U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,464.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.25
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.40
    +7.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.33
    +0.22 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9180
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,072.69
    +276.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.50
    +29.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.53
    +7.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Insights on the Polyurethanes Global Market to 2026 - New Technologies and Applications are Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethanes: New Technologies and Applications Drive Global Market Growth 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for polyurethanes should grow from $54.0 billion in 2021 to $75.3 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for polyurethanes should grow from $15.9 billion in 2021 to $21.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for polyurethanes should grow from $18.0 billion in 2021 to $25.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the polyurethane market. It examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of polyurethanes. This report segments the market into major sub-segments like material, type, application, end-user and region.

The material type explains the relevant and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief detail. A detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size is measured in dollar terms are provided. The application chapter includes detailed overviews of flexible foams, rigid foams, elastomers, adhesives and sealants, coatings and others.

This report covers the global market for polyurethanes and has an analysis of the global market trends, with the base year as 2020 and estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for 2021 and 2026. Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It further examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

The Report Includes

  • 109 tables

  • An overview of the global markets for polyurethanes technologies and applications

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for polyurethanes technologies, opportunity assessment, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Estimation of market size and market forecast for polyurethanes, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user vertical, and geography

  • Discussion of key enabling technologies for the next generation of smart machines, including voice recognition technology, micro

  • and nano

  • sensors, radiofrequency technologies, and neurocomputing

  • Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global PU market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major market players including Aragon Elastomers, BASF, COIM Group, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Lanxess, Eastman Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Polyurethane materials were first developed as a replacement for natural rubber during World War II, and they have since made their way into thousands of uses in homes and businesses all globally. Polyurethanes are a type of material that is popular among consumers because of their excellent performance and durability. The most well-known product is polyurethane foam, which is used in furniture, insulation, and bedding. Paints and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomer fibers, and rubberized items, such as conveyor belt rollers, all use polyurethane materials. It shows the economic impact of both the value created by its manufacturing activities and the value created by the industries that use its products to produce their output.

In 2019, as many end-use sectors continued to increase, the output of polyurethane products and the industries that consume rose. Furniture and bedding, building and construction, and automotive are the industries with the most production growth. Light automobiles continue to be a significant market for polyurethanes; however, assembly volumes fell in 2020. Paper, clothes, and several textile products are among the industries that are still struggling.

The report includes COVID-19's influence on the global economy. Research extends across the full value chain, from chemical raw material suppliers to their direct clients, and finally to the ultimate producers of consumer and industrial goods. The findings of the analysis highlight the contributions made by upstream (supply chain) industries and downstream consuming sectors, in addition to the direct contributions provided by the polyurethanes business.

Polyurethanes are a type of plastic manufactured by combining a polyol (an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule) with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of catalysts and additives. Polyurethane is made from a variety of diisocyanates and polyols, and a large range of polyurethane products are available to fulfill the needs of certain end-market applications. Flexible foams, rigid foams, chemical-resistant coatings, specialty adhesives and sealants, and elastomers are all examples of polyurethanes. Polyurethane materials are employed in a variety of applications across the economy. Polyurethane materials (polyols, diisocyanates, and additives) and polyurethane products (polyurethane coatings, spandex fibers, basic polyurethane foam products, and so on) make up the polyurethanes business.

Furniture and bedding was the largest market segment for polyurethanes in 2020. However, building and construction, and electrical and electronics, are estimated to be the fastest-growing segments between 2021 and 2026. This growth is based on various key factors such as technological advancements, innovation, and the availability of wide-ranging polyurethane products for automotive, furniture, electronics, biomedical, footwear, and construction applications. Further, product launches, expansions, partnerships, and agreements will boost growth in the coming years. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the polyurethanes market include favorable government regulations, growing demand from emerging countries, and huge economic growth in major end-user industries such as health care, construction, automobiles, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Polyurethanes: Chemistry, Properties and Applications

  • Polyurethane: A Versatile Material

  • Market Drivers

  • Replacement of Conventional Materials

  • Recyclability of Polyurethanes

  • Growth in Bedding and Furniture Industry Driven by Expanding Populations

  • Market Challenges

  • Volatile Material Prices

  • Polyurethane Manufacturing Hazards

  • Environmental Hazards in the Manufacture and Application of Flexible Foams

  • Market Trends

  • 3D Printing Material

  • Biodegradable/Natural PU

  • Energy Conservation

  • Broad Applications

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market Regulations

  • United States

  • Europe

  • China

  • India

  • Developments in the Polyurethane Market

  • Descriptions

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Introduction

  • Furniture and Bedding

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Furniture and Bedding Market

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts

  • Automobile Industry

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Automotive Market

  • Building and Construction

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts

  • Electricals and Electronics

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts

  • Footwear

  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Footwear Market

  • Other End Uses

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction and Overview

  • Market for Polyurethanes by Application: Estimates and Forecast

  • Flexible Foams

  • Rigid Foams

  • Elastomers

  • Adhesives and Sealants

  • Coatings

  • Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction and Overview

  • Market for Polyurethanes by Type: Estimates and Forecasts

  • Thermosetting Polyurethanes

  • Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction and Overview

  • Market for Polyurethanes by Region: Estimates and Forecasts

  • Asia-Pacific

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Material

  • Introduction and Overview

  • Global Market for Polyurethanes by Material

  • Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

  • Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

  • Bio-based Materials

  • Polyols

  • Other Materials

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Major Strategic Developments

  • Acquisitions

  • Agreements

  • Collaboration

  • Divestments

  • Expansions

  • Mergers

  • New Products

  • Partnerships

  • Price Increases

  • Other Developments

  • Company Share Analysis

  • Effects of COVID-19 on Leading Manufacturers

  • Dow

  • BASF

  • Evonik

  • Huntsman International Llc

  • Covestro Ag

  • Wanhua

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • ACME-Hardesty Co.

  • Aragon Elastomers, Llc.

  • Arkema Inc.

  • Argonics Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Bergad Inc.

  • Bond Polymers International

  • Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

  • Coim Group

  • Covestro Ag

  • Dic Corp.

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • FXI

  • Huntsman International Llc

  • Lanxess

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals And Skc Polyurethanes Inc. (Mcns)

  • Ncfi Polyurethanes

  • Polyurethane Ltd.

  • Precision Urethane & Machine Inc.

  • Prothane

  • PSI Urethanes Inc.

  • Recticel

  • Selena Fm Sa

  • Shandong Inov Polyurethane Co. Ltd.

  • The Shepherd Chemical Co.

  • The Vita Group

  • Tosoh Corp.

  • Townsend Chemicals

  • Urethane Innovators Inc.

  • Vcm Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

  • Wanhua

  • Woodbridge

  • Zhejiang Hengtai Yuan Polyurethane Co. Ltd.

Chapter 11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aksh0x

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-polyurethanes-global-market-to-2026---new-technologies-and-applications-are-driving-growth-301368459.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • China Big Tech’s Charitable Donations Are Hurting Their Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech giants’ increasing charitable pledges may be contributing toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, but they have also been costing investors.Stocks of all seven listed companies giving details of donations and pledges for various causes this year were sold off in the trading session following those moves, according to Bloomberg compiled data, which don’t include pledging announcements that were clubbed with earnings releases. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.