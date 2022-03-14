U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

Insights on the Power Transmission Towers & Cables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing, Shandong DingChang Tower and KEC International Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market

Global Power Transmission Towers &amp; Cables Market
Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market Research Report by Voltage, by Current, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market size was estimated at USD 19.90 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% to reach USD 32.80 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Power Transmission Towers & Cables Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing inclusion of renewable power resources

  • Up-gradation of aging grid infrastructure

  • Demand for high quality and uninterrupted electricity

  • High resistance to corrosion and low sagging ability

  • Advancements in HVDC transmission to transfer power over long distances

Restraints

  • Upfront cost of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems

  • High safety risk as it exposed to surrounding areas

Opportunities

  • Rapid urbanization and industrialization

  • Grid modernization and the smart grid projects

  • Rising underground and submarine power transmission

Challenges

  • Vulnerable to lightning strikes

  • Continuous pathways for the line creates obstructions

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Arteche Group

  • General Cable Technologies Corporation

  • Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd

  • KEC International Ltd

  • Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd

  • Nexans S.A.

  • Prysmian S.p.A.

  • Shandong DingChang Tower Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Southwire Company

  • Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

  • Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd.



