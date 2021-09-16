Insights on the Pharmacy Information Systems Global Market to 2027 - by Deployment, Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Information Systems Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmacy information systems is projected to have a considerable CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period. The increasing number of pharmacies due to the rising burden of diseases and disorders is creating the demand for an effective pharmacy management system to store and manage large data.

The rising number of prescriptions increases the burden on pharmacists, which is expected to boost the adoption of advanced and automated solutions in workflow management. Growth in the healthcare sector is also the factor that is accelerating the demand for PIS systems. These systems help healthcare sectors to deal with a large amount of data, and also allows multiple vendors to connect to maintain the supply and flow of work. The advancement in PIS software such as cloud-based and on-premise is further expected to boost the market growth. The COVID-19 has positively impacted the market. During the COVID-19, the demand for pharmaceutical products has increased, due to which the demand and use of pharmacy information systems software have also increased. This led to the growth of the market.

The global pharmacy information systems market is segmented based on deployment, type, components, and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. Based on type, the market is categorized into outpatients and inpatients. By component, the market is classified as hardware and software & services. Similarly, based on end-users, it is divided into physician offices, hospital & pharmacy, and paramedic services. Among these, the PIS in the hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The adoption of pharmacy information systems in hospital pharmacy departments to record a large array of data, and to reduce the prescription burden from pharmacy professionals is gaining popularity, thus increases the demands for such type of software, which will drive the market growth.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, North America dominates the market, and it is expected to further grow during the forecast period. The factors augmenting the growth of the region include the increasing adoption of pharmacy information systems owing to the increasing healthcare sector and the growth of cloud-based computing. Further, the presence of major players and high investment for technology advancements is also expected to fulfil the market prospects during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth in the global pharmacy information system market during the forecast period. The growing healthcare sectors in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, Brazil will create the demand for PIS software, which in turn, drive the growth in the region.

The key players of the market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC., Parata Systems, LLC, athenahealth, Inc, Carestream Health, Cerner Corp., eClinicalWorks, LLC, Epic Systems Corp., Mckesson Corp., Swisslog Holding AG, among others.

