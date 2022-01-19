U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Insights on the Portable Lithium Power Station Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Blackfire, EcoFlow and Jackery Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Lithium Power Station Market Research Report by Type, by Capacity, by Sales channel, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market size was estimated at USD 109.06 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 124.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% to reach USD 276.04 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Portable Lithium Power Station to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Direct Power and Solar Power.

  • Based on Capacity, the market was studied across 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH, 1,500 WH and Above, 500 WH to 999 WH, and Less Than 500 WH.

  • Based on Sales channel, the market was studied across Brick & Mortar, E-commerce, and Portable Lithium Power Station.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Automotive, Emergency Power, and Off-grid.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Lithium Power Station Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, including ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd., Blackfire, Inc., Bluetti, EcoFlow, EGO POWER+, Goal Zero LLC, Greenway Power Co. Ltd., Jackery Inc., Li Power Technology Co., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corporation, Nexpow LLC, Scott Electric Corporation, Suaoki, and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for portable power packs such as powering notebooks, mobiles, and tablets
5.1.1.2. Rising demand in application such as automotive, off-grid, and emergency power
5.1.1.3. Rapidly increasing penetration of smart electronic devices
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of battery of portable power stations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Stringent regulations by the government on carbon emission
5.1.3.2. Growing adoption of advanced technologies by the customers
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Low operational capability of portable power stations
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Direct Power
6.3. Solar Power

7. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Capacity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH
7.3. 1,500 WH and Above
7.4. 500 WH to 999 WH
7.5. Less Than 500 WH

8. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Sales channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Brick & Mortar
8.3. E-commerce
8.4. Portable Lithium Power Station

9. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Emergency Power
9.4. Off-grid

10. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial
10.3. Industrial
10.4. Residential

11. Americas Portable Lithium Power Station Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Portable Lithium Power Station Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Lithium Power Station Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd.
15.2. Blackfire, Inc.
15.3. Bluetti
15.4. EcoFlow
15.5. EGO POWER+
15.6. Goal Zero LLC
15.7. Greenway Power Co. Ltd.
15.8. Jackery Inc.
15.9. Li Power Technology Co.
15.10. Lion Energy
15.11. Midland Radio Corporation
15.12. Nexpow LLC
15.13. Scott Electric Corporation
15.14. Suaoki
15.15. Westinghouse Electric Corporation

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj1qt8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


