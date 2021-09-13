Insights on the Power Cables Global Market to 2026 - by Installation, Voltage, End-use Sector, Material and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global power cables market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Power cables are current carrying conductors which are used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables consist of various components such as conductors, insulation, armors, and PVC outer and inner sheaths. Power cables are designed using different materials to provide long-term reliability against industrial and environmental exploitation. These materials protect them from mechanical, thermal and environmental conditions, and provide the right amount of insulation and current conductivity. Power cables are widely used in submarines for transmission purposes, underground cabling for utility distribution networks and to provide a connection between generators and transformers.



Countries around the world are expanding their existing renewable power generation plants to cope with the rapidly increasing power demand which, in turn, has created a significant need for power cables. Further, with technological advancements in material sciences, improved synthetic insulating compounds have been developed from thermoplastic, thermosetting and fluorocarbon materials. These materials are widely used for developing power cables. Moreover, an intelligent cable technology has been developed that can analyze and record different parameters throughout the cable system. This technology is expected to make energy and data streams more secure and efficient. Manufacturers are also developing certification programs to eliminate the potential risks of overheating and fire. For instance, UL LLC has developed an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Power Cable Certification program specifically for cable assemblies to provide power and data transmission or charging to various devices connected in a circuit.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, KEI Industries, L S Cable and Systems, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT Holding, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global power cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power cables market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global power cables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Cables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Installation

6.1 Overhead

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Underground

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Submarine Cables

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 High

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Low

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Power

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chemical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Metals & Mining

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Infrastructure

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Transportation

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Copper

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aluminum

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 United Kingdom

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 India

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Indonesia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Columbia

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.4.5 Chile

10.4.5.1 Market Trends

10.4.5.2 Market Forecast

10.4.6 Peru

10.4.6.1 Market Trends

10.4.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4.7 Others

10.4.7.1 Market Trends

10.4.7.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Market Trends

10.5.1.2 Market Forecast

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Market Trends

10.5.2.2 Market Forecast

10.5.3 Iran

10.5.3.1 Market Trends

10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5.4 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4.1 Market Trends

10.5.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5.5 Others

10.5.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Prysmian Group

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Belden Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Hengtong Group

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 KEI Industries

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 L S Cable and Systems

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Leoni AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Nexans

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 NKT Holding

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Southwire Company

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.15 TPC Wire and Cable Corp.

15.3.15.1 Company Overview

15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pza7j5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-power-cables-global-market-to-2026---by-installation-voltage-end-use-sector-material-and-region-301375365.html

SOURCE Research and Markets