Insights on the Portable Ultrasound Global Market to 2028 - Increased Adoption of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Devices Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo

Portable Ultrasound Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable ultrasound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2022 to 2028. The major driving factors for the global market are the increasing continuum of applications of portable ultrasound, increasing technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The introduction of portable ultrasound has a variety of applications in many emerging care settings such as critical care, emergency medicine, long-term care, ambulatory surgical settings, anesthesiology, musculoskeletal, and prehospital.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Device

From telemedicine to vaccines to diagnostic imaging, the pandemic has produced a huge boom in medical technology. COVID-19 has created new demand for devices that diagnose and treat injuries, illnesses, and chronic conditions.

The focus is on AI-powered portable ultrasound, attracting notable investments and a lot of attraction. In 2021 alone, Exo has secured USD 220 million for its AI/ultrasound platform. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Clarius Mobile Health, for example, introduces the ability for handheld ultrasound systems to recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically.

AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid in decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of these devices in the global portable ultrasound market.

Future Expansion of Care Settings

When people need medical attention, whether a severe injury, a sudden illness, or a simple check-up, they receive varying attention. Some settings are more appropriate than others because some sites specialize in one type of care more than another. Ambulatory care is one of the most common facilities for receiving medical care, and various functions or levels of care can be provided at these locations.

The term care setting symbolizes a broad range of services and places where healthcare occurs, including urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and other specialized outpatient services (e.g., chemotherapy, hemodialysis, podiatry, endoscopy, pain management clinic, and dentistry), and outpatient surgery centers. In addition, several healthcare services are offered in private offices or home settings.

Prehospital point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) or portable ultrasound has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and the role of portable ultrasound was ranked among the top five research priorities in physician-delivered prehospital critical care in 2011. Expanding and proposed care settings can be a potential area for the portable ultrasound to explore. These expansions of care settings have a huge growth potential for the portable ultrasound market.

Technological advances have introduced truly handheld ultrasound (HHU) into the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market. With smaller footprints, consumer-friendly interfaces, and decreased price points, the large enchantment of those devices is clear. However, as with maximum rising technology in healthcare, the arrival of HHU devices brings several clinical and educational potentials in addition to new challenges and complicated questions on managing patient data.

The picture-generating technology between handhelds and conventional machines is comparable, with one exception. Conventional cart-primarily based ultrasound systems and maximum handhelds use piezoelectric crystal technology to create ultrasound images. However, the Butterfly Network Inc. product utilizes capacitive micromachined ultrasound transducers on complementary metal oxide semiconductors or CMUT-on-CMOS technology. CMUTs replace the traditional vibrating piezoelectric crystals with oscillating drums embedded in a single silicon chip, serving the same feature of converting electricity into sound waves.

Vendor Landscape

The global portable ultrasound market is moderately dynamic, with a few international and several regional players offering a comprehensive range of portable ultrasounds. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Mindray, and Fujifilm SonoSite are the key players in the market.

Several international players focus on developing innovative products equipped with advanced technologies, such as AI, to expand their product portfolio. Major companies focus on remaining competitive in the market with investments in R&D initiatives.

Key Company Profiles

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • Mindray

  • FUJIFILM

  • Canon Medical Systems

  • Siemens Healthineers

Other Prominent Vendors

  • DRAMINSKI

  • Quantel Medical

  • Healcerion

  • Clarius

  • Butterfly

  • Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments

  • MEDGYN PRODUCTS

  • Viatom

  • CHISON Medical Technologies

  • Esaote

  • Konica Minolta

  • Dawei Medical

  • Kaixin

  • Promed Technology

  • Fude Technology

  • Sonoscanner

  • BenQ Medical

  • Meda

  • The Prometheus Group

  • Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology

  • Swissray

  • IMV

  • E.I. Medical Imaging

  • ASUSTeK Computer

  • Samsung Healthcare

  • CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

  • Hologic

  • Advanced Instrumentations

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the portable ultrasound market?
2. What is the growth rate of the portable ultrasound market?
3. Which are the key companies in the global portable ultrasound market?
4. Which region holds the most significant global portable ultrasound market share?
5. What are the rising trends in the portable ultrasound market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

292

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1420.3 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$2120.43 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Premium Insights
6.1 Market Overview
6.1.1 Market Dynamics
6.1.2 Market Segmentation

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Key Points
8.1.2 Application Areas

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increased Demand for Ai-Based Portable Ultrasound Device
9.2 Future Expansion of Care Settings
9.3 Technological Advances in Portable Ultrasound

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Adoption of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Devices
10.2 a Rise in Adoption of Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine
10.3 Increasing Prevalence of Patient Demographics

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Limitations Associated with Portable Ultrasound
11.2 Alternative Imaging Methods/Platforms for Portable Ultrasound
11.3 Shift Toward Refurbished Ultrasound Systems

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Insights by Geography
12.2.2 Insights by Product
12.2.3 Insights by Application
12.2.4 Insights by End-User
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Compact
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Handheld
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 General Imaging
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Cardiovascular
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Ob/Gyn
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Others
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Ob/Gyn Clinics/Centers
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Others
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography

16 Geography

17 APAC

18 Europe

19 North America

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape

23 Key Company Profiles

24 Other Prominent Vendors

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baap87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


