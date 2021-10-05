U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Insights on the Portable Medical Ventilators Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare and Nidek Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Medical Ventilators Market Research Report by Age, by End User, by Mode, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market size was estimated at USD 419.62 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 484.96 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.90% to reach USD 1,017.50 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Portable Medical Ventilators to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Age, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Adult Ventilator and Neonatal Ventilator.

  • Based on Interface, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Invasive and Non-Invasive.

  • Based on End User, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Ambulatory Care Center, Home Care Setting, Hospital & Clinic, and Rehabilitation.

  • Based on Mode, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Combined, Pressure, and Volume.

  • Based on Distribution, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Offline and Online.

  • Based on Region, the Portable Medical Ventilators Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Medical Ventilators Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd., Avasarala Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BEIJING AEONMED CO., LTD., Drgerwerk AG & Co., GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Meditec International England Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Nidek Medical, Oricare Inc, Percussionaire Corp., ResMed Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Teleflex Incorporated, and Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Medical Ventilators Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Age Outlook
3.4. Interface Outlook
3.5. End User Outlook
3.6. Mode Outlook
3.7. Distribution Outlook
3.8. Region Outlook
3.9. Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Easy-access of patient treatment associated with rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases
5.1.1.2. Huge base of geriatric population and increasing incidence rate of preterm births
5.1.1.3. Prevalence of respiratory allergies, various breathing problems, and tobacco consumption
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of low-cost non-branded products
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing demand for home care therapeutic devices with improved operational conduct
5.1.3.2. Potential in emerging economies due to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High cost associated with installation and maintenance
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Age
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Adult Ventilator
6.3. Neonatal Ventilator

7. Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Interface
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Invasive
7.3. Non-Invasive

8. Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Care Center
8.3. Home Care Setting
8.4. Hospital & Clinic
8.5. Rehabilitation

9. Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Combined
9.3. Pressure
9.4. Volume

10. Portable Medical Ventilators Market, by Distribution
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Offline
10.3. Online

11. Americas Portable Medical Ventilators Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Portable Medical Ventilators Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Medical Ventilators Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Abbott Laboratories
15.2. Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.
15.3. Avasarala Technologies
15.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.5. BEIJING AEONMED CO., LTD.
15.6. Drgerwerk AG & Co.
15.7. GE Healthcare
15.8. Getinge AB
15.9. Hamilton Medical AG
15.10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.11. Meditec International England Ltd
15.12. Medtronic PLC
15.13. Nidek Medical
15.14. Oricare Inc
15.15. Percussionaire Corp.
15.16. ResMed Inc.
15.17. Smiths Group PLC
15.18. Teleflex Incorporated
15.19. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnl5cm

