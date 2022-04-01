Insights on the Precision Farming Software Global Market to 2026 - Education Programs for Farmers Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Farming Software Market (2021-2026) by Software Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Farming Software Market is estimated to be USD 1.16 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing and agricultural software for maintaining farm efficiency are driving the market's growth. The government's support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, strengthen intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations, and integration of mobile technology with farming techniques are few other factors that are growing the market significantly. The growing telematics applications in agriculture are expected to create opportunities in the global precision farming software market.



However, high initial investment is slowing down the market growth. Moreover, the management of data for effective decision-making and lack of standardization in the precision farming industry are the challenges for the Global Precision Farming Software Market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Raven Industries Inc., Ag Leader Technology, Conservis Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc, Granular, Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



