Insights on the Precision Farming Software Global Market to 2026 - Education Programs for Farmers Present Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Farming Software Market (2021-2026) by Software Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Precision Farming Software Market is estimated to be USD 1.16 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing and agricultural software for maintaining farm efficiency are driving the market's growth. The government's support to adopt modern agricultural techniques, strengthen intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations, and integration of mobile technology with farming techniques are few other factors that are growing the market significantly. The growing telematics applications in agriculture are expected to create opportunities in the global precision farming software market.

However, high initial investment is slowing down the market growth. Moreover, the management of data for effective decision-making and lack of standardization in the precision farming industry are the challenges for the Global Precision Farming Software Market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Raven Industries Inc., Ag Leader Technology, Conservis Corporation, Dickey-John Corporation, Farmers Edge Inc., The Climate Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc, Granular, Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Precision Farming Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Cloud Computing for Real-Time Data Management
4.1.2 Favorable Government Initiatives to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques
4.1.3 Strengthening of Intellectual Property Rights Over Agricultural Innovations
4.1.4 Integration of Mobile Technology With Farming Techniques
4.1.5 Increasing Use of Agricultural Software for Maintaining Farm Efficiency
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Education Programs for Farmers
4.3.2 High-Speed Internet Connectivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Management of Data for Productive Decision Making
4.4.2 Lack of Standardization in the Precision Farming Industry

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Software Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Local/Web-Based
6.3 Cloud-Based
6.3.1 Software as a Service (SaaS)
6.3.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

7 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Yield Monitoring
7.3 Field Mapping
7.4 Crop Scouting
7.5 Weather Tracking and Forecasting
7.6 Irrigation Management
7.7 Inventory Management
7.8 Farm Labor Management
7.9 Financial Management
7.10 Others

8 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Service Provider
8.1 Introduction
8.2 System Integrators
8.3 Managed Services Providers
8.3.1 Farm Operation Services
8.3.2 Data Services
8.3.3 Analytics Services
8.4 Connectivity Services Providers
8.5 Assisted Professional Services Providers
8.5.1 Supply Chain Management Services
8.5.2 Climate Information Services
8.5.3 Others
8.6 Maintenance, Software Upgradation, and Support Services Providers

9 Global Precision Farming Software Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ag Leader Technology
11.2 Agco Corporation
11.3 Agjunction, Inc.
11.4 Aururas S.R.L
11.5 Bayer Cropscience Ag
11.6 Case IH Agriculture
11.7 Clearag Operations
11.8 Conservis Corporation
11.9 Cropmetrics
11.10 Deere & Company
11.11 Dickey-John Corporation
11.12 Fairport Farm Software
11.13 Farmers Edge Inc.
11.14 Granular, Inc.
11.15 Grownetics, Inc.
11.16 IBM
11.17 Iteris, Inc.
11.18 Mapshots Inc.
11.19 Proagrica
11.20 Raven Industries Inc.
11.21 Teejet Technologies
11.22 The Climate Corporation
11.23 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
11.24 Trimble Inc

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mjpmr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-precision-farming-software-global-market-to-2026---education-programs-for-farmers-present-opportunities-301515877.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

