facts 176
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Illumina, Inc.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 QIAGEN
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Admera Health
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Dynamic DNA Laboratories
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftv24

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-pharmacogenomics-global-market-to-2028---featuring-illumina-agilent-technologies-and-myriad-genetics-among-others-301506657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

